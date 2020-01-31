12 Clever Date Ideas That Will Shake Up Your Relationship

At the beginning of the relationship, dates tend to feel exciting. Rather than dinner and a movie, you might suggest skydiving or horseback riding, because you're still getting to know each other and are looking to impress. But once you're several months (or years) into a relationship, "exciting date nights" can sometimes involve Netflix and takeout from a place you've never tried before. That doesn't necessarily mean you don't care to make an effort — it usually just means you no longer feel the need to reinvent the wheel. Even if you enjoy your predictable nights, I've got some clever date ideas that might make you and your SO feel closer than ever.

Whether you've been together for 10 weeks or 10 years, every relationship can benefit from trying something new. Maybe you and your partner could have fun sitting in a closet together, but planning a unique date night is the perfect way to show your one-and-only just how much you care. No matter how long you two have been dating, it's never a bad idea to shake things up, and it might just pay off big time. Here are some unexpected date ideas that you and your partner is sure to love.

Go On A Scavenger Hunt Alberto Mazza / 500px/500Px Plus/Getty Images Whether you want to take on your own city or explore a city that's new to you both, Let's Roam is an awesome way to see everything from major landmarks to hidden gems. Though you're totally welcome to design your own if you're feeling clever, Let's Roam offers two-hour city-wide scavenger hunt adventures in over 300 cities, and it will take you and your partner all over the city to solve riddles and complete photo challenges.

Visit A Break Bar Or Wrecking Room Perhaps the idea of smashing things doesn't sound super romantic to you but hear me out. "Rage rooms" have become all the rage (LOL), and they give you a chance to either chuck your glass across the bar after you finish your drink, or even take a bat to a room full of printers, monitors, flat-screen TVs, office phones, keyboards, and dishes and get cracking (literally). You can do a search for a "break bar" or "wrecking room" to see if there are available to visit in your area.

Attend A Comedy Show OK, maybe this isn't the most innovative idea, but it's probably not the first thing you'd think of while planning a date. From major comedy troupes like The Second City to local comedy clubs, it can be easy to find comedy shows no matter your budget, and even if the comedy is so-so, you and your boo will have just as much fun laughing about the lame jokes afterwards. Try LaughStub to find the best comedy events near you.

Go To Trivia Night Put all your random factoids to use by going to a local bar or pub's trivia night together, where you can team up and see whose wealth of useless knowledge is actually the most valuable. You might just end up finding out that your partner is knowledgable in a subject you never expected, and even if you don't take home a prize, a little healthy competition always makes for a good time. Check out Trivia Compass to find a trivia spot in your area.

Go To An Arcade Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images Whether you hit up your closest Dave & Busters or check out a local arcade bar, all you and your boo need is a roll of quarters to have hours of fun. Take each other on in Dance Dance Revolution or battle for the highest score in Pac-Man, and you can try to save up your tickets to get a prize at the end of the night.

Try Axe Throwing This may sound strange, but don't knock it until you try it. Axe throwing is basically the new bowling, and places like Bad Axe Throwing offer locations all over. You and your SO can book a lane and get the chance to learn from a coach, and you two can even compete to see whose aim is better.

Grab A Coffee And Snack At A Cat Café Obviously, this one is only for those who like felines, but if you are both cat people, cat café take your standard coffee date to a whole new level. Meow Around allows you look up cat cafés in your area, and if you can find one near you, you'll both get a chance to get your cuddle on while sipping coffee and eating snacks.

Take A Trendy Workout Class Have you ever tried aerial yoga? How about Bokwa? Or trampoline fitness? More and more gyms and fitness studios are offering new and innovative ways to exercise (while also having fun), and you and your partner might just have a blast stepping out of your comfort zone and getting sweaty together. My personal favorite fitness class is SurfSet. Just trust me on this one.

Visit A Board Game Bar Or Café Cavan Images/Cavan/Getty Images Who doesn't love a good board game? Tons of bars and cafés supply a stack of board games to play while you sip and eat, and you and your SO can transport yourself back to childhood by playing a few rounds of Connect Four or Shoots and Ladders. Just make sure that neither of you has a tendency to act like a sore loser, or that will definitely put a damper on the date.

Visit A VR Café Yes, virtual reality cafés are now a thing. Do a search or check out VRNISH to see if you can find one near you, and you and your lover will get the chance to don some VR headsets and explore a new world together. The date will be especially memorable if neither one of you has never tried a VR experience before.

Go On A Ghost Tour This one isn't for the faint of heart, but if you and your boo are into all things creepy, then a ghost tour gives you a chance to learn some history and get a little creeped out. Visit Haunted Journeys to find haunted places and historical ghost tours near you, and get ready for a chilling experience.

Visit A Quirky Museum Think all museums are boring? Think again. From spy museums to science museums to medical mystery museums, there are hundreds of weird and wild collections to explore across the country, and Museum USA allows you to search by state and museum type to find the weirdest and wildest exhibits near you.