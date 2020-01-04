Now that we've left 2019 behind us, Netflix is gearing up for the new year with a lineup of brand new content. If you spent the last couple of days marathon-watching You Season 2, Netflix's list of 2020 original movies promises to start the new decade off with plenty of new favorites. Here's what's in the pipeline, from a project produced by Barack and Michelle Obama to new content from Spike Lee and David Fincher.

On Friday, Jan. 3, Netflix took to Twitter to give viewers a sneak preview of the films that'll be dominating their Netflix and chill sessions in the new year, and from a glance, it's safe to say that they're going all out when it comes to bringing in some of the biggest actors and actresses in the industry as well as some award-winning directors.

"Another year of movies is ahead of us! We’ve mentioned a lot of these films already, but here’s a handy list of all the films coming to Netflix this year...so far," the streaming service wrote before launching into a thread of some of the very best films that we'll be seeing from them in the new year.

First off, it looks like viewers can expect some highly-anticipated sequels to their Netflix originals, including To All The Boys: P.S. I Love You, which the streaming service described as:

Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Centineo) have just taken their romance from pretend to officially real in the when another recipient (Jordan Fisher) of one of her love letters enters the picture.

In addition, the second installment of the Kissing Booth will be heading to the streaming service. According to the description, "Elle (Joey King) & Noah (Jacob Elordi) just had the most romantic summer ever, but as he heads off to Harvard Elle juggles a long-distance relationship, college applications with her BFF Lee (Joel Courtney) & friendship with new classmate Marco (Taylor Perez)."

Only time will tell whether there's trouble in paradise for these fan-favorite couples, but I have a feeling that we'll have a few more cult favorites in these sequels.

In addition to these films, the Obamas will be heading a project called Crisp Camp as executive producers, which will mark their foray into the world of film. According to Netflix's description, the movie will take place in the '70s. "Down the road from Woodstock in the '70s, a revolution blossomed at a ramshackle summer camp for teens with disabilities, transforming their lives and igniting a movement," the tweet reads.

Other notable titles include two Ryan Murphy musical adaptations The Boys In The Band and The Prom, Mank from David Fincher, Da 5 Bloods from Spike Lee, Dee Rees’ The Last Thing He Wanted, and Alan Yang's Tigertail.

Unfortunately, the streaming service didn't tell us exactly when we can expect any of these films to hit the streaming service, but I'd scroll through the offerings and keep an eye out for these picks (as well as other exciting new projects) in the coming months.