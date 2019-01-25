16 Maroon 5 Lyrics For Your Super Bowl Instagram Captions That Are So Perfect

Hut, hut, hike! The Super Bowl LIII is just right around the corner, and you know what that means: nachos, alcohol, and an epic Super Bowl halftime show! Oh, and also football. But let's focus on my favorite part, and that, of course, is the performance for the evening. On Sunday, Jan. 13, it was announced that Maroon 5 is headlining the halftime show, and rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi will be taking the stage as well, according to the NFL. And I'm here to help you up your social media game for the big day (you're welcome) by gifting you Maroon 5 lyrics for your Super Bowl Instagram captions, because in a sea of football-related photos, you want to stand out, right? Don't worry, boo, I've got you!

And remember: we're all equally amped that it's not just Maroon 5 performing, and that Big Boi and Travis Scott will be in the halftime lineup as well. The NFL's announcement of the show described the performers as "a diverse group with local flavor," and I for one can't wait to tune in on Sunday, Feb. 3. Who cares if I still don't understand the concept of football? I'm all about that halftime life, baby!

So, break out your cutest football jersey and your favorite buffalo chicken dip recipe and prepare yourselves for some Insta-worthy Super Bowl captions, courtesy of Maroon 5.

1. Would I lose If I bet my heart on you?

2. Champagne flutes, everybody toasting, heartbeat fast on this roller coaster.

3. Tell me, tell me if you love me or not, love me or not, love me or not?I'll bet the house on you, am I lucky or not, lucky or not, lucky or not?

4. Take this enemy together, fight these demons off forever.

5. Had a really good game but you missed your last shot, so you talk about who you see at the top.

6. Kept playing love like it was just a game, pretending to feel the same, then turn around and leave again.

7. Don't give up on the moment tonight, you'll regret it the rest of your life.

8. No curtain call, I will not fall, this may be the one we've been waiting for.

9. I have no time for fear, or people in my ear, head down and running so fast, try not to dwell on the past.

10. Love is a game you say, play me and put me away.

11. If you respect me, don't protect me.

12. While you're sitting round wondering why it wasn't you who came up from nothing, made it from the bottom now when you see me I'm stunting.

13. Five, four, three, two, one I won't stop until it's done.

14. As it's winding down to zero, I am yours like a hero, I'll see this through, there's so much me and you.

15. I got my hands up screaming, got hands up screaming.

16. I don't have the strength to resist or control you, so take me down, take me down.

And that, my friends, is how it's done. Happy 'gramming!