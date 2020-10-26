You know that super long, plain, boring, not-that-cute puffer coat sitting in the back of your closet? The one you literally dread having to pull out every winter because it just makes you feel, like, kinda sad? Introducing to you a novel concept: Toss it out, and replace it with one of these ultra-cool cropped puffer jackets.

OK, OK, maybe don't throw away your trusty-but-crusty long puffer, because it probably does do a great job of keeping you warm on the insufferably cold days. But adding a cute, affordable cropped puffer jacket to your rotation easily breaks up the monotony and keeps you nice and toasty at the same time. Also, there are some reallyyyyy cute puffer coat options out there, beyond your basic black ones. I'm talking faux leather cropped puffers, ones with racing stripes, pastels, prints, even holographic mini puffer coats. Peep some cropped puffer jackets just waiting to enter your winter rotation below.

When you love the look of your favorite leather jacket, but you need added warmth, combine it with a puffer jacket. It's science... kind of. The above option combines the effortlessly cool look of a leather jacket with a puffer, but doesn't compromise on mobility.

Look, I'm sorry I went a little overboard with hating on a good ole black puffer earlier. Because there's really so much to love about this black cropped puffer above. It's roomy, versatile, and comes with a tall neck guard to ensure the wind stays off your skin.

My friend recently wore this exact faux leather puffer to brunch, and in that moment, I knew both you and I had to have it. The neutral beige colorway keeps it extremely wearable, although it's a nice break from all-black if, like me, that's usually the only color you wear in the cold.

Reversible outwear doesn't get enough hype, and you can quote me on that. It's two jackets!!! In one!!! For the price of one!!! The above jacket from the X-girl x NONA9ON collab — white on the outside and yellow with a racing checker pattern on the inside — will surely become your favorite winter statement piece.

Another solid black option (figuratively and literally), this option from Missguided boasts a slightly longer crop, and it has a hood. You look cute, you're warm, and you're safe from the elements. Win, win, win.

The exaggerated shawl collar on this puffer is simply *chef's kiss*, and it adds a sartorial touch that other puffers lack. Even better, the dusty, pastel pink color feels fun and bright in a season when darkness reigns supreme.

You heard it here first, folks: Lavender is the color for fall... and let's throw in all the other seasons while we're at it. This effortlessly cool lavender puffer from Monki feels bright without being overwhelming. Plus, the hood can be tightened to lock in warmth on the arctic days.

OK, not to be dramatic, but I need six of this exact puffer, and I needed them, like, yesterday. While holographic clothing items can occasionally hinge on too kitschy or costume-y, this iridescent puffer from Pull & Bear feels more ethereal, particularly appropriate for the feeling you get walking through light snow.

Though a little pricey, this Hilary MacMillan puffer's quality is well worth the cost. Aside from being made of 100% cruelty-free fabric, the material is easy to wipe down and keep looking pristine for months on end. It's long enough to keep your torso fully warm, but no so long that it feels drab; not to mention, the shawl collar adds a sartorial touch that feels luxurious.

This Daily Paper puffer expertly balances utility with style. The dusty pink color is visually interesting, but muted enough to still act as a neutral, while the neck guard and hood keep you warm and protected. On the other hand, this silhouette boasts an optimal crop length, and the logo on the upper left chest is just the perfect touch.

If a full-on opalescent puffer is a little too much holographic for you, this black holographic option will better suit you. The jacket catches a hint of rainbow in the light, but otherwise, it looks like an equally cool metallic black puffer. In other words, this'll fit your all-black wardrobe with just a liiiiiittle sparkle.

With larger puffed-panels and a roomy neck guard that folds out easily into a collar, this faux leather puffer from Eloquii has everything you could want for the cold-weather months. Even better, the elastic wrist cuffs trap in tons of extra warmth. Just be careful: You might not wanna take this baby off.

If you made it this far, you deserve a puffer that's as fun as it functional. (I'm sorry lol.) This black and lavender leopard print puffer isn't too puffy, and it's extra cropped, meaning you can toss it over anything and still be able to move around pretty freely. A bold jacket for a bold winter? Yes, please.