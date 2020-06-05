Going on your first FaceTime date is like losing your virginity — even if you've done your research and listened to your friends' advice, your first time can still be a fumbling, clumsy mess. What's even worse is when you put two FaceTime date virgins together and neither of them knows what they're doing. While virtual dates have the potential to go really well, they can also turn into a hilarious disaster, and these tweets about FaceTime dates perfectly sum up the awkwardness of coming face-to-face with a date for the first time through a pocket-sized screen.

Virtual dating is more popular than ever, but for some people, FaceTime dates haven't become any less awko-taco. IMO, all dates conducted via FaceTime should come with a dress code, list of discussion topics, and predetermined duration to avoid any unfortunate misunderstandings. It doesn't help that your date may be disturbed by any number of unwelcome surprises, such as glitchy Wi-Fi, loud neighbors, a cameo from your cat, or your mom yelling at you through your bedroom door to do the dishes. For those who've had a FaceTime date go off without a hitch, I applaud you. For everyone else, please enjoy these relatable tweets.

This Formal Invitation "Greetings! I hope this email finds you well. I just sent you a Google Calendar invitation for a 4 p.m. appointment — er, I mean FaceTime date..."

This Self-Conscious Scene-Setting If you don't have a poster hanging behind you on your first FaceTime date, then you shouldn't expect a second date. Sorry, I don't make the rules.

This Halfhearted Effort Business in the front, party in the back.

This Hairy Problem You can call me once you get that... situation on top of your head under control.

This Relatable Dilemma Find me someone who looks good in a front-facing camera view. I dare you.

This Awkward Distraction It's not my fault I'm too distracted by myself to pay attention to you.

This Senseless Issue Ugh, can you even imagine falling for an onion man?

This Astrological Disaster Why is this so accurate?

This Smart Scheduler It's called time management. Look it up.

This Unspoken Rule Anyone know?

This Etiquette Question Makeup? Optional. Pants? Unnecessary.

This Good Point Def one of the top three best things about FaceTime dates.

This Unnecessary Explanation I'm going to have to ask you to slow your roll, sir.

This Mismatched Misunderstanding Let's be real: These two were never going to work out.

This Distressing Dynamic Ahem. Your dinner is getting cold, my dude.

This Understandable Confusion "Um. Do you like... cheese?"

This Familiar Fight Hey Wi-Fi: Can you please cooperate?

This Necessary Clarification Pssst... Any time is fine.

This Suggestive Interaction When in doubt, get the leopard print out.

This Unfortunate Discrepancy I promise I used to be cute!

This Sad Fact I don't know why getting stood up a virtual date hits harder, but it does.

This Reasonable Compromise I was going to buy myself wine anyway, so this is really a win-win situation.

This Perplexing Excuse Camera shy? LOL, bye.

This A+ Idea 10/10 would watch this. Get on it, @Netflix.