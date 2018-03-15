Traveling with a friend can go either of two ways: incredibly good or terribly bad. In fact, travel is a great way to test a friendship. You know how people say living with a best friend can make or break a friendship? Well, traveling together can do the same. On the one hand, its a great time to bond. On the other hand, it will reveal plenty of things about the other person that you might normally miss in short-lived interactions. Certain qualities determine if a person is the best travel buddy for you — so hold up before booking that dream trip with your friend.

There's nothing worse than being stuck in a hotel room or a 12-hour bus ride with someone you can't stand. Travel in itself can be a stressful experience. The travel buddy you choose can make that experience better or worse — the choice is yours. Will they break down when you miss your flight? Will they lock themselves in the hotel room the entire trip? Will they try to flee when the bill comes? You have no way of knowing, but you should probably try your best to make sure you can get through it all together without unleashing on each other.

1 They Know How To Stay Positive When Things Go Wrong wave/stocksy We all have that one friend who loves to complain. Leave them at home. It’s inevitable that things go wrong on the road. Flights will be cancelled, trains will be missed, and disappointing dinners may be had. A positive mind can make a crappy situation a whole lot better. You need a travel buddy who can appreciate the good moments, yet roll with the proverbial punches that travel inevitably brings. At the end of the day, the perfect travel buddy will be able to look back and laugh at the moments that didn't go according to plan.

2 They Have Similar Interests aila/stocksy A friend-cation is all about shared experiences. Everyone’s different, but you should have some similar interests and expectations about the trip. It’s OK to compromise on some activities and sites, but there will be certain things that neither of you want to miss out on. Do both of you like to sleep in or wake up early? Do you both like to relax or have a jam-packed itinerary? Do both of you like to party all night long? These are things you should probably discuss before you book a flight ticket together. With limited time, you’ll need to find a travel style that works for both of you. This will be a lot easier if you’re into a lot of the same things!

3 They're So Down For The Adventure NickBondarev/stocksy There’s nothing like a dope adventure buddy. Travel is all about stepping out of your comfort zone. You don’t want someone who will hold you back from doing the things you want to do. That friend who is open to trying unique foods you've never heard of, attempting to speak the local language, getting lost down endless cobblestone streets, taking a spontaneous detour, and living in the moment will make for the ultimate travel companion. Just think of all the crazy stories you’ll be able to look back on!

4 They Have A Similar Budget KaylaSnell/stocksy Money can be a touchy subject, especially when you’re spending it together. Don't hold back from talking money before and after the trip. It will save you alot of awkward moments when it's time to split the bill. If you’re on a hostel budget, you may want to avoid traveling with someone who is on a resort budget and vice versa. If you’re on a tight budget, you don’t want to feel pressured into overspending. You also don’t want to feel constrained by another person’s budget if you’re in that "treat yo'’ self" mindset. Talk budget before leaving to make sure you’re on the same page.

5 They Can Take Care Of Themselves victortorres/stocksy We're all adults here, right? At the end of the day, we’re responsible for ourselves. It’s one thing to look out for each other, but it’s another thing to have to babysit someone. Your friend should be able to spend time alone or hold their own if necessary. You shouldn't have to sacrifice everything to stick by their side the entire trip. You may be on a trip together, but things will be a lot easier on the both of you if you can be take care of yourself and your belongings.

6 They're Loyal AF wave/stocksy While you want to be responsible for yourself, you may want to travel with a friend who won’t turn their back on you. You don’t want to travel with a friend who will ditch you for someone they meet at the bar, or leave you in the airport if you have passport struggles. You’re in this together and you’ll want to bring someone who is loyal AF in case anything goes down.

7 You Can Be Real With Each Other kaylasnell/stocksy You don’t want to tiptoe around someone 24/7 for days or weeks on end. After spending so much time together, you’ll start to really notice each other's differences. You should be able to tell each other if you need alone time or if you’re just not feeling up to something. Being passive could result in a friendship being ended. The trip will be a lot more comfortable if you can get past small annoyances and be honest with each other.

8 They Know How To Take A Dope Photo You know that friend who gets all of the angles when you ask for a photo? Bring her along! We all want to preserve once-in-a-lifetime moments to show our future grandchildren. Who wants to leave Greece without a shot in front of those dreamy white-washed cave homes? Not I! If you don’t want to be stuck with selfies, secure a travel buddy who can help you get that perfect shot. While you don’t want your trip to turn into a photoshoot, it doesn’t hurt to make use of your bestie, aka built-in photographer.