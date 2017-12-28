12 Sex Positions To Try In 2018, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

It's just about a wrap on 2017, which means it's time to start looking to the future and asking the tough questions. What do we want to make of the next year? Who do want to be? Or rather, who do we want to do? And just how exactly do we want to do them? If we trust our horoscopes for advice in our career and love lives, why not in our love-making life, too? For some sexy time inspo, it's time to look to the stars for insight on some sex positions to try in 2018, based on your zodiac sign.

So what are the stars saying this year has in store for you, sex-wise? Spoiler alert: It's a whole lot of orgasms. While some signs like adventurous Aries should continue to embrace their wild side in the bedroom, others, like sweet, modest Virgo, are going to finally let that inner freak flag fly — with spectacular results.

If the last year has taught us anything, it's that we need to find happiness and strength wherever we can, and much of that comes from finding confidence and pleasure in the boudoir. So resolve to make the next 365 days as full of fun and passion as you possibly can with these guaranteed-to-please positions for your astrological sign.

Aries (March 21 To April 19): The Splitter

One thing you can alway count on from an Aries is their desire for adventure and their seemingly endless energy — both in and out of the bedroom. Put those gifts to work with The Splitter position. Sound scary? Good thing you’re an intrepid Aries.

To assume this position, lie on your side with one leg stretched up toward the ceiling. The penetrating partner moves up to enter you by straddling the leg on the bed, while holding up the outstretched leg, which makes for great leverage while thrusting.

Taurus (April 20 To May 20): The Sexy Spoon

Taurus’ warm, loving hearts make them excellent lovers. You appreciate the tender connectedness of sex, which is why the position you should put on heavy rotation this year is The Sexy Spoon position. This intimate position is achieved by having the receiving partner lie on their side, while the penetrating partner cuddles up and penetrates from behind, wrapping their body around the receiver. This position is perfect for vaginal and anal penetration, as well as for couples of any orientation.

Gemini (May 21 To June 20): The Butterfly

One of Gemini’s greatest strengths is their versatility, which makes them uniquely suited for The Butterfly position. The way this position works is to have the penetrating partner stand at the edge of the bed. The receiving partner will scoot to the edge and have the penetrating partner take hold of their hips as the receiver lies on their back. The receiver will then lift their legs up to rest on the penetrating partner's shoulders and lift their hips to meet them. Try and keep your legs straight for added pleasure.

Cancer (June 21 To July 22): The Advanced Crab Walk

So the Advanced Crab Walk position may seem a little obvious for Cancer, but actually, it's the position for you to try this year because, name aside, this advanced move requires the intuitive and imaginative traits inherent to your sign. To get your crab walk on, have the penetrating partner sit in the crab walk position, allowing you to carefully lower yourself onto them, while leaning back on your arms. Then, carefully move your legs up so that they are resting on your partners shoulders. Then, just relax and get into the grind.

Leo (July 23 To August 22): The Galloping Horse

Creative and enthusiastic Leo, get ready to race, because it’s time to take the Galloping Horse position out for a ride. Have the penetrating partner sit on a chair with their legs stretched out in front. The receiving partner can then hop on, straddling with both legs straight out in front of them. Then, keeping their legs straight, the receiving partner can use the chair as leverage to ride their partner, starting with a canter and working up to a full gallop.

Virgo (August 23 To September 22): The Dungeon Doggie

Oh, sweet Virgo, it’s time to shed your modest and shy ways by going in for a little spanky-panky. Yep, it’s time for a little kink in your life. You don't have to go full BDSM with this position — unless of course you want to — but just let some of your inhibitions go with some light spank play if you're comfortable with that. Give the Dungeon Doggie position a go by getting into standard doggie position, but with your face pressed into the bed. This will give your partner full access to your butt for spanking, while still penetrating you.

Libra (September 23 To October 22): The Nirvana

Naturally romantic Libras like sex, but they love making love, which is why The Nirvana position needs to move right to the top of their 2018 to-do list. This position, which is all about connection and powerful clitoral stimulation, is achieved by having the receiving partner lie on their back, while the penetrating parter lies atop them with their knees on either side of the receiver's hips. This makes for a deliciously tight squeeze.

Scorpio (October 23 To November 21): The Plow

Even the powerful and passionate Scorpio can enjoy a little domination from time to time — so long as they can play the role of power bottom. That's why The Plow position is one to add to your boudoir repertoire in 2018. To achieve this position, start off in missionary, and then, with your partner's assistance, put your ankles on their shoulders. Have them lay back forward, pressing their body on top of yours. This position is great for hot, powerful sex with seriously deep penetration.

Sagittarius (November 22 To December 21): The Melody Maker

Harmonious and good-humored Sagittarians are always up for something a little off the beaten track sexually, assuming it also leads to a deeper connection. That's why The Melody Maker position was made for them. This one requires a bit of practice and to be up for a challenge, but it’s worth the extra effort. To start, find a chair that you can comfortably drape yourself over so that you are leaning back with your head toward the floor. Have you partner position themselves between your legs to penetrate you. The rush of blood to your head makes for an exhilarating and heightened climax. Just don't stay like that for too long.

Capricorn (December 22 To January 19): The Sideways Straddle

Capricorns are known for their practical and prudent ways, so it follows that any position they enjoy would be one that's highly efficient when it comes to orgasming. The Sideways Straddle is both hot and very efficient about getting you off, Cap, so this year, make sure to give it several goes.

It's basically like reverse cowgirl, but instead of stradling the penetrating partner's hips, the receiving parter turns at an angle so that they are straddling one of their partner's bent knees. This position allows you to control the speed and pressure of the deep penetration, while giving you a surface to grind your clitoris against. Orgasm city.

Aquarius (January 20 To February 18): The Lotus

Aquarians at their best are inventive and original, but at their worst, they can tend toward being unemotional or detached, which is why your 2018 is going to be all about choosing positions that reinforce a connection with your partner. Enter: The Lotus Position. This face-to-face position allows you to intimately share the sexual experience with your partner, and the slow grind — while deliciously pleasurable — forces you to take it easy, find a shared rhythm with your partner, and really connect. To assume this position, the penetrating partner sits cross-legged, and the receiving partner sits atop them with their legs wrapped around their partner's back.

Pisces (February 19 To March 20): The Rocking Horse

Intuitive and sympathetic Pisces is really limitless when it comes to sexual experiences. They are excellent adapters who know how to please their partner, and sometimes, your selfless nature can leave you unsatisfied. But not this year, Pisces — it's time to do you, too. The key for you is to maximize your pleasure while still making sure your partner has a great time. (The Pisces in you wouldn’t let you be totally selfish, now would it?)

The Rocking Horse position is about to become your go-to move. Start with the penetrating partner sitting up with their legs together. Then, the receiving partner straddles them in a kneeling position. This eye-to-eye position will help you two connect, and the kneeling gives you the leverage you need to control the speed and pressure of your grinding.

So there you have it. If you want to have incredible sex in 2018, give these positions a shot. Hey, maybe you can start with your sign and work your way around the astrological wheel if you’re feeling extra freaky. See just how many stars you’ll be seeing when you heed sex advice from the stars.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!