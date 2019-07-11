Kim Kardashian and Kanye West don't live in a typical home, nor what the average person would consider a typical mansion with fancy furnishings like candelabras and chandeliers. If you recall, the couple moved into a $60 million minimalist mansion which reportedly takes way more than minimal effort to clean. Like, your Swiffer Wet Jet is not going to cut it. Just wait until you hear the story about Kim and Kanye fixing their mansion's damaged floor. It is literally so unrelatable and TBH the complete opposite of minimal.

The Hidden Hills mansion that Kardashian calls a "minimal monastery" (and I call a "mausoleum") is described by Forbes writer Zack O’Malley Greenburg as having "nearly every surface [in] a monastic shade of white." And, that would include the floors. In the new interview, O’Malley Greenburg explained exactly how he learned about the very boujee method in which West and Kardashian clean their immaculate floors. Upon entering their home, he was asked by a handler to cover his "black-and-gray Air Jordan high-tops in little cloth booties." Clearly, that's to keep his shoes from scuffing the floor which is understandable. I don't like skid marks on my basic wood floors, either.

However, West and Kardashian's floors are made with a special Belgian plaster. So special, that when the premium surface is blemished — and I quote — "it can be repaired only by a crew flown in from Europe." Let's just let that sink in. Imagine being so rich you decide to live in a $60 million "empty-looking" mansion with floors that literally require outsourcing from overseas just to polish them. What a life!

To give the Wests some credit, they did purchase the home for $20 million in 2014 and had it completely renovated into the museum-looking structure that it is today.

In April 2018, West shared photos of their not-so-humble abode on Twitter. "Do this look like the sunken place,” West wrote under a photo of the white interior, in reference to the 2017 thriller Get Out. The phrase, as defined by director Jordan Peele means, "We’re marginalized. No matter how hard we scream, the system silences us." Many of West's fans used the term in reference to the rapper and producer at the time, who began openly supporting Donald Trump.

Kanye West/Twitter

According to O'Malley Greenburg the outside of the property is a "lushly landscaped exterior which serves as a stark contrast to the unadorned alabaster walls within." That's comforting seeing as most of the internet still doesn't understand how to use the sinks in the rare (read: never gonna happen) chance we are ever invited in. The home is also built with the aforementioned odd-looking sinks, along with a TV that disappears into the floor, and no light switches (they use buttons).

As you probably guessed, this wild idea for a home belongs to West. "The house,” Kim told Forbes, “is all him. I’ve never seen anyone that pays such attention to detail." I'd have to agree.

While white-on-white home decor isn't really my thing, there is no denying West and Kardashian have one of the most innovative and unique houses known to man and it's kinda cool, even if it requires the use of booties at all times.