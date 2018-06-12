12 Celebrity LGBTQ+ Couples That’ll Fill Your Heart With Love & Inspiration

While there aren't a huge number of gay couples in mainstream film and television stories just yet, there are plenty of celebrity LGBTQ+ couples that give us #RelationshipGoals. From lesbian royalty Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi to Orange is the New Black power couple Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli, there are plenty of famous queer couples in Hollywood. Not to mention the couples that look "straight" but aren't – like Miley Cyrus, who's proudly pansexual, and her longtime partner Liam Hemsworth.

Some of these couples even met in ways that are relatable to us "commoners" –like by meeting through friends or sliding into each other's DMs. The following queer couples (some monogamous, others non-monogamous) are some of my personal favorites. So read on, fill your queer heart with joy and pride by looking at some of the most adorable queer celeb couples. (In case you were wondering, Ruby Rose and Jessica Origliasso just missed this list with their announced breakup this spring.)

Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli met on set of Orange is the New Black, where Wiley played the role of Poussey Washington, and Morelli was a writer. The two bonded initially over Morelli coming to terms with her sexuality (Morelli was married to TV producer Stephen Basilone from 2012 to 2014). She confided in Wiley, according to BUST magazine. They wed in March 2017 in Palm Springs, California. "I was really attracted to Lauren’s mind first before I met Lauren the person," Samira Wiley told BUST magazine. "I got her script and I was like, 'This person’s really talented, I can’t wait to meet this person.'"

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson and lawyer Justin Mikita met at their gym, though that isn't where the pair tell people they met: "I met my husband at the gym, but we always tell people it was through some 'mutual friends,'" Ferguson told Us Weekly. Ferguson and Mikita married in July 2013 in Manhattan. While the two don't have kids yet, they may be dads in the forseeable future. "We have been together for four years [now almost five!] and we always said, 'Let's give ourselves five years just to be married,' and that's coming up, five years," Ferguson said to ET Online in November 2017.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and Arrested Development actress Portia de Rossi met long before they began dating, but went public with their relationship in December 2004, according to People magazine. The two blondes married in August 2008 in Los Angeles, California. De Rossi said she knew DeGeneres was the one for her "when I first laid eyes on her, but it took me three years to actually tell her how I felt about her because I was on Ally McBeal at the time and I was not living as an openly gay person," de Rossi told Oprah. "I was closeted and very, very afraid that if I talked about being gay, it would be the end of my career, so I wasn't about to date the most famous lesbian in the world."

Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn flynnagin11 on Instagram It's unclear how singer-songwriter Sam Smith and 13 Reasons Why actor Brandon Flynn met, but it has become abundantly clear through the couple's PDA the last several months that they are definitely together. "I’m in a relationship right now and for the first time, I think I deserve to be happy," Smith told V Magazine. "I’m actually asking myself if I’m going to be writing some happy love songs soon."

Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Though we don't know exactly when the two began dating, actress Kristen Stewart and Victoria's Secret model Stella Maxwell clearly were an item by the end of 2016, when Maxwell was spotted visiting Stewart on set for her movie Lizzie, as reported by People magazine.

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Jason Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When Neil Patrick Harris met David Burtka, the former actually thought the latter was his friend Kate's boyfriend. She made it clear Burtka didn't "play for her team," recounted Harris for Out magazine, but at the time, Burtka wasn't single. The future husbands went out a week after Burtka became single again, according to VH1. Burtka proposed on the street corner where they met, and they married in September 2014 in Italy. The husbands have two adorable fraternal twins together, Harper and Gideon. "I was always around when he was around, hoping the stars would align," Harris told Out Magazine. "When we all hung out for the first time – I was invited by Kate to an American Idol viewing party – I just stammered around him. I couldn’t take my eyes off him."

Lena Waithe and Alana Mayo Sean Zanni/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Actress Lena Waithe and film production executive Alana Mayo have been together for three years. Waithe shouted out her love to the world, saying at the Emmy's, "I love you more than life itself." The fiancées got engaged in November 2017. "The funny thing is, it was actually super-chill 'cause even though I am very over the top, my lovely lady is like the opposite, which is good, because I’m very much in front of the scene and she’s very much behind them," Waithe told Dave Holmes and Matt McConkey on their podcast "Homophilia." "It was super low-key. But, yeah, that’s what I did for Thanksgiving."

Gus Kenworthy and Matt Wilkas Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For a modern take on romance, Olympian Gus Kenworthy met his boyfriend, actor Matt Wilkas, through social media on Instagram. "I remember thinking [from Wilkas' movie Gayby] that he was funny and cute and that was kind of it," Kenworthy told People magazine. "I remembered his name, and then a little while later on the popular page of Instagram his profile came up — and he makes these really stupid little videos on his Instagram, but they’re very funny and they’re very endearing and so I followed him and he followed me back."

Nico Tortorella and Bethany Meyers Ben Gabbe/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Queer, polyamorous couple Nico Tortorella and Bethany Meyers have been together for 12 years, and married each other in March 2018. "I realized, if I was ever to marry, the person to fill that role was Nico," Meyers wrote in the couple's shared profile about their wedding in them. "There wouldn’t be another soul I could share my life with, another human I’d be able to trust with my family."

Zachary Quinto and Miles McMillan zacharyquinto on Instagram Actor Zachary Quinto and model Miles McMilan began dating in 2013, according to a report from Out magazine. The two live together in their Manhattan loft.

Ellen Page and Emma Portner Another couple found love on Instagram: actress Ellen Page and dancer and choreographer Emma Portner. Page saw Portner's Instagram page, was impressed, and DM'd the dancer, according to The Cut. It's assumed the couple began dating in summer 2017, when they first popped up on each other's social media accounts. "We try to hold hands in public," Portner told The Cut. "I try to join her at movie premieres. If we were a straight couple, I don’t think we’d push it so much. But it’s a chance for queerness to be out in the open." The couple married in January 2018.