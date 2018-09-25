Chances are, if you're an adult living in this day and age, then you've either participated in sexting or you know people who have. It's basically like the modern day version of phone sex, except you don't actually have to talk to anyone. But over the years, sexting has gained somewhat of a bad reputation for a lot of reasons. (Unsolicited d*ck pics, anyone?) However, these tweets about sexting will remind you that sexting is a sensation for a reason. After all, sometimes you just need a little fun, right?

That's exactly what sexting is for a lot of people: fun. There are relatively few strings attached, and you don't even have to see the other person ever if you don't want to. According to LeslieBeth Wish, Ed.D., a licensed psychotherapist, author, and TEDx speaker, there's a reason why sexting is so fun, and it's actually scientific. "When you receive a sext, your brain reacts by activating hormones and other neurochemicals of pleasure such as dopamine," Wish told Elite Daily. "For women, the attachment [the] hormone oxytocin also gets switched on. This hormone, which is crucial to mothers, intensifies feelings of the joys of closeness. When you combine pleasure and closeness, you can get sexual arousal — even from sexting! For men, hormones such as vasopressin intensify their sexual pleasure."

Scientifically, sexting makes total sense, but these tweets prove that there's more to sexting than just science.

1 How to up your sexting game. Obviously, if you're engaging in typical sexting, you're probably having a great time. But as this Twitter user pointed out, GIFs can be a great way to intensify the heat. And honestly, they're not wrong.

2 How sexting can be a relationship milestone. When you're just getting to know each other at the start of a relationship, sexting is a great way to figure out what you're each into sexually. And as this Twitter user pointed out, moving from one sexting platform to another is basically like announcing you're going steady in the modern age.

3 Everyone sexts differently. There's no wrong way to sext, as long as it's consensual. So go for it! Let that freak flag fly, because you deserve to get off, my friend.

4 Food is the ultimate sext, though. Honestly, food and sex are the two greatest things in the world. These two are keepers .

5 Sometimes your libido works faster than your fingers. Who among us hasn't started a steamy sexting conversation when they were really feeling it, only to satisfy your desires on your own before the sexting ends? It's awkward and can be exhausting if you just aren't feeling it anymore. But don't worry, we've all been there.

6 A modern day love story. Does this need any explanation? This would for sure be how it all went down.

7 Sometimes sexting can lead to awkward encounters later. Again, most of us have been there. You meet a cutie on a dating app, start some sexy convos, and then before you know it, you see them at Trader Joe's and there's no getting out of it.

8 There are definitely worst-case sexting scenarios. Can you even imagine being caught sexting by someone else? Talk about a compromising situation, am I right?

9 Listen boys, sexting is hard work, OK? If you're sending some sexy shots to someone while sexting, then you know it takes some effort to make it all look good. You have to get the right angle, the right lighting, the right pose. It's difficult, and hopefully whoever you're texting appreciates it and responds accordingly.

10 Sometimes you want to keep it anonymous. There's nothing wrong with sexting someone you have no intention of ever meeting in person, as long as you are both on the same page. Make sure to set boundaries early on, so no one has false expectations. And remember to always be careful with who you talk to online!

11 The honest truth about sexting. This is almost a universal truth, isn't it? Once you start something with someone you actually like, it becomes difficult to just go for it. You're actually invested in it, so you don't want to mess anything up. On the other hand, sexting someone who you're not interested in pursuing IRL is fairly easy, because you don't necessarily care if things to go well.