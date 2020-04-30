Finding the perfect date night movie can be tricky. You want to select something that'll keep you and your partner awake, and perhaps open to some sexy fun later. Maybe you'll go with a romantic drama that's more sleepy than sensual, or a horror flick that presents ample opportunities to hide your face in your boo's neck, but also gives you nightmares for a week. If you're looking for date night movies on Amazon Prime, there's a wide selection of films that hit the sweet spot.

These movies will make you laugh until your stomach hurts, tug at your heart strings, or get your blood pumping. But they won't leave you completely torn up or scared to the point where you'll have to spend the rest of the night recovering. And if you and your beloved have exhausted Hulu's main offerings and cycled through your fave Netflix Originals, then why not take advantage of what your Amazon Prime subscription has to offer? Here are 13 movies streaming on Amazon Prime right now that can strike the right note for date night. Order delivery and stock up on your favorite snacks and beer to make it the ultimate, most intimate stay-at-home date.

1. "What Men Want" Starring Taraji P. Henson, What Men Want shows the chaos that ensues when Ali realizes she can suddenly hear men's thoughts.

2. "Braven" If you and your partner like thrillers, get into Braven. Jason Momoa plays a logger who protects his family from a gang.

3. "Annihilation" In Annihilation, Natalie Portman plays Lena, a biologist who explores a mysterious zone where the all the rules of science go out the window.

4. "47 Meters Down: Uncaged" The plot of 47 Meters Down: Uncaged? Killer sharks and underwater caves. If you're not horny for horror, you probably won't mind getting distracted during this one.

5. "Two Night Stand" What if your one-night stand became a "two-night stand" because of a snowstorm? This film featuring Miles Teller, Jessica Szohr, and Kid Cudi explores the answer.

6. "Instant Family" A little more heartwarming is Instant Family, a comedy where Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne play a couple who decide to foster three kids.

7. "The Spy Who Dumped Me" In The Spy Who Dumped Me, Kate McKinnon and Mila Kunis play besties — one of whom finds out her boyfriend was (you guessed it!) a spy who dumped her.

8. "See You Soon" A serious injury benches a U.S. soccer player, but also leads him to a whirlwind affair in See You Soon.

9. "A Quiet Place" In A Quiet Place, Emily Blunt and John Krasinki play fiercely caring parents who must protect their family from monsters with extra-sensitive hearing.

10. "Home Again" Home Again follows Reese Witherspoon as a single mom who says "Why not?" to three young men moving in with her.

11. "Guava Island" From the mind of Donald Glover comes a musical starring Rihanna about the fictional Guava Island and a musician who wants to host a festival there.

12. "A Simple Favor" The tension is palpable in A Simple Favor, a thriller starring Anna Kendrick as mommy vlogger who befriends a mysterious, rich woman who disappears.