12 Wedding Gifts Under $20, So You Can Spread The Love Without Breaking The Bank

With spring (finally) near, wedding season is almost upon us. It's a time for love, laughter, and spending a ton of money to watch your friends have the best night of their lives. Sure, weddings are happy, joyous occasions, but they're also expensive as heck, and even if you're not in the wedding party, you're still expected to attend the event, possibly buy a new outfit because you don't own anything "black tie creative" (whatever that means), and give the happy couple a gift. It's a lot, but the truth is — there are plenty of wedding gifts under $20, that are totally acceptable and will be greatly appreciated.

Most couples these days have online registries where you can sort out the gifts they want by price and availability. However, if all the less expensive gifts have already been purchased for your friend, or if their registry is small and mostly full of bigger-ticket items, it can be stressful. But don't worry! There are a lot of things you can buy them for 20 bucks or less, so you don't have to break the bank while celebrating your friends' marital bliss.

Don't believe me? Here are 12 wedding gifts under $20, perfect for just about any and every couple:

5 A toothbursh holder that is both practical & beautiful. Southern Living Chadwick Toothbrush Holder $12 Dillard's A toothbrush holder might seem small, but it can go a long way in classing up a messy bathroom. Seriously, your friends will thank you for this, trust me.

6 A vase for all the flowers to make a happy home. Stoneware Matte Vase White $14.99 Target It is my firm belief that every home needs a vase. Hopefully, the happy couple will be putting plenty of fresh flowers in it, or maybe it will be saved for special occassions. Whatever the case, you can't go wrong with a vase.