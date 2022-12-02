Stay in that lavender haze all year long.
The new year is set to be wrapped in a *lavender haze*. Though Pantone’s 2023 Color of the Year is Viva Magenta, experts are predicting another color will have a major moment: Digital Lavender.
A calming shade of light violet, Digital Lavender is basically the cool(-toned) older sister of Very Peri, 2022’s Color of the Year. One thing both shades have in common? They make for excellent nail art inspo, as each of these 10 Digital Lavender manicure trends proves.