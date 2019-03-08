12 Wedding Gifts Under $20, So You Can Spread The Love Without Breaking The Bank
With spring (finally) near, wedding season is almost upon us. It's a time for love, laughter, and spending a ton of money to watch your friends have the best night of their lives. Sure, weddings are happy, joyous occasions, but they're also expensive as heck, and even if you're not in the wedding party, you're still expected to attend the event, possibly buy a new outfit because you don't own anything "black tie creative" (whatever that means), and give the happy couple a gift. It's a lot, but the truth is — there are plenty of wedding gifts under $20, that are totally acceptable and will be greatly appreciated.
Most couples these days have online registries where you can sort out the gifts they want by price and availability. However, if all the less expensive gifts have already been purchased for your friend, or if their registry is small and mostly full of bigger-ticket items, it can be stressful. But don't worry! There are a lot of things you can buy them for 20 bucks or less, so you don't have to break the bank while celebrating your friends' marital bliss.
Don't believe me? Here are 12 wedding gifts under $20, perfect for just about any and every couple:
1A French press perfect for breakfast in bed.
2A super cute, comfy pillow perfect for cuddling.
3The sweetest little casserole dish you ever did see.
4A ~personalized~ candle!
5A toothbursh holder that is both practical & beautiful.
6A vase for all the flowers to make a happy home.
7A frame for all their wedding photos.
8A good quality Pyrex set.
9An affordable hand mixer for all the baking.
Hand Mixer with Snap-On Case
$14.72
Amazon
Listen, a KitchenAid stand mixer is pretty much the ultimate wedding gift. But a solid hand mixer is also a kitchen staple. No couple will be upset about getting one of these bad boys, because they're smaller, easier to handle, and great for quick dishes when you don't want to whip out the giant stand mixer.
10A cast-iron skillet for perfect steaks any time of year.
11All the cooking utensils!
12Matching passport covers.
Mr. and Mrs. Passport Covers 2-Piece Set
$14.99
Bed, Bath & Beyond
For the adventurous couple ready for their honeymoon, this matching passport cover set will warm their hearts. It's sweet, unique, and perfect for anyone who loves travel.
Attending a wedding totally doesn't have to break the bank. It should be a time for celebration, not mourning your wallet. So, get your friends one of these great wedding gifts and allow your stress to melt away! A toast — to the happy couple, and your happy bank account.