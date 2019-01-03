Does it make me a terrible person to admit this? Whenever I am at a wedding, there is a (not-so) little part of me that secretly hopes that, when the officiant asks the audience if there is anyone who has a reason the couple should not be wed and to speak now or forever hold their piece, one of those people objecting at weddings will hop up and demand a halt to the proceeding. OK, fine, I know it's wrong, but hey, what can I say... I guess I'm just a sucker for a little drama. And you have to admit, it doesn't get much more dramatic than a wedding objection — or so film and TV have led us to believe.

Sadly for me, this has yet to occur at any of my friends' or family's weddings (but one can still hope!), but it does actually happen sometimes. That's right: It turns out that objecting at a wedding is not just something that happens in the movies, which means some folks were there to actually witness a wedding go off the rails in this particular way, and, in a recent Reddit thread, they shared the juicy details of what it was like when someone spoke up — and what transpired after the nuptial-pausing record scratch.

Drama In The Wedding Party Giphy The best man at my step sisters wedding did this. It happened at the rehearsal the night before. It was a very large wedding and the rehearsal was bigger than a lot of weddings. The minister was going over the vows quickly while giving instruction on what to do. When he said something about objections the best man interrupted saying he had to put a stop to this. He was in love with the bride and was sure she felt the same way. My sister and everyone else was horrified. It caused plenty of chaos and confusion. As far as I know after that neither the bride nor groom ever spoke to him again. — u/chadspdx Went to a co-workers wedding and the maid of honor objected and admitted to being the other woman and that the groom had been cheating with her for months. The bride left in tears and the groom immediately tried to get with the MoH, but she told him she wasn't gonna hurt the bride further and that he needs to f**k off. The bride is doing much better and is now a manager here, and I haven't heard from the groom in over a year. The MoH and bride are on speaking terms, but I don't think their relationship is gonna ever be what it used to be. — u/saffronar I was working at a wedding when I was younger. I was running the bar at the reception, which was very close to the hall the weddings were at. We were told that the reception would begin around 4pm. It was already about 3ish and I was packing fridges, the usual bar man things, while one of the male guests was still sitting there drinking. I asked if he was not joining the reception, to which he replied something along the lines of “when I have the courage”. He downs his drink, and leaves. 10 minutes later he’s back, looking extremely disappointed. Guy orders a drink, and less than 30 seconds later another guy who’s dressed extremely well (turned out to be the groom), walks in, punches him in the back of the head, and leaves. This dude just picked his drink up and sipped it further. I eventually found out that this dude, had downed his drink, walked into the receptions down admitted to sleeping with the wife on her hen night, and again the night before the wedding. He was never invited to the wedding, he just felt the groom needed to know. So he found out where the wedding was, suited up and dropped the info mid-ceremony. — u/STUNSLAVE

An Ex Makes A Wedding Day Hail Mary Attempt Giphy I attended a wedding as a guest of a family member and when the pastor said that the doors busted open to the sanctuary and a man appeared and started to say "I do!" but two huge ushers, one who was my date quickly grabbed the guy before he could say anything but "uhhh" under the arms and literally lifted him up off the floor and carried him out. The wedding continued as normal. Turned out the guy was the ex of the bride. Strangest sight I ever saw. — u/PookaShellTourGuide An ex telling the bride he still loved her. Super super awkward. He got kicked out, and the wedding continued, but it was pretty messed up and put a real damper on the day. — u/CompetitiveIce8 Nobody had said "speak now,” but the grooms ex still decided to get up and scream that he was her soulmate, that she forgave him for "this whole thing", and that they should leave now because he'd proven his point. By breaking up with her, five years earlier, falling in love, and holding a wedding. I ate so much cake and got so drunk at that wedding. Meanwhile everyone else was screaming and throwing sh*t. Good times. The bride was my boyfriends ex. No idea why they invited us. — u/HammeredHeretic My wife drug me to a wedding that I did NOT want to be at years ago but I'm forever grateful that she did because I was able to witness one of the greatest spectacles of human drama that has ever taken place. This was like an episode of Jerry Springer mixed with Cops. Bride's LOVER spoke up at that moment and yelled, "I'll be god**ned if I'm gonna keep my mouth shut and let you steal my woman, you sorry piece of sh*t!” This deranged old redneck proceeds to come at the groom WITH A PISTOL threatening to shoot him if he doesn't give her up. It wasn't a huge wedding, maybe 40 or so people but every single one of them went screaming and running and maybe 2 people stayed and called the cops. I grabbed my wife's hand and we retreated outside to watch the rest of the scene unfold from the church window. — u/jett89 Witnessed this a few months ago. Random guest stood up and proceeded to basically declare his love for the bride and pour his heart out, saying that it should’ve been him up on the altar that day. Whole room went dead silent. Bride went red with embarrassment and groom went red with anger. Best man promptly called for DJ/MC to start playing music. All this was in front of the random persons wife. Didn’t go down to well — u/rubber_band_ball

When The Groom Just Wants To Say "I Don't" Giphy The groom himself. He just stood up there and started crying and, in front of everyone, told the bride that he'd fallen out of love with her a while before but he didn't know how to break it off. It was extremely uncomfortable, they both stepped out, and ten minutes later came back out and got married, because she'd apparently told him she was pregnant. — u/naked_nun_run