12 Virtual Universal Orlando Rides To Stream When You Want All The Thrills At Home

Your next Universal Studios experience may be sooner than you'd think. According to Universal Orlando Resort's official site, Universal Orlando Resort is closed through Apr. 19, 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak that spread throughout the world. But, you can still enjoy all the attractions at home by watching any of these virtual Universal Orlando rides. You can jump from Hogsmeade in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter over to Springfield for The Simpsons Ride without ever having to change out of your pajamas.

All you need to do to recreate a Universal theme park day is set up your computer, sit back, and enjoy the show. Instead of waiting in lines and walking from ride to ride, you can hop to each of these 12 attractions with a quick click of a button. While you may not get the wind in your hair while riding on The Incredible Hulk Coaster or splashed with water on Dudley Do-Right's Ripsaw Falls, you'll get all the thrills of the loops and drops.

So, until you can finally make it back to the actual parks in Orlando, the internet is the next best thing. You can even whip up some snacks and wear your favorite merch to truly get in the theme park zone. All that's left for you to do is choose which ride to start at, and press "play."

1. Harry Potter And The Escape From Gringotts HDThrillSeeker on YouTube Calling all wizards (and Harry Potter fans): If visiting the Wizarding World at Universal Studios is on your travel bucket list, you can virtually make that dream come true now. Harry Potter And The Escape From Gringotts ride lets you step inside Gringotts Wizarding Bank and feel like you're part of the movie.

2. The Simpsons Ride ThemeParkGroupie on YouTube Instead of going to Springfield to ride The Simpsons Ride, you can enjoy it from your couch (which is honestly what Homer would prefer). This ride is full of all your favorite characters, and can be a nice break from re-watching all the seasons over and over again.

3. Jurassic Park River Adventure Angela Brett on YouTube The best part about virtually riding the Jurassic Park River Adventure at home is that you don't have to worry about being totally soaked for the rest of the day. You can visit Jurassic Park without worrying about dinosaurs trying to eat you.

4. Dudley Do-Right's Ripsaw Falls SoCal Attractions 360 on YouTube Another great water ride that you can experience at home is Dudley Do-Right's Ripsaw Falls at Universal's Island of Adventure. This ride is not only thrilling, but funny. You'll still get all the thrill of the drop without having to worry about the big splash at the end.

5. E.T. Adventure Fun Family Florida on YouTube The E.T. Adventure is a beloved fave of many Universal Studios fans. The first half of the ride is very similar to the events of the movie, but the second half is what you would have gotten to see if the movie continued — E.T.'s home planet. Filled with adorable creatures, you must see this alien-like "it's a small world."

6. The Incredible Hulk Coaster Theme Park POV on YouTube If you're looking for a thrill, you'll want to virtually ride The Incredible Hulk Coaster. This video is surprisingly smooth for such a fast-paced roller coaster. Not only will you still get the butterflies in your stomach every time the coaster drops or spins, but you can really take in the views of the park when you're watching at home.

7. Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit TheCoasterViews on YouTube Another great coaster you should add to your virtual streaming is the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit at Universal Studios. When you're riding it in the park, you get to choose which song you listen to from a selection, but at home, you can watch this roller coaster over and over again to any song you'd like.

8. Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure The Potter Collector on YouTube At the Wizarding World, you definitely shouldn't sleep on Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure. The ride is perfect for Potterheads who have always wondered what it would be like to ride on Hagrid's motorbike, while also getting to see some of his adorable magical creatures.

9. Men In Black Alien Attack SoCal Attractions 360 on YouTube If you're a fan of the movie Men in Black, you need to experience the Men in Black Alien Attack ride at Universal. During the ride you get to shoot at aliens who are attacking the city, and at home, you can play along as you spot them. This video is cool, because it not only shows you the ride, but the line leading up to it that features MIB Headquarters.

10. Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon ThemeParkGroupie on YouTube The Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon ride not only shows you behind-the-scenes of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, but New York City as well. It's a fun ride, but the line leading up to it is the best, because it's a recreation of the actual 30 Rockefeller Center where the show is taped.

11. The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man TheCoasterViews on YouTube Journey with Spider-Man and come face-to-face with his villains in The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man. This ride features a 3D video element that really makes you feel like you're being flung around NYC on Spider-Man's webs.