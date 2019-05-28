Summer is the perfect time to upgrade your Instagram feed. The sun in shining, and the weather is finally on point to rock your favorite sundresses and overalls. With all of your rooftop plans, beach days, road trips, and camping weekends up ahead, it gives you plenty of opportunities to snap pics for the 'Gram. In addition to poolside selfies and plandids of your sunshine-filled adventures, you can stock up on some of these summer props for Instagram pics to spice things up.

With the right attention to detail, your Instagram feed will get a major upgrade this season. And it's not only about snapping the most epic Instagrams, either. By being equipped with the right summer props, you'll be encouraged to round up your friends, get outside, and have even more fun than you did last year.

You know that feeling when you need to snap a selfie, because you're really loving the outfit or shade of lipstick you're wearing. Well, just imagine that feeling all summer long when you're having a picnic in the park with your friends or laying by the pool on a Sunday afternoon. Any of these 12 summer props will guarantee to give you a summer you'll never forget, and you'll have the photographic evidence to accomplish just that.

1. Coconut Cups Coconut Cups $28.98 | Etsy When you imagine the perfect pool day, you might picture enjoying a fruity drink in a coconut. Give yourself a little slice of paradise with these reusable coconut cups. You and your friends will get the cutest sippin' selfies in the sunshine. With these cups by your side, you'll always feel like you're on vacay.

2. A Cute Seashell Inflatable Swimline Seashell Island Extra Large Swimming Pool Float $24.99 | Amazon It just wouldn't be summer without an oversized pool float. It's a pool party staple. Get something cute that you and your friends can all fit on, like this oversized seashell inflatable, so you can grab a group pic.

3. A Colorful Beach Towel Bohemian Beach Towel $59 | Tesalate A good towel is a must for a successful beach day. The perfect towel is big enough to lounge on, while also being colorful for your sandy selfies. I love Tesalate towels, because sand doesn't stick to them, and you can easily roll them right back up into your beach bag.

4. A Light Box With Your Summer Mantra Cinematic Light Box With Letters $19.74 | Etsy You probably see light boxes all over Instagram. They're a cute way to showcase how you're feeling. Put up your summer mantra like, "Seas The Day," and have it in the background for any of your summery OOTD pics.

5. A Book For Your Hammock Selfies P.S. I Still Love You $8.79 | Amazon The summer is a perfect time to catch up on reading. If you're as pumped as I am about the sequel to To All the Boys I've Loved Before coming to Netflix, you might want to catch up on the book before. It's the perfect beach read for your hammock selfie.

6. A Pair Of Colorful Sunnies Roman Candy Apple Sunglasses $95 | Felix Gray Summer calls for sunglasses selfies, so treat yourself to a few extra pairs. Find a vintage cat eye pair, or grab something colorful. You could even match your glasses with a vibrant shade of red lipstick — and this candy apple red pair from Felix Gray fits the bill.

7. A Leather Travel Journal Personalized Leather Journal $23.99 | Etsy For all of your summer travels, you'll want to bring along a journal. Ask a friend to snap an artsy pic of you jotting down your adventures while on a train, or at the gate in the airport. You could even place it on top of your suitcase for a wanderlust-filled packing pic.

8. Personalized Marshmallow Sticks For S'mores Marshmallow Stick Set Of 4 $36 | Etsy It wouldn't be summer without s'mores. If your squad is going camping, don't forget to bring along the marshmallows for roasting. Get some cute sticks like these from Etsy for a sweet action shot of your crew making s'mores by the bonfire.

9. Sun Hats For Your Entire Squad Bridesmaid Beach Hat $20.99 | Etsy You're ready to put on that sunscreen and soak up some sunshine. But when you're in need of some shade, block out those rays with a cute sun hat. Snap a pic of your back when you're sitting with your feet in the pool, and your hat is the main focus. You could even get matching hats for your entire squad, like these sun hats from Etsy.

10. Flamingo Pink Portable Speakers Muzen Flamingo Pink Metal Speakers $135 | Muzen These portable speakers may be small, but they play music loud enough for all of your friends to dance along to. They also look like vintage radios, and the flamingo pink color is way too cute to pass up.

11. A Passport Holder That'll Bring On The Nostalgia Magic Carpet Passport Holder by Cakeworthy $24.95 | ShopDisney A passport pic is necessary if you're traveling overseas this summer. I'm planning a big trip with my family, and I knew I needed a cute passport cover for my airport selfie. As a hardcore Disney lover, I had to get this Magic Carpet passport cover from Cakeworthy.