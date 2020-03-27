12 TV Shows To Watch On Hulu For Date Nights

Couples who have a favorite TV show together stay together — it's just a fact. While movie nights with bae never get old, there's something very satisfying about finding a TV series that you and your partner equally enjoy and can watch together for weeks (or even months). I've rounded up some TV series to watch on Hulu for date nights, and no matter what you're into, I guarantee that neither of you will feel like you're compromising if you choose one of these for your next show.

From discussing theories to joking about your favorite characters, finding a show you both love can allow you and your boo to bond in a whole new way — plus, you'll spend a lot less time arguing over what movie to watch on date night. And while Netflix may be know as the streaming giant, Hulu has just as many (if not more) incredible series available to stream. Maybe the two of you want to catch up on that series everyone was obsessed with a few years ago that you never watched. Maybe you want to get into that popular series that everyone can't stop talking about now. Whatever the case, here are 12 series on Hulu that are A+ date night picks.

'Atlanta' FX Set in (as you can probably guess) Atlanta, this dramedy was created by and stars Donald Glover (i.e. Childish Gambino), who also serves as a writer, executive producer, and director. The series revolves around the Atlanta rap scene, telling the story of Princeton dropout Earnest "Earn" Marks as he tries to get his cousin Alfred "Paper Boi" Miles's career off the ground. It consistently subverts expectations and will likely break your heart at times, but it will never leave you feeling bored.

'Elementary' CBS This modern update of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's classic character, Sherlock Holmes, takes place in present-day Manhattan, starring Jonny Lee Miller as troubled consultant Holmes and Lucy Liu as his companion, Dr. Joan Watson. Together they help the New York City Police Department solve crimes (oftentimes with unconventional methods), and if you and your SO loved The Mentalist, then you're sure to enjoy this mystery series.

'Castle Rock' Hulu Looking for thrills and chills? Then look no further than Castle Rock, a psychological horror series inspired by Stephen King characters and set in his fictional town of Castle Rock, Maine. The show tells the story of death-row attorney Henry Deaver, who left Castle Rock behind after he was accused of causing his adoptive father's death. However, an anonymous phone call draws him back and introduces him to a mysterious inmate held beneath the infamous Shawshank Prison. This eerie series will definitely make you glad to have your partner close by.

'PEN15' Hulu If you and your boo are '90s babies who spent your teenage years in the early aughts, then this show was made for you. Set in the year 2000, the series revolves around Maya Ishii-Peters and Anna Kone, two 13-year-old outcasts navigating the world of instant messaging, thongs, and first periods together. You might think it's odd that the creators and stars, Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, are actually in their 30s, but that's exactly what makes this series so fun.

'30 Rock' NBC Chances are you've heard of this satirical comedy, but if you and your boo haven't watched it yet, now's the time. The series, which was created by and stars Tina Fey, is based on Fey's own experiences as a writer for SNL, following the antics behind the scenes of the fictitious sketch comedy show, TGS. Liz Lemon struggles to please TGS's high maintenance leading lady, their erratic new star, and the network's new president, and the result is comedy gold. (Note: This show pairs best with some night cheese.)

'Killing Eve' BBC America Based on the Villanelle novel series by Luke Jennings, this British spy thriller stars Sandra Oh from Grey's Anatomy as the titular Eve, a British intelligence investigator tasked with capturing the twisted assassin Villanelle (who's played by Jodie Comer). It's thrilling, it's sexy, and there's a reason why this series has won Oh a Golden Globe and Comer an Emmy: It's just really freakin' good.

'Man Seeking Woman' FXX This series may have only lasted for three seasons, but IMO, it deserved at least a few more. Based on showrunner Simon Rich's story collection, The Last Girlfriend on Earth, the surreal comedy follows the awkward attempts of a naïve 20-something (who's played by She's Out of Your League's Jay Baruchel) on his journey to find love in Chicago. It's cringey AF and incredibly weird in the best kind of way.

'Friday Night Lights' NBC If you weren't and your partner weren't watching this drama in the 2000s, then I suggest you get on board (and no, you don't have to be a football fan to enjoy it). Set in rural Texas, the show revolves around high school football coach Eric and his high school principal wife, Tami, as they face challenges at work, with their teenage children, and in their marriage. You may not be able to convince your SO to watch This Is Us, but pretty much anyone can get into this drama.

'Parks and Recreation' NBC Amy Poehler stars in this political satire as the unfailing optimistic Leslie Knope, an employee of the Parks and Recreation Department in the fictitious town of Pawnee, Indiana. While the first season is a little rough, Parks and Rec is a rare series that only continues to get better over time, and like 30 Rock, it's a must-watch for everyone. Side note: Leslie's boss Ron Swanson (who's played by Nick Offerman) is one of the best TV characters of all time, IMO.

'Lost' ABC Whether you and your boo are into mysteries, dramas, or sci-fi thrillers, Lost is sure to suck you right in. The long-running saga tells the story of the survivors of Oceanic Flight 815 who must find a way to get by (and eventually, get home) after they crash-land on a supernatural island. There's an ominous surveillance system, violent survivalists, terrifying smoke monsters, and even more secrets among the survivors. This one will keep you and your boo guessing until the very end.

'Future Man' Hulu With the third season just about to premiere, there's no better time for you and your partner to get into this one. The sci-fi adventure series follows the adventures of underachieving janitor Josh (who's played by Josh Hutcherson from The Hunger Games trilogy) as his favorite video game, Biotic Wars, unexpectedly becomes a reality after he beats it. As it turns out, Josh is the only person who can save the world, and believe me when I say it's a lot less cheesy than it sounds.

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' NBC Andy Samberg stars in this comedy as Detective Jake Peralta, a skilled but deeply immature cop who's usually behind the pranks and antics that take place in Brooklyn's 99th precinct. With tons of running gags, wholly unique characters, and an incredibly dynamic cast, this one is sure to keep you and your SO laughing throughout date night (and if there is one TV character who can rival Parks and Rec's Ron Swanson, it's commanding officer Captain Raymond Holt).