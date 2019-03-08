Helen Rushbrook/ Stocksy

12 Wedding Gifts Under $20, So You Can Spread The Love Without Breaking The Bank

With spring (finally) near, wedding season is almost upon us. It's a time for love, laughter, and spending a ton of money to watch your friends have the best night of their lives. Sure, weddings are happy, joyous occasions, but they're also expensive as heck, and even if you're not in the wedding party, you're still expected to attend the event, possibly buy a new outfit because you don't own anything "black tie creative" (whatever that means), and give the happy couple a gift. It's a lot, but the truth is — there are plenty of wedding gifts under $20, that are totally acceptable and will be greatly appreciated.

Most couples these days have online registries where you can sort out the gifts they want by price and availability. However, if all the less expensive gifts have already been purchased for your friend, or if their registry is small and mostly full of bigger-ticket items, it can be stressful. But don't worry! There are a lot of things you can buy them for 20 bucks or less, so you don't have to break the bank while celebrating your friends' marital bliss.

Don't believe me? Here are 12 wedding gifts under $20, perfect for just about any and every couple:

1A French press perfect for breakfast in bed.

Bodum Brazil 8 Cup French Press Coffee For Two Set

$19.99

Target

Everyone loves coffee, and while many registries include fancier, more expensive coffee makers, you can never go wrong with a classic French press. It's easy to use, and this set that also includes two mugs is perfect for newlyweds.

2A super cute, comfy pillow perfect for cuddling.

'Let's Stay Home' Square Throw Pillow - Threshold

$19.99

Target

This is a perfect gift for your newlywed friends, especially if they already have plenty of kitchen and other home items. It's cute, it's thoughtful, and it's affordable.

3The sweetest little casserole dish you ever did see.

CorningWare® French White® 1.5 qt. Ceramic Oval Casserole

$19.99

Bed, Bath & Beyond

A classic registry item, this casserole dish is perfect for literally everyone. It's simple, good quality, and even comes with a cute lid so your married friends can bring you a delicious casserole any time they want.

4A ~personalized~ candle!

Personalized Mr. & Mrs. Vanilla Bean Candle Jar

$15.99

Bed, Bath & Beyond

Who doesn't love candles?! Answer: no one! Gift your friends a candle personalized with their new married name and they'll forever be grateful.

5A toothbursh holder that is both practical & beautiful.

Southern Living Chadwick Toothbrush Holder

$12

Dillard's

A toothbrush holder might seem small, but it can go a long way in classing up a messy bathroom. Seriously, your friends will thank you for this, trust me.

6A vase for all the flowers to make a happy home.

Stoneware Matte Vase White

$14.99

Target

It is my firm belief that every home needs a vase. Hopefully, the happy couple will be putting plenty of fresh flowers in it, or maybe it will be saved for special occassions. Whatever the case, you can't go wrong with a vase.

7A frame for all their wedding photos.

Gallery 11"x15" Float Frame

$16.99

Target

For a newlywed couple, the best part of the wedding aftermath is getting all the photos back. So gift them a beautiful frame they can hang all the gorgeous photos in. They'll appreciate it and look at it every day.

8A good quality Pyrex set.

Pyrex 6pc Bake N' Storage Value Pack

$19.99

Target

For everyday use, Pyrex is the way to go. This set is good quality, at a good price, and will definitely be used plenty. This is especially great for couples who love to cook.

9An affordable hand mixer for all the baking.

Hand Mixer with Snap-On Case

$14.72

Amazon

Listen, a KitchenAid stand mixer is pretty much the ultimate wedding gift. But a solid hand mixer is also a kitchen staple. No couple will be upset about getting one of these bad boys, because they're smaller, easier to handle, and great for quick dishes when you don't want to whip out the giant stand mixer.

10A cast-iron skillet for perfect steaks any time of year.

Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet

$19.59

Amazon

Everyone needs a cast-iron skillet according to my mom, and she's usually right about most things. I use my cast-iron multiple times per week, and if your friends are into cooking steaks, then this is perfect for them.

11All the cooking utensils!

Silicone Cooking Utensils Kitchen Utensil set

$17.49

Amazon

These are a great kitchen staple, and even if you know that the happy couple already has a spatula or ladle, a quality set like this will still be appreciated.

12Matching passport covers.

Mr. and Mrs. Passport Covers 2-Piece Set

$14.99

Bed, Bath & Beyond

For the adventurous couple ready for their honeymoon, this matching passport cover set will warm their hearts. It's sweet, unique, and perfect for anyone who loves travel.

Attending a wedding totally doesn't have to break the bank. It should be a time for celebration, not mourning your wallet. So, get your friends one of these great wedding gifts and allow your stress to melt away! A toast — to the happy couple, and your happy bank account.