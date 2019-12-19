Decorating for a holiday party can be fun or a disaster, depending on your decorating skillz. Considering this time of year is supposed to be stress-free and filled with cheer, here are 13 photos of Kardashian Christmas decorations to inspire your holiday party decorations. The Kardashians definitely have the holiday decorating game cornered, so, this way, you don't have to drive yourself up the wall trying to figure out how to pull off an incredible Christmas shindig. Just copy the Kardashians.

Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian have different tastes than their mother, Kris Jenner, and from their little sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Lucky for you, that means there are plenty of options to choose from, like Candy Land, a snowy Christmas theme, or even a bold monochrome look. Regardless of which Kardashian's decor you draw inspiration from, your party is bound to be a hit.

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

Winter white is a gorgeous holiday theme and you can easily pull it off by looking toward Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. For the 2019 holiday season, they accented their minimalist monastery with a Christmas tree covered in fake snow and white fairy lights. They also decorated their hallway with slightly creepy "plush" figures that look like they belong in a Dr. Seuss book.

Kim Kardashian / Instagram Kim Kardashian / Instagram

Khloé Kardashian

If you want decorations that are a little more unconventional, but totally glam, there's always Khloé's all-pink Christmas tree for True. You don't have to get the one Jeff Leatham designed just for KoKo's daughter in 2019. Instead, buy pink fairy lights and cover a traditional tree with it. Oh, and you can always try using pink spray paint.

That wasn't the only tree in Khloé's home, though. Leatham decked out another multi-colored tree with shimmery pink, white, and green decorations.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie took some inspo from True for her Kylie Cosmetics office decorations posting up a similar pink tree in the lobby.

As for Kylie's past Christmas deco, she definitely likes to keep things exciting. In December 2018, she went for a gold tree, fixing up a sky-high, gold-on-gold Christmas tree in her home. Not a bad idea, especially if you want to "wow" all of your friends and family.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

You could also do the opposite and surprise your guests with a cute, yet scrawny tree that pays homage to Charlie Brown. In December 2015, the makeup mogul bought a barely-there tree to call back to the Christmas classic A Charlie Brown Christmas.

Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

Kendall Jenner

If your taste is more classic and minimal (but not Kim and West minimal), then Kendall is your go-to sis for inspo. The model decked out her $8.5 million home in green garland and white, fairy lights. Her enormous tree, which touched the ceiling of her mansion, was decorated to match the garland, making for a gorgeous, yet modern take.

Kourtney Kardashian

If your vibe is more traditional, you might want to follow Kourtney's lead. In December 2018, she decorated her Christmas tree with red and white ornaments. But in true Kardashian style, she had to go a little over the top, decorating her home with life-size polar bears and plenty of presents with green bows on them.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kris Jenner

If you are looking to go all out, look no further than the one who started it all: Kris Jenner. In December 2016, the KarJenner matriarch gave Architectural Digest the grand tour of her home, which she called "Kandyland Wonderland."

Architectural Digest on YouTube

The entryway featured life-size nutcrackers, leading visitors into her foyer. This is where she set up her magical Christmas tree with gigantic peppermint-candies. She also decked out her fireplace with all-white stockings and white reindeer. Oh, and she built a gingerbread house with all of her family members' names on it. You could do the same for your friend group. It'd make for a sweet, personal touch.

Architectural Digest/YouTube Architectural Digest/ YouTube Architectural Digest/YouTube

There you have it, 13 incredible options to get your party-decorating underway.