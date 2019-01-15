When it comes to filling your passport and racking up those airline miles, there's no one else you'd rather have by your side than your best friend. You may already share essentially everything together, from your taste in fashion to your go-to coffee order, but your favorite things are the memories you make. Those special times together are what make you smile on a random Tuesday afternoon, or fill your heart with happiness when looking at #TBTs. What better way to make new memories together than by going on more adventures around the globe? Here are some of the best travel moments to share with your best friend in your 20s.

Now is the time to pack up your suitcase and go to those dreamy bucket list destinations. For two besties with a whole lot of wanderlust, you might as well seize the day and plan a great vacation. Of course, you don't have to check off every single adventure on this list of 12 while you're in your 20s. It's totally OK to pick a few that you know are right up yours and your bestie's alley.

It's all about setting a course and heading there, so text your BFF right away and let her know where you'd love to go next. Adventure is waiting, and you and your best friend can't wait to tackle it together.

1 Road Trip Along The Coast In A Classic Convertible KM-Photography/Shutterstock A road trip is essential for two best friends who are looking for a getaway. Adding in the perfect scenery and cool ride are the way to do it right, in style. Consider renting a classic convertible that'll have the wind blowing through your hair as you drive along the coast. The gorgeous views of the surf and sand will be the best backdrop for your Insta pics as you stop along the way.

2 Plan A Cozy Ski Getaway Out West Ipatov/Shutterstock A ski resort vacation is perfect for the besties who love both getting cozy and thrilling adventures. By day, you can ski the slopes and take in the gorgeous mountain views. By night, you can get comfy by the fire pit while drinking hot cocoa and roasting s'mores.

3 Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland If You're Feeling Festive Milka_Z/Shutterstock For two jolly besties who secretly wish every day was Christmas, take a trip to Finland to see Santa Claus Village up close. This stunning place is straight out of Hallmark Channel movie where it's Christmas year-round. While you're there, be sure to visit the Santa Claus Main Post Office and eat delicious gingerbread cookies in Mrs. Gingerbread’s Kitchen.

4 Get Your Party Dress Ready For Vegas PR Image Factory/Shutterstock Head to Vegas for a trip you'll always remember with your best friend. Kick the weekend off by relaxing poolside in a luxa cabana. Then, grab dinner at a buffet before heading to a show. Continue the fun by stopping by a club to dance it out (if that's your scene), or try your hand at one of the themed slot machines.

5 Go On A Cruise Along The Rhine River Nejron Photo/Shutterstock Cruises are my personal favorite kind of vacation, because you're able to visit so many places all while your floating hotel takes you there. On the top of my cruise bucket list is a Rhine River adventure. Along the water, you can visit dream destinations like Germany, Switzerland, and The Netherlands.

6 Go Glamping In The Desert With A One-Of-A-Kind Camper Manu Padilla/Shutterstock Why go camping when you could go glamping? For the besties who love outdoor adventures, a glamping getaway in the desert is the perfect situation for you. Instead of pitching a tent, stay in a cool airstream as you sleep under the stars at Rimrock Ranch in California. Just imagine all of the breathtaking sunglasses selfies you'll take with the desert serving as your backdrop.

7 Rent A Cabana At A Dreamy Beach In Greece Avatar_023/Shutterstock I don't know about you, but Greece has been on my dream destination list ever since I saw The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and Mama Mia! You and your BFF will love spending the days on the beach, and exploring the turquoise blue waters. Upgrade your experience by renting a cabana or plush lounge chairs where you can truly seas the day in style.

8 Spend A Week At Walt Disney World To Visit Every Park Rachel Chapman If you're looking for a memory-making getaway, you should really go to Disney World. There are four theme parks to explore, in addition to two water parks. You'll feel so nostalgic with your favorite person while eating churros and riding Splash Mountain.

9 Search For The Best Croissant In Paris Dean Drobot/Shutterstock Paris might be at the very top of your list, and you plan on visiting the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre, but to give your trip a special spin, make it your mission to also find the best croissant while you're there. Visit every cute and quaint cafe you see. Years from now, you and your BFF will remember your this adventure and the incredible croissants.

10 Rent A Castle In The UK For A Royal Stay IVASHstudio/Shutterstock If you and your bestie both were obsessed with the royal wedding coverage, you'll have a royally good time staying in a castle in the UK. You can fulfill your dreams of being a princess, and will undoubtedly feel regal. Many people have stayed at pretty nice hotels and fancy resorts, but not many people can say they've spent the night in a castle!

11 See The Northern Lights Paranamir/Shutterstock For a memory you'll never forget, take a trip to see the Northern Lights in Iceland. The pictures you see online do not do it justice, and the vibrant colors are something you have to see for yourself. By day, you and your bestie can even treat yourselves to a trip to the Blue Lagoon.