Frankies Bikinis

12 Tie-Dye Swimsuits Like Dixie D'Amelio's & Addison Rae's For All The Pool Days

By Margaret Blatz

Whether you like to spend your summer frequenting the beach, pools, or your own backyard, a funky swimsuit is a necessity. But because there are some many different patterns and styles to choose from, it can be hard to pick out what to buy, ending in you walking away frustrated or spending $1,000,000 on too many suits. That’s why I suggest old faithful: Tie-dye swimsuits for all your summer needs.

If you loved the trendy tie-dye lounge sets that were everywhere this spring, the good news is, you can now take that style to the beach (or, well, your backyard). While your previous summer memories of tie-dye may be camp-focused, there’s nothing juvenile about the tie-dye swimsuit trend. So far, Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa, and TikTok stars like Dixie D'Amelio and Addison Rae, are just a few of the celebrities that have been rocking tie dye to the beach and their pools. And although the pattern is known for being in-your-face colorful, you can go as muted or monochromatic as you want

D'Amelio, for example, was frequently spotted in a blue-heavy tie-dye suit from Frankies Bikinis ($90, Frankies Bikinis). Addison Rae's been known to rock a muted purple tie-dye bikini ($95, Frankies Bikinis) from the brand, too.

Whether you like a barely-there look or a full one-piece, there are plenty of tie-dye bathing suits out there begging to be in your rotation. To get in on this trend without staining your hands, check out some truly radical tie-dye swimsuits below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Frankies Bikinis Nicola Top
$90
 | 
Frankies Bikinis
Frankies Bikinis Nicola Bottom
$85
 | 
Frankies Bikinis

Not only does Frankies Bikinis' Nicola suit, as seen on D'Amelio above, come in the dreamiest blue tie-dye, but the material is crushed velvet. It'll quickly become the comfiest swimsuit you own.

Koko D. Kelly
$70
 | 
Koko D.

This tie-dye bikini is a bit more muted and pastel, so you can look like the afterglow of the sunset over the ocean. Also, the softer colorway means you can also easily color block this top and bottom with bikinis you already own.

Sunn Lab Women's Tie Back Bandeau Bikini Top
$28
 | 
Target
Sunn Lab Women's Hipster Bikini Bottom
$25
 | 
Target
Xhilaration Women's Plus Size Bandeau Crop Bikini Top
$20
 | 
Target
Xhilaration Women's Plus Size Cheeky High Waist Bikini Bottom
$20
 | 
Target

The bandeau silhouette of these suits will keep you feeling secure, even without straps, so you can tan without fear of lines. Even better, they both tie off in the back for maximum comfort and adjustable support.

Aerie One Shoulder One Piece Swimsuit
$55
$28
 | 
Aerie
Kohl's Plus Size Mazu Swim Tie-Dye Convertible One-Piece Swimsuit
$105
$81
 | 
Kohl's

One-piece swimsuits tend to come in and out of style, and luckily, they're in right now. These two suits above are on the simpler side of tie-dye, but far from boring with their unique cuts and vibrant colors.

Sirena Pride Gender Inclusive Adult Rainbow Tie-Dye Crop Swim Top
$25
 | 
Target
Kona Sol Women's Medium Coverage Tab Hipster Bikini Bottom
$18
 | 
Target
Xhilaration Women's Plus Size Lace-Up High Waist Bikini Bottom
$20
 | 
Target

This Pride Swim Top ($25, Target) packs a huge punch of color. With all the colors of the rainbow tie-dyed together, you can balance out this top with a pair of simple black bottoms for a timeless beach look.

YMI Women's One-Piece Reversible Print & Metallic Foil Swimsuit
$15
$12
 | 
Walmart
YMI Women’s Plus Size Reversible One-Piece Swimsuit With Multi-Print and Metallic Foil
$15
 | 
Walmart

This swimsuit has a simple, one-piece silhouette, but the plunging neckline and high-cut legs give it a sexier edge. It's also reversible, so if you get tired of the tie-dye (who are you?), you can flip it inside-out for a metallic finish.

Forever 21 Cloud Wash Bikini Top
$13
 | 
Forever 21
Forever 21 Tie-Dye Bikini Bottoms
$13
 | 
Forever 21

The sports bra-top-style of bikinis seems to be skyrocketing in popularity, likely thanks to the support and ease of wear it provides. The blue tie-dye, however, makes this seem less like a workout outfit and more like a water-ready ~lewk~.

Romwe Galazy High Waist Bikini Swimsuit
$13
 | 
Romwe
Misses Brie Galaxy Full Coverage Two Piece
$100
$75
 | 
Misses Brie Galaxy

OK, so the two suits above skew a little more galactic than tie-dye, but the random, splatter vibe still exists. Not to mention, the darker color scheme is prime for easing into the bright, vibrant look of tie-dye if color doesn't feel like your thing.