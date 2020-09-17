Around this time last year, it was beginning to look at lot like cuffing season. But considering we're in the midst of a global pandemic, I have a feeling cuffing season 2020 is going to look a little bit different. Colder weather is on its way, which means dating during the pandemic is going to get even trickier. Hiking, biking, and outdoor dining dates won't seem quite as fun when the temps drop, and not everyone is comfortable taking date night indoors. If you're looking for a boo, then these tweets about dating during the pandemic and cuffing season will have you relating hard.

Winter is coming, but that doesn't mean you have to stop dating. You can always go on virtual dates via FaceTime or Zoom, and you can still enjoy an outdoor date if you're brave enough to face the elements. However, I'm afraid you'll have to bid adieu to those park picnics and beach dates. The time for outdoor dates is a-ticking, and some people who are looking to find a boo before the winter holidays are def feeling the pressure. If you're hoping to land a snuggle buddy (or a friend with benefits) before the cold weather hits, then here are some people who get your struggle.

This Valid Question Will people be randomly assigned a winter quarantine buddy? Do I have to find one myself? Please advise.

This Clear Message It's not you, cuffing season — it's COVID-19.

This Terrifying Dating Trend "COVID-Zombies" sounds like the title of a movie I really don't want to watch.

This Bold Move Another COVID-Zombie is on the loose!

This Unfortunate Prospect If you expect nothing, then you're never disappointed.

This Open Invitation It's time to shoot your shot, friends. You've got nothing to lose.

This Application Process People who refuse to social distance or wear a mask need not apply.

This Season's Greeting Honestly, this doesn't sound so bad.

This Desperate Situation Can I make WLB (winter lockdown bae) a thing?

This Important Notice This is not a drill, people. You need to take this seriously.

This Fair Warning Ladies and gentlemen, let the Hunger Games (and the thirst traps) begin!

This Scary Prediction Spoiler alert: the pandemic likely won't be figured out before the weather turns cold.

This Sad Pastime This one hits especially hard.