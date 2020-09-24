Halloween will look a little different this year than previous years, but you still plan on having a spooktacular time. There are pumpkins to carve, candy to enjoy, and costume selfies to take, which is why you'll need some hashtags for Halloween 2020 for when you want to post your fave snaps. 2020 is all about getting creative with your traditions.
Instead of a big get-together with friends, you can have a Zoom dance party. Stream a Spotify playlist filled with your fave Halloween songs like "Thriller" and the "Monster Mash." You can also cruise around the neighborhood with your SO while you admire the Halloween decorations and sip homemade pumpkin spice lattes. There are drive-thru haunted houses, hayrides, and barn experiences you might want to check out, too.
At home, you can experiment with Halloween recipes to create Insta-worthy snacks for a spooky feast or have a movie night in the backyard with your roommates. There are so many classics to watch that you might as well start a "31 movies of Halloween" schedule that's filled with all the Addams Family movies, Hocus Pocus, and Disney Channel throwbacks like Halloweentown or Under Wraps.
Even just walking your dog through the fall foliage is a Halloween activity that needs to be documented on the 'gram, so having these 115 Halloween 2020 hashtags will not only help boost your posts, but make sure they're right on theme.
1. #Halloween2020
2. #SpookyGood
3. #HavingAGourdTime
4. #FeelingFaBOOlous
5. #TrickOrTreatYourself
6. #HalloweenCostume2020
7. #AlwaysBeMyBoo
8. #HaveAFangtasticHalloween
9. #100PercentThatWitch
10. #GetYourFreakOn
11. #YouCouldaHadABadWitch
12. #MyWitches
13. #HangingWithMyWitches
14. #IfYouveGotItHauntIt
15. #HauntinglyGood
16. #FeelingBatty
17. #BooFelicia
18. #MyMainBoos
19. #ImAMouseDuh — Mean Girls
20. #JustABunchOfHocusPocus — Hocus Pocus
21. #SimplyMeantToBe — The Nightmare Before Christmas
22. #YoullFloatToo — It
23. #WitchBetterHaveMyCandy
24. #CreepItReal
25. #SquadGouls
26. #HereForTheBoos
27. #VampiresAreAPainInTheNeck
28. #HalloweenIsCool — Halloweentown
29. #IllNeverGhostYou
30. #FeelingCandyCorny
31. #YouCantAlwaysGetWhatYouWand
32. #UnBOOlievable
33. #HappyMeowoween
34. #HelloBOOtiful
35. #PumpkinQueen
36. #HappyHalloween2020
37. #HappyHolloween
38. #AllHallowsEve
39. #BooYeah
40. #FangsForDroppingBy
41. #ThePunKing
42. #HappyHallowine
43. #KeepCalmAndCandyOn
44. #LaterWitches
45. #2020IsSpooky
46. #FeelingSpooktacular
47. #Spoopy
48. #SpookySeason
49. #ItsTheCandyForMe
50. #ThatsTheSpirit
51. #GettingIntoTheSpirit
52. #PSLPlease
53. #ISeeDeadPeople — The Sixth Sense
54. #EatDrinkBeScary
55. #WhatGhostAroundComesAround
56. #AllTheseGhostsAndIAintGotABoo
57. #ScaryGood
58. #LifesAWitch
59. #AtLeastIGotMyCandy
60. #ZoomingThroughHalloween
61. #ZoomHalloween
62. #WheresMyBroomstick
63. #GotPumpkinToTalkAbout
64. #FrequentFlyer
65. #IGotSpirit
66. #RegionsBeyond — Haunted Mansion
67. #FranklyThisIsAwesome
68. #IDidTheMonsterMash
69. #INeedACoffinBreak
70. #HayThereHalloween
71. #DontBeADummyListenToYourMummy
72. #HallowQueen
73. #BloodyGoodTime
74. #SaveMeAllTheReeses
75. #IBooWhatIWant
76. #BooYeah
77. #CauseThisIsThriller — Michael Jackson, "Thriller"
78. #HereForTheTreats
79. #GhoulMagnet
80. #CountdownToHalloween2020
81. #HappyHalloweenWitches
82. #Skelebrate
83. #IPutASpellOnYou — Jay Hawkins, "I Put A Spell On You"
84. #GettingIntoTheSpirits
85. #GlamHalloween
86. #HalloweenOOTD
87. #WitchWayToGo
88. #2020HalloweenMakeup
89. #2020HalloweenLewk
90. #ItsOctoberWitches
91. #HalloweenIsMyFavorite
92. #IWishItWasAlwaysHalloween
93. #LetsGetSpooky
94. #InstaHalloween
95. #InstaCostume
96. #InstaCandy
97. #HalloweenFoodie
98. #MoreFunToBeEvil
99. #PumpkinCarving
100. #AmuckAmuckAmuck — Hocus Pocus
101. #WitchPlease
102. #AtHomeHalloween
103. #BackyardHalloween
104. #HalloweenMovieNight
105. #31DaysOfHalloween
106. #HorrorMovieLover
107. #HalloweenDecor2020
108. #BowDownWitches
109. #ThisIsHalloween — The Nightmare Before Christmas
110. #HalloweenLover
111. #MonsterMash — Bobby Pickett, "Monster Mash"
112. #HereForTheSnacks
113. #OctoberNights
114. #IWantCandy — The Strangeloves, "I Want Candy"
115. #MyGhoulfriends