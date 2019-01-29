12 Big Boi Lyrics For Your Super Bowl Instagram Captions That'll Have Everyone Saying "Hey Ya!"

I hope that you're getting ready to rumble, because the 2019 Super Bowl is right around the corner, folks! And, while watching football players tackle each other all day is super fun, I have to be honest when I say that all I'm really here for is the Super Bowl halftime show performers. C'mon, you can't tell me that knowing Maroon 5, Travis Scott, and Big Boi will all be on stage come Feb. 3 doesn't get you all sorts of hyped! While Maroon 5 is confirmed as the headliner, and Travis Scott is getting tons of attention, it's Outkast's own Big Boi that I'm super amped about. So for everyone who's in the same boat as I am, here are 12 Big Boi lyrics for your Super Bowl Instagram captions that will undoubtedly bring you to social media victory.

The NFL announced the performers for the Super Bowl halftime show on Jan. 13, and described the lineup of Maroon 5, Big Boi, and Travis Scott as "a diverse group with local flavor." While that's definitely true, I kind of love that the NFL decided to keep things local for the big game with their choice of Big Boi (whose real name is Antwan Patton), who is an Atlanta native.

We even got to catch a glimpse of the rapper when Maroon 5 confirmed their halftime show headliner on Jan. 13 by taking to Twitter with a preview video to show their fans. The band captioned the video, "#SBLIII," making everyone even more excited for what's to come on Feb. 3:

How. Pumped. Are. You?

OK, so without further adieu, let's dig into these Big Boi lyrics that will pair perfectly with your Super Bowl selfies.

1. If it's all right, I wanna kick it with you all night, all night, have a good time, ain't gotta worry 'cause it's all right, it's all right.

2. Everybody gonna say what they wanna say, players gonna play when they wanna play.

3. The game winning shot, your name sayin', not.

4. They say it's lonely at the top, but this the best sh*t ever, hey don't you see me out here shinin'? B*tch I'm barely flexin'.

5. Now it's a few rules in the game if you really wanna play, let's get this straight off top.

6. Globally adored for sure, put Atlanta on the board and I'll be runnin' up the score, no etiquette like Belichick and Brady on you h**s, see, now teamwork make the dream work, that's how it goes.

7. No excuses, all applause, revolution.

8. Depending on the grind is the only way to shine, so I'm feeling like that odds is the only state of mind.

9. With success comes a great responsibility, we chose to lead not follow, it's a hard pill to swallow, better get prescriptions filled 'cause there might not be tomorrow.

10. Crossing all the lines, time is only racing time.

11. Be careful how you play your cards, be true to self and you’ll go far, try not to break too many hearts, I always knew I’d be a star.

12. Talk to the coach or break out the huddle, whatever should you fumble your rebuttal should be subtle.

You basically just won the Super Bowl. You're welcome.