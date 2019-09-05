From pie and candles to pasta and lattes, everything good and wonderful in the world is about to be taken over by a certain orange fruit. Pumpkin beauty products for fall 2019 are exceptionally exciting, and not just because their smell or color will help you get into a cheery autumnal mood, either. Pumpkin boasts a ton of minerals and vitamins that are super beneficial to skin, making them both festive and effective — there's no better combination than that!

As explained to Dermstore by Lily Talakoub, M.D., dermatologist at McLean Dermatology and Skincare Center, “Pumpkin is made up of alpha hydroxy acids (similar to glycolic acid and lactic acid), which are fruit acids that slough dead skin cells, increase cell turnover and keep the skin glowing." She continued, "Pumpkin also has the added benefit of containing beta-carotene, a vitamin A-derivative that decreases wrinkles, helps slough brown spots and can help reverse UV damage.” And that's not even the half of it. The fruit is also loaded with zinc, which helps prevent acne; vitamin C, which fights sun damage and free radicals; and vitamin A, which minimizes acne scars. In other words, it's definitely something you want in your skincare routine.

Below, check out 12 ace pumpkin-infused beauty products to shop this fall, and consider making them a staple in your beauty cabinet.

Triple Threat

Via a combination of aluminum oxide crystals, pumpkin enzymes, and an alpha hydroxy acid, this mask will pave the way to your smoothest, brightest, most radiant skin ever. If you've been dealing with dulness or unevenness, add this to your regimen.

Clean Freak

This creamy pumpkin cleanser helps to eliminate environmental toxins, cell build-up, and impurities without disturbing your skin's natural moisture balance. Along with pumpkin, it contains emollient honey hydrate and green algae.

Pumpkin Patch(es)

Who doesn't love a de-puffing and brightening under eye patch, especially when it's gold? These gel patches are infused with nourishing eye cream containing pumpkin ferment extract, so you know they'll leave you looking fresh and hydrated.

Glow Up

This vegan glow booster is formulated with fermented pumpkin and acerola cherry, which both boast skin-brightening properties. It'll help get rid of dull, dead skin and support healthy cell renewal.

Fresh AF

Made with vitamin-rich yam and pumpkin, this enzyme peel will help get rid of dull dead skin cells and impurities and reveal a glowing complexion underneath. Pineapple is also part of the formula and will help purify your skin.

Bright Idea

Another mask, because you can never have too many, right? This clarifying mask is enriched with vitamin-packed pumpkin and exfoliating apricot seed powder which together will render your skin extra luminous.

For Normal/Combination SkinFruit stem cells, vitamin C, and glycolic AHA blended with manuka honey and organic pumpkin, rich in beta carotene, gently dissolve and sweep away dull, dry surface cells, exfoliating and resurfacing for even tone, smooth texture, and a luminous complexion.

Whip It

This whipped mask is infused with a 10% skin-smoothing pumpkin blend of natural AHAs and pumpkin enzymes that will help smooth and brighten your complexion, but gently.

Eye Love It

I use this product every single day and can therefore personally attest to how awesome it is. Formulated with vitamin C, pumpkin, and other fruit enzymes and nutrients, it's a serum that seriously brightens skin and improves the signs of photoaging.

Get Toned

Boasting a combination of vitamins, enzymes, and amino acids partially derived from pumpkin, this toner will help nourish skin while removing dead skin and improving evenness.

Oh, Sheet!

More of a sheet mask person? Then this product is for you.

Skin Food

Who knew pure pumpkin seed oil would be packed with essential fatty acids and antioxidants that are good for your entire body, from hair to toe?