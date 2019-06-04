If 2018 felt like it was 10 years packed into one, then 2019 feels like the opposite: Somehow, it's already halfway over. The world of celebrity romance has already some incredible tension, turbulence, and potentially unrequited love (looking at you, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's Grammy performance). In case you've been struggling to keep up with who's dating who, here's a list of celebrity couples who have broken up in 2019. Celeb breakups and make ups can be pretty confusing to follow, so you might even be surprised to discover that some of the following celebs were even dating each other in the first place.

Many celebrity breakups that have occurred so far this year have shocked fans who were invested in the celeb ships. For instance, the news of Adele's split from her husband Simon Konecki rocked fans around the world. Additionally, followers of the Kardashians were shocked at the news surrounding Tristan Thompson's involvement with model Jordyn Woods.

If you've been wondering which celebrities are recently single, then keep reading on. And be grateful that at the very least, you probably didn't have to blast your last breakup on the news, in front of millions folks.

Julia Michaels and Lauv Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In January of 2019, People reported that Michaels and Lauv had split. Additionally, the publication included that Michaels shared an Instagram story that said, "No more dating narcissists."

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In early 2019, Malik and Hadid were reported to have split by E! News. However, according to Seventeen, the two have had exchanges on social media throughout the year that have made fans think that there might be a chance that they are getting back together, or at the very least on good terms with one another.

Adele and Simon Konecki Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In April, E! News reported that Adele and husband had decided to split and the news shocked fans around the world. Her rep commented that the two "are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment."

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In April, People reported that a source close to Affleck and Shookus confirmed that they had decided to go their separate ways. The source shared with People that, “She has a kid and an ex-husband and a job in New York and Ben has his family and a job in L.A. and while they love and respect each other they just realized it wasn’t going to work,” says the source. “They really gave it another solid try.”

Emma Roberts and Evan Peters Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Aries season of 2019 really did a lot of couples in this year. After seven years together, Peters and Roberts announced that they would be ending their engagement, according to People. This wasn't their first split, either — the couple had a few breakups during the course of their relationship, which started in 2012.

Rita Ora and Andrew Garfield Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Mirror was the first to report that Garfield and Ora called their budding romance off, back in March of 2019. A friend told the publication, "The relationship just fizzled out. It's sad but they have both accepted the situation and moved on."

Kristen Doute and Brian Carter Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kristen Doute admitted on at the Vanderpump Rules Season 7 reunion that she was single, reports The Daily Dish. Doute later tweeted, "Carter is a really wonderful man and people go through things. Please just be kind because man, we’re all human."

Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Davidson and Beckinsale had been dating for around four months when People reported that they had split in late April. Friends told the source that they had tried to make distance work, but to no avail.

Demi Lovato and Henry Levy Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lovato and Levy split this earlier this year shortly after Lovato went into treatment for the second time, according to E! News. Family and friends of Lovato mentioned that she wanted to take time for herself to focus on healing after she was hospitalized for an overdose in late 2018.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In maybe the most complicated and public celebrity breakup of 2019, Khloé and Thompson called things off after she confronted him about rumors that he had cheated on her with model and Kylie Jenner's ex-bestie, Jordyn Woods.

Lady Gaga and Christian Carino Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Earlier this year, amidst the swirling rumors that Gaga and Bradley Cooper had a budding romance, Gaga announced that she and fiancé Christian Carino had called off their engagement. Elite Daily reached out for comment at the time of the announcement and did not receive a response by time of publication.