12 Gifts To Give Your Friend After Her Breakup To Make Her Feel Loved

It's hard to know the right words to say to a friend after a breakup. Time might be the only thing that really allows them to heal, but there are other ways you can help ease their pain, even if you don't have any consolation or advice to offer. Actions speak louder than words, and sometimes, a post-breakup present is more meaningful than saying, "They didn't deserve you," or, "I'm sure you'll feel better soon." If you need ideas for gifts to give your friend after her breakup, I've got a few suggestions that are sure to make her feel loved.

Maybe you want to give your BFF a present that will help her feel empowered and strong. Maybe you want to give her something that will just help her feel cozy while watching post-breakup movies. No matter your budget or what stage of grief your BFF is in, I've rounded up some gift ideas that will brighten any newly-single person's day.

Don't get me wrong — a sweet card, thoughtful compliment, or kind gesture can mean just as much as a store-bought gift. But if you have the means to spoil your heartbroken babe, these presents might help them temporarily forget that undeserving ex.

This Weighted Blanket That Feels Like A Giant Hug YnM Weighted Blanket $69.90 $47.92 | Amazon This seven-layer weighted blanket — which comes in a variety of colors and sizes — promises to decrease stress levels, improve sleep, and make anyone feel comfy AF.

This Himalayan Salt Lamp For Spreading Good Vibes Levoit Himalayan Salt Lamp $19.99 | Amazon With its warm amber glow, this Himalayan salt lamp brings the spa experience to your BFF by purifying the air, boosting blood flow, and raising energy levels.

This Human Body Pillow That Will Always Be The Big Spoon The Original Boyfriend Body Pillow $34.96 | Amazon You don't need a partner when you can spoon all night with this cotton fiber human body pillow, which will hold your friend tight all night long (and definitely won't snore).

This Breakup Kit For Ensuring No Scrubs Breakup Survival Kit $49.90 $44.91 | Etsy This detoxifying bath set — which includes a creme mask, a bath bomb, charcoal soap, bath salts, a candle, and a chocolate rose — has everything your bestie needs to shake off bad vibes.

This Coffee Mug For Anyone Who's Done With Bitterness Breakup Mug $17.90 | Etsy Remind your friend that a change in relationship status isn't a bad thing with this coffee mug, which even comes specially gift-wrapped with crinkle paper, a cellophane bag, and ribbon.

This Journal For Seeing The Bright Side The Five-Minute Gratitude Journal $24.99 | Amazon Even if she's feeling sucky, this structured gratitude journal — which takes only five minutes out of your day — might help your pal remember that losing their ex isn't the end of the world.

This Fleece Blanket That's Way Better Than Your Average Snuggie PAVILIA Fleece Blanket with Sleeves and Foot Pockets $50.99 $22.99 | Amazon Nothing makes a breakup more bearable than a fleece blanket that's wearable. The oversized arm sleeves on this throw blanket allow for full arm mobility, while the front pouch can store everything from your BFF's phone to her fave snacks.

This Candle That Lets You Breathe Easy Inhale Exhale Soy Candle $9 | Etsy With three different sizes and several scents available, this soy candle can really help clear the air.

This Slouchy Sweatshirt For Wearing That Single Status Loud And Proud Breakup Sweatshirt $38 | Etsy This super-soft slouchy sweatshirt won't just feel good — it will remind your BFF of the importance of self-care every time she looks in the mirror.

These Socks Perfect For Anyone Who Feels Like W(h)ining 'Bring Me Wine' Socks $15.99 $12.79 | Etsy These cozy socks — which come in a variety of colors — will let your BFF send a message to everyone when she doesn't feel like talking.

This Book That's Basically A Breakup Bible It's Called a Breakup Because It's Broken $14.99 $9.93 | Amazon Written by the coauthor of He's Just Not That Into You, this bestselling breakup guide, It's Called a Breakup Because It's Broken, is full of tough love and wisdom.

This PJ Set For Snoozing In Style Chelsea Fit Flannels PJ Set $68 | P.J. Salvage Even if your friend is too bummed to change out of her pajamas, she's still look chic with this ultra-cozy PJ set (which is printed with cute cactuses for anyone feeling a little prickly).