12 Spooky Date Night Ideas To Do With Your Best Friend, Because She's Your Main Boo

If there's one ghoul you should spend Halloween with, it's your best friend. After all, she knows you like the back of her hand, and she's likely been your partner in crime since day one. Everything is better when you're together, and you've got memories to last a lifetime. With Halloween right around the corner, it's definitely time to get into the spooky spirit of things. You've been waiting all year for Halloween to roll around, and there are so many unique ways to celebrate it together. Here are some spooky date night ideas to do with your best friend, because let's be honest: There's no denying that she's your main boo.

I think we can all agree that Halloween is one of the best holidays around. What other time of the year do you get to dress up as anything you want and eat unlimited candy corn? When else would you agree to getting creeped out in a haunted house? Halloween is definitely a treat for the girls who love horror movies, haunted hayrides, and all things spooky. Needless to say, it's time to grab your boo and get started on this date night bucket list as soon as possible.

1 Go On A Haunted Hayride Sam Hurd Photography/Stocksy Have you ever been on a haunted hayride before? Consider going on one to kick off the spookiest time of the year. You'll experienced some unmatched thrills as you hold hands with your bestie.

2 Host A Halloween-Themed Wine Night, Complete With Candy Indulgence on YouTube Wine is always a good idea for girls' night in (if you're 21 or over), especially when you test out a few new blends with your closest ghoulfriend. Host a festive wine night, complete with your favorite Halloween candy pairings.

3 Bring On The Metallic Manicures At A DIY Spa Night Modern World on YouTube Trick or treat yo' self to a DIY spa night, complete with pumpkin face masks and glittery Halloween manicures. By the end of the night, you'll be feeling so refreshed with your boo.

4 Get Comfy And Have A Halloween Movie Marathon Netflix on YouTube Spend a night doing some Netflix and thrill with your best friend. Watch the best horror and suspense movies you can find. Grab some popcorn, your coziest slippers, and cuddle up for a long night in.

5 Decorate Jack-O-Lanterns Flamingo Mango on YouTube Did you really celebrate Halloween if you don't decorate pumpkins? Spend a few hours scrolling through Pinterest designs with your bestie, and then see who can get the most creative their pumpkin. Whether you choose to carve or paint your pumpkin, this is a fun way to get into the Halloween spirit.

6 Host A Festive Bake-Off For Your Sweet Tooth Preppy Kitchen on YouTube Spend some time baking Halloween goodies for your sweet tooth. From glow-in-the-dark cupcakes to mini pumpkin whoopie pies, you can bond over baking festive sweets with your main boo (and then sampling all of them).

7 Get Spooked At A Creepy Haunted House Kathryn Swayze/Stocksy If love the thrill, then consider visiting a haunted house. It's the best way to get into the spooky spirit this time of year. You'll be screaming at the top of your lungs and laughing all night long. Hold onto your bestie tight.

8 Create Homemade Halloween Costumes dope2111 on YouTube Instead of shopping for Halloween costumes this year, why not create your own? This is a great way to spend time together and see just how creative and scary you can get. You can even DIY Halloween-themed bestie T-shirts.

9 Have A Haunted Photo Shoot Anita Sadowska on YouTube Get creative and have haunted photo shoot. Do a quick scroll through Pinterest if you're short on spooky ideas and need some inspiration. You'll have a blast soaking up the scary spirit, striking poses, and capturing the funny candid moments along the way.

10 Plan Your Halloween Goals Over A PSL Date Giphy Instead of meeting up for a coffee date, why not plan a Pumpkin Spice Latte date in the comforts of your apartment? You can get cozy and catch up on all the things while you add to your Halloween bucket list.

11 Read A Thriller Book And Start A Mini Book Club GIC/Stocksy Create a mini book club between the two of you and start it off by reading a thriller novel for October. You'll have someone to discuss the juicy parts with along the way, so get ready for some wine and cheese nights throughout the month.