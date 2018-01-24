Elite Daily
13 Red Flags In Someone's Apartment That Are Big Deal Breakers, As Told By Real Women

It can be really hard to see any red flags during the first few dates with someone, especially if you like them a lot. People are also often on their best behavior during these dates, so they probably aren't going to be super quick to let you know they hate animals or worship the devil when the sun goes down. But as you get closer, one of the best ways to get a glimpse of who they really are is to check out their home. In a recent Reddit thread, women shared some red flags in someone's apartment that you should look for the first time you come over. Check them out, and consider yourselves warned.

Their bed isn't made.

LifeMakesLemonade

They own some questionable books.

fantolex

Their bathroom is disgusting.

malleablebeing

Their refrigerator is filled with junk.

Penetrative

They don't put their dirty laundry in the hamper... and dead bodies, in general.

BigBooty-AsianLady

They don't have anything personal on display.

Yoberg1996

They don't have anything beyond the bare essentials.

fry_that_kimchi

They have some other chick's products lying around.

tm956

They don't have a bed frame.

CatrionaShadowleaf

They keep things a little too clean.

sodabrothel

They put no effort into their bedding.

honey579badger

They have some... concerning paraphernalia.

red_keshik

They're geographically undesirable?

Horkos-Expat

Of course, keep in mind that something that may seem concerning to you might not seem concerning to someone else and vice versa. Who knows? One person's red flag might be another person's treasure!

