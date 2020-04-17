Marvel fans can give their friends and co-workers a call with an epic twist. Next time you're ready to log into Zoom, you may want to swap out your real background by putting yourself in a virtual background of Asgard or the Avengers Tower. These 12 Marvel backgrounds for Zoom will make you feel like a superhero.

Zoom's virtual background feature lets you change up your calls by swapping out your real background with a virtual one. Now, thanks to Marvel's official website, you can call from an iconic location from your favorite superhero movies. Before you get started, make sure you have Zoom version 4.6.0 on your PC or Mac, or an up-to-date version of the Zoom mobile app for iOS on an iPhone 8 or later if you haven't used the virtual background feature yet. Once you're signed into your Zoom account, you'll be able to change your background by clicking on the gear icon for Settings, heading to the Virtual Background tab, and uploading your new backdrop by selecting the plus sign (+).

Get these Marvel backgrounds from Marvel's "Culture and Lifestyle" section of its news blog. Then, click on the video call backgrounds post. Once you're there, all you need to do is right-click and save the image you want to your computer or your smartphone.

1. Marvel 'Avengers' logo

Feel like an Avenger with this cool background of the iconic logo.

2. The view from inside Dr. Strange's Sanctum Sanctorum

The Window of Worlds inside Dr. Strange's Sanctum Sanctorum is a cool look for any video call.

3. The Avengers Tower

This view of the Avengers Tower from the comics makes you feel like you're on your way to head inside.

4. Asgard background for Zoom

The view of the Asgardian Palace is an iconic location for Marvel fans.

5. View of Wakanda

This gorgeous scene of Black Panther's Wakanda makes for an impressive virtual background.

6. Marvel comic background

This comic background features illustrations of a ton of your favorites.

7. 'Avengers' logo backdrop

This Marvel Avengers logo background will give your calls a burst of energy.

8. Marvel's iconic symbols collage

This design features the symbols that represent Iron Man, Hulk, Captain America, Thor, and the Avengers' S.H.I.E.L.D, from the Marvel comics.

9. 'Avengers' silver logo

Feel like you're on the team with this silver Avengers logo background.

10. The arena from 'Thor: Ragnarok'

This Marvel background of the arena will make you feel like the Hulk is about to storm in for a fight.

11. Thor background

This shot of the arena with a green tint looks just like one of the Ragnarok posters.

12. 'Avengers' comic scene

This background is straight from one of the Marvel Avengers comics.