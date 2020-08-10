Get ready to bite into (or sip) some gooey marshmallow-and-chocolate treats, because Monday, Aug. 10 is National S'mores Day. If you're ready to celebrate the classic summer combo, there are plenty of options you can grab to make your taste buds sing, even if you're not a around a campfire. Here are 12 s'mores-flavored treats for National S'mores Day 2020.

National S'mores Day celebrates the tasty treat that's become synonymous with summer, bonfires, and camping trips. The first recipe for s'mores was published in the 1927 Girl Scout guidebook "Tramping and Trailing with the Girl Scouts," per Food & Wine, and since then, it's been a campfire staple. Whether you're used to enjoying your s'mores roasted over a backyard bonfire or otherwise, you don't always have to set up a fire to enjoy s'mores. S'mores fans can celebrate the melty chocolate bites several ways, including in a Starbucks Frappuccino or an ice cream sundae.

The pricing and availability of the s'mores-flavored items may vary by location, so make sure you check the brand's online store locator before heading in. Many of the items are available online or through a grocery delivery service. If you can't verify whether your store is carrying an item, you can make a phone call to your location to check.

1. S'mores Jelly Beans

Yep, Jelly Belly has created S'mores Jelly Beans. The chewy candies combine the chocolate, marshmallow, and graham cracker flavors together in one jelly bean for a delicious, mess-free bite. You can purchase Jelly Belly's limited-edition S'mores Jelly Beans on the official website for $9.99 for a 16-ounce resealable bag. Walmart also carries the S'mores-flavored jelly beans.

2. Ben & Jerry's Gimme S'more Ice Cream

Ben & Jerry's brought back its Gimme S'more ice cream for 2020, after it disappeared following its first release as a limited-edition product in 2018. The brand announced the news of its return on Twitter on Feb. 4. A pint of Gimme S'more features toasted marshmallow-flavored ice cream, chocolate cookie pieces, graham cracker swirls, and flakes of fudge mixed in.

You can buy the Gimme S'more ice cream on Ben & Jerry's website for $7.99 for a 16-ounce pint or check the locator to find a grocery store near you that has it in the freezer section.

3. Starbucks' S'mores Frappuccino

Courtesy of Starbucks

Starbucks' S’mores Frappuccino returned to menus on Thursday, May 21, and you can still grab one of the sweet drinks at participating locations in the United States and Canada. The drink is available for a limited time while supplies last and features a marshmallow-infused whipped cream on the bottom, a milk chocolate sauce, and coffee, milk, and ice blended together, topped off with some marshmallow whipped cream and a graham cracker crumble. Price varies by location, but you can get a Grande S'mores Frappuccino for between $5.25 and $5.45.

4. Hostess S'mores Cupcakes

Hostess got in on the s'mores action, announcing a limited-time treat available exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide. The cupcake is like a classic Hostess cake with a twist, with a yellow cake filled with a toasted marshmallow filling, topped with chocolate icing and a decorative white icing swirl. As of July 9, you can scoop up the Hostess S'mores Cupcakes at a Walmart near you for about $2.68.

5. S'mores-flavored coffee from Eight 'O Clock

Coffee brand Eight 'O Clock announced its new All American Classic S'mores blend back in late May. A blend of arabica coffee beans, graham cracker, marshmallow, and chocolate flavors, the s'mores-flavored offering will sell through the end of the fall season while supplies last. When you purchase a bag, the company also donates $1 to Feeding America now through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. You can get it on the official website for $6.99, find it on Amazon, or in grocery store locations nationwide such as ShopRite, Price Chopper, Big Y, and Tops.

Courtesy of Eight 'O Clock Coffee

6. S'mores pancakes from Kodiak

Kodiak is selling a new S'mores Flapjack Unleashed, a premixed breakfast (or dessert) option you can pop in the microwave. The S'mores Flapjack is a pancake mixed with semi-sweet chocolate and marshmallows for that s'mores-inspired taste. You can find this treat from Kodiak Cakes online on the official website for $2.25 for an individual cup, or from grocery stores nationwide such as Target and Kroger.

7. Blue Bunny Load'd Sundae

Blue Bunny announced its new Load'd line of treats on June 30. There are two options for s'mores lovers, and that's either the Load'd S'more S'mores Sundae or the Load'd S'mores Cone. Both ice cream bites feature graham cracker pieces, chocolate, and marshmallow. You can get the Load'd S'more S'mores Sundaes for $2.99 for an 8.5-ounce single cup, while the Load'd S'mores Cones are $5.99 for a four-count box at grocery stores nationwide.

8. Pepperidge Farm Toasted Marshmallow Milano

If you've never tried Toasted Marshmallow Milano cookies, these bites — which have been around sine 2018 — features crispy cookies, a toasted marshmallow flavor, and chocolate sandwiched together. You can get these at grocery store locations nationwide, such as Target and Walmart in a 7-ounce bag for around $3.

9. S'mores Pop-Tarts

S'mores-flavored Pop-Tarts feature a chocolate and marshmallow filling inside a chocolate-frosted graham cracker crust. You can find these at grocery store locations nationwide like Target, Walmart, and Sam's Club in an 8, 12, or 16-count pack.

10. S'mores Goldfish

Goldfish Grahams are totally different from the typical, cheesy Goldfish crackers. The S'mores Grahams Goldfish feature a graham-cracker style Goldfish cracker and the taste of chocolate and marshmallow. You can get these at grocery store locations like Target and Meijer for about $1.89 for a 6.6-ounce bag.

11. Halo Top S'mores Ice Cream

Halo Top's S’mores ice cream brings together the flavors of marshmallow, graham cracker, and chocolate for a sweet take on the traditional summer treat. A 16-ounce pint is available at grocery stores for around $4.99. To find one available near you, check the Halo Top store locator.

12. Honey Maid S'mores Cereal

Post/Honey Maid

You can eat s'mores for breakfast with this Honey Maid S'mores Cereal. The cereal features sweet Honey Maid graham cracker cereal pieces, chocolate puffs, and marshmallows all in one bowl. You can snag this dessert-like cereal from stores like Walgreens, Walmart, Target, Kroger, and other major retailers nationwide for about $3.99 for a 12.25-ounce box.

When heading to grab some s'mores flavored treats, you'll want to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) coronavirus pandemic guidance as of June 15. The CDC recommends avoiding unnecessary trips, wearing a cloth face covering when you do go out, using contactless payment methods when possible, and sanitizing your hands after leaving stores. If you can, order food or buy groceries through a delivery app or curbside pick-up.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.