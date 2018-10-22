Pumpkin spice isn't just for your lattes anymore. Spas and resorts everywhere are hopping on the pumpkin spice trend and adding the iconic fall scent and flavor to some of their signature beauty treatments. Some places have even created new treatments to feature the beloved fad. If you're looking for a way to treat yo' self this fall (and fulfill all of your autumnal #goals), these are the best places for a pumpkin spice spacation.

Even though the orange gourd is mainly known for pumpkin pie, Pumpkin Spice Lattes, and jack-o-lantern carvings, pumpkins and pumpkin spice actually have a ton of health and beauty benefits. To name a couple, according to The Dermal Institute, pumpkin is full of alpha hydroxy acids, which encourage the growth of new skin cells. Pumpkin is also known for its high vitamin C content, which makes your skin super soft and helps prevent further sun damage.

With a seemingly endless list of benefits, it's no wonder why so many spas are adding pumpkin ingredients to their beauty treatments. Head to a spa — with a PSL in hand, of course — and take advantage of these seasonal treatments so you can glow all the way into winter.

1 La Quinta Resort And Club — La Quinta, California Courtesy of La Quinta Resort & Club La Quinta's spa has not one, not two, but three pumpkin spice-inspired treatments for you to take full advantage of this season. Fall into full-on pumpkin spice relaxation with their harvest glow facial, oh my gourd pumpkin spiced body polish, and pumpkin spiced spa mani and pedi.

2 Arizona Biltmore — Phoenix, Arizona Trinette Reid / Stocksy Arizona Biltmore's spa is offering a pumpkin apple spice facial that highlights the incredible aromas of pumpkin spice and apple. If you're feeling extremely fall, they are also offering a couple other seasonal treatments, including a caramel apple pedicure and cranberry sangria scrub.

3 Étant Spa — Boston, Massachusetts Trinette Reid / Stocksy Voted the Best of Boston 2018, you know you're in good hands when you visit étant. Their clarifying facial utilizes pumpkin enzymes and moss extract to clean your face and leave your skin feeling refreshed and vibrant.

4 Hacienda Beach Club And Residences — Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Courtesy of Hacienda Beach Club & Residences If you love the aroma of pumpkins, Hacienda Beach Club's seasonal spa treatments will be perfect for you. Using a warm and toasty blend of clove, cinnamon, and orange essential oils mixed with pumpkin spice aromatherapy, you can sink into a deep relaxation during the pumpkin spice aromatic massage. Afterwards, follow it up with the pumpkin walnut body scrub that'll have your skin feeling silky smooth.

5 Big Cedar Lodge — Ozark Mountains, Missouri Courtesy of Big Cedar Lodge The Cedar Creek Spa at Big Cedar Lodge is incorporating pumpkin spice in its customized organic and refresher facial treatments. Treat yourself to 45 or 70 minutes of pure relaxation. You can also take advantage of the spa's candlelit grotto pool, relaxation lounge, and open-air showers for the full luxe experience.

6 Skin Spa New York — New York City Luke Mattson / Stocksy Perfect for the beauty lover who's on-the-go in The Big Apple, Skin Spa's PCA pumpkin re-texturizing treatment masque will give your skin that extra boost it needs to push through the rest of fall. Lay back and enjoy a pumpkin-fueled treatment mask that'll help remove dead skin so your face glows from the inside out.

7 Shutters On The Beach — Santa Monica, California Courtesy of Shutters on the Beach You can take a day off (or two, or five) overlooking the Pacific Ocean at Shutters on the Beach's ONE Spa. This fall, they are offering a full-body pumpkin peel, which uses Vitamin B, beta-carotene, and enzymes to exfoliate and help your skin achieve the ultimate glow. Their fall pumpkin refresher facial utilizes the peel and a cranberry-pomegranate anti-stress mask to leave your skin feeling hydrated.

8 Zama Massage — Portland, Oregon Alexander Grabchilev / Stocksy If you find yourself in Portland, head on over to Zama Massage for the harvest glow, their all-in-one fall treatment special. The package kicks off with a yam and pumpkin enzyme peel, which removes dead skin and decreases the appearance of sun damage. The treatment then goes into a clementine body oil massage and warm honey pedicure.

9 Carmel Valley Ranch — Carmel By The Sea, California Courtesy of Carmel Valley Ranch The pumpkin pandemonium treatment at Carmel Valley Ranch is the ultimate fall-inspired full-body treatment. It starts off with a vitamin C express facial, and then goes into an organic enzymatic pumpkin puree. The service also highlights a full-body exfoliation and body butter application so you can leave feeling silky smooth all over.

10 Ojai Valley Inn — Ojai, California Courtesy of Ojai Valley Inn If you're looking for a little extra body glow before winter hits, try out Ojai Valley Inn's pumpkin spice body polish. The treatment, which features an amazing combo of nutmeg, clove, vanilla, and orange essential oils, will give you all the warm and fuzzy fall feelings and leave your skin feeling fresh and hydrated.

11 The Hotel Hershey — Hershey, Pennsylvania Guille Faingold / Stocksy Chocolate Spa at The Hotel Hershey has a full-fledged fall spa treatment menu featuring some of your favorite fall ingredients, including: pumpkin, orange, cider, and coffee. Take your pick of their pumpkin-inspired treatments, from the pumpkin spice body scrub, to the pumpkin soufflé wrap.