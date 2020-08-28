Whether you like to spend your summer frequenting the beach, pools, or your own backyard, a funky swimsuit is a necessity. But because there are some many different patterns and styles to choose from, it can be hard to pick out what to buy, ending in you walking away frustrated or spending $1,000,000 on too many suits. That’s why I suggest old faithful: Tie-dye swimsuits for all your summer needs.

If you loved the trendy tie-dye lounge sets that were everywhere this spring, the good news is, you can now take that style to the beach (or, well, your backyard). While your previous summer memories of tie-dye may be camp-focused, there’s nothing juvenile about the tie-dye swimsuit trend. So far, Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa, and TikTok stars like Dixie D'Amelio and Addison Rae, are just a few of the celebrities that have been rocking tie dye to the beach and their pools. And although the pattern is known for being in-your-face colorful, you can go as muted or monochromatic as you want

D'Amelio, for example, was frequently spotted in a blue-heavy tie-dye suit from Frankies Bikinis ($90, Frankies Bikinis). Addison Rae's been known to rock a muted purple tie-dye bikini ($95, Frankies Bikinis) from the brand, too.

Whether you like a barely-there look or a full one-piece, there are plenty of tie-dye bathing suits out there begging to be in your rotation. To get in on this trend without staining your hands, check out some truly radical tie-dye swimsuits below.

Not only does Frankies Bikinis' Nicola suit, as seen on D'Amelio above, come in the dreamiest blue tie-dye, but the material is crushed velvet. It'll quickly become the comfiest swimsuit you own.

This tie-dye bikini is a bit more muted and pastel, so you can look like the afterglow of the sunset over the ocean. Also, the softer colorway means you can also easily color block this top and bottom with bikinis you already own.

The bandeau silhouette of these suits will keep you feeling secure, even without straps, so you can tan without fear of lines. Even better, they both tie off in the back for maximum comfort and adjustable support.

One-piece swimsuits tend to come in and out of style, and luckily, they're in right now. These two suits above are on the simpler side of tie-dye, but far from boring with their unique cuts and vibrant colors.

This Pride Swim Top ($25, Target) packs a huge punch of color. With all the colors of the rainbow tie-dyed together, you can balance out this top with a pair of simple black bottoms for a timeless beach look.

This swimsuit has a simple, one-piece silhouette, but the plunging neckline and high-cut legs give it a sexier edge. It's also reversible, so if you get tired of the tie-dye (who are you?), you can flip it inside-out for a metallic finish.

The sports bra-top-style of bikinis seems to be skyrocketing in popularity, likely thanks to the support and ease of wear it provides. The blue tie-dye, however, makes this seem less like a workout outfit and more like a water-ready ~lewk~.

OK, so the two suits above skew a little more galactic than tie-dye, but the random, splatter vibe still exists. Not to mention, the darker color scheme is prime for easing into the bright, vibrant look of tie-dye if color doesn't feel like your thing.