Thanksgiving really is one of the most underrated holidays of the year. People always talk about how they love Halloween or Christmas, but the thing about both of those holidays is that they involve... moving. On Thanksgiving, all you have to do is stuff your face with turkey and then pass out on a couch — which, TBH, sounds like my ideal day. The only thing you really have to worry about is what to watch while you digest all those mashed potatoes. Thankfully, Netflix is here to make that a little easier. Here are some Netflix movies to watch on Thanksgiving this year.

While other holidays have a ton of big movies centered around them, Thanksgiving kind of stands alone without a ton of love from Hollywood. Even though it’s a perfect holiday to laze about with your fam and put on a feel-good flick, there just aren’t that many Thanksgiving movies out there. So, instead of looking for a movie themed around Turkey Day, the key to picking something on Netflix to stream is all about finding a wholesome movie the entire family will love that gives off that cozy, autumnal vibe. After you grab a slice of pumpkin pie, suggest one of these movies for some post-dinner bonding time.

1. Lady Bird (2017)

Families don’t always get along, but regardless of fights or friction, they still have a deep love for one another. That’s a big part of Thanksgiving, and it’s also at the core of Greta Gerwig’s coming-of-age dramedy. Lady Bird is filled with relatable truths about the fights parents and their children get into, but there’s also more than enough humor to keep the mood light, up until the tearjerker ending.

2. Hunt for the Wilderpeople (2016)

A quirky comedy about a foster child bonding with a reclusive father figure in the New Zealand woods, Hunt for the Wilderpeople will hit home for many families at Thanksgiving, but especially foster families. The adventure-filled movie is packed with the rustic fall vibes of fall as a young boy and an older man traverse the bush together after a series of mishaps.

3. Mary Poppins Returns (2018)

There’s a reason the original Mary Poppins is still a beloved classic half a century after it was released, and Emily Blunt’s recent sequel brings even more magic into the legendary nanny’s story with a new follow-up tale. It’s a perfect holiday watch for the family, especially if you all grew up watching the original movie together.

4. A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

For the family with a bit of a darker sense of humor, Jim Carrey’s adaptation of the popular children’s fantasy books A Series of Unfortunate Events is a dose of offbeat fun. If you still want to squeeze in that last bit of spooky season before December, this is the perfect choice for a Thanksgiving flick the whole family can enjoy.

5. The Princess and the Frog (2009)

When it comes to pleasing everyone from toddlers to grandparents, nothing beats a feel-good Disney flick. The Princess and the Frog is full of magic, color, and some of the best original music to come from the animation studio. It’s guaranteed to have your whole family singing along.

6. The Edge of Seventeen (2016)

You just can’t beat a coming-of-age story that combines humor and heart, and Hailee Steinfeld’s teen dramedy is a perfect example of that. The movie is packed with relatable truths and laugh-out-loud jokes as Steinfeld’s character Nadine struggles to find her place.

7. Stranger Than Fiction (2006)

The holiday season is a time for magic and whimsy, which makes Will Ferrell’s unique dramedy a great choice for a post-dinner wind-down. In the movie, Ferrell plays an IRS agent who suddenly realizes his life is being narrated by an author. It’s a captivating concept that will have the whole family guessing what will happen next.

8. Enola Holmes (2020)

Looking to solve a mystery? For those families who love to puzzle out some intricate clues or are just fans of all things British, Netflix’s take on Sherlock Holmes’ younger sister will be right up your alley. It’s got rollicking adventure, whip-smart quips, and so many twists and turns that you’ll snap right out of that turkey coma.

9. Yes Man (2008)

There’s nothing like a good laugh after a huge Thanksgiving feast, and Jim Carrey’s motivational comedy Yes Man is sure to have the whole family in stitches. The movie about a down-and-out loan officer who commits to saying “yes” to everything has all the silly antics Carrey is known for, plus a sweet romance and some juicy drama. Basically, it’s everything you’d want in a feel-good film everyone can enjoy.

10. The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

This coming-of-age drama may not be the lightest in tone, but it’s a great pick for the family who’s in the mood for something a bit more serious but still fun to watch while eating their pumpkin pie. The teen flick explores the mental health struggles of a high school freshman who learns to break out of his shell and form bonds with some unlikely friends. If you’re looking for something to give thanks for, it’s a great reminder of how strong friendships can get you through the darkest times.

11. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

For superhero fans, there’s no better choice for a post-dinner veg out than the recent animated blockbuster Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The dimension-jumping movie earned tons of praise for its unique art style, as well as its inventive story of Miles Morales coming into his power with the help of Spider-People from different universes. It’s got a ton of action, jokes, and lore for the family of Marvel lovers.

12. Baby Mama (2008)

Surrogacy has never been funnier than in Tina Fey and Amy Poehler’s buddy comedy about a pair of mismatched women navigating pregnancy together. The movie has a ton of hilarious back-and-forths between the stars, continuing their fan-favorite chemistry from Saturday Night Live shortly after they left the sketch series. It’s a perfect Thanksgiving pick for the family to chuckle along with while unwinding after dinner.

13. How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Hey, why dwell on Thanksgiving? After you've finished eating your turkey, it's officially Christmas (don’t @ me). Get into the holly-jolly spirit early by watching this whimsical, silly classic.