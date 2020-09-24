Halloween will look a little different this year than previous years, but you still plan on having a spooktacular time. There are pumpkins to carve, candy to enjoy, and costume selfies to take, which is why you'll need some hashtags for Halloween 2020 for when you want to post your fave snaps. 2020 is all about getting creative with your traditions.

Instead of a big get-together with friends, you can have a Zoom dance party. Stream a Spotify playlist filled with your fave Halloween songs like "Thriller" and the "Monster Mash." You can also cruise around the neighborhood with your SO while you admire the Halloween decorations and sip homemade pumpkin spice lattes. There are drive-thru haunted houses, hayrides, and barn experiences you might want to check out, too.

At home, you can experiment with Halloween recipes to create Insta-worthy snacks for a spooky feast or have a movie night in the backyard with your roommates. There are so many classics to watch that you might as well start a "31 movies of Halloween" schedule that's filled with all the Addams Family movies, Hocus Pocus, and Disney Channel throwbacks like Halloweentown or Under Wraps.

Even just walking your dog through the fall foliage is a Halloween activity that needs to be documented on the 'gram, so having these 115 Halloween 2020 hashtags will not only help boost your posts, but make sure they're right on theme.

svetikd/E+/Getty Images

1. #Halloween2020

2. #SpookyGood

3. #HavingAGourdTime

4. #FeelingFaBOOlous

5. #TrickOrTreatYourself

6. #HalloweenCostume2020

7. #AlwaysBeMyBoo

8. #HaveAFangtasticHalloween

9. #100PercentThatWitch

10. #GetYourFreakOn

11. #YouCouldaHadABadWitch

12. #MyWitches

13. #HangingWithMyWitches

14. #IfYouveGotItHauntIt

15. #HauntinglyGood

16. #FeelingBatty

17. #BooFelicia

18. #MyMainBoos

19. #ImAMouseDuh — Mean Girls

20. #JustABunchOfHocusPocus — Hocus Pocus

21. #SimplyMeantToBe — The Nightmare Before Christmas

22. #YoullFloatToo — It

23. #WitchBetterHaveMyCandy

24. #CreepItReal

25. #SquadGouls

26. #HereForTheBoos

27. #VampiresAreAPainInTheNeck

28. #HalloweenIsCool — Halloweentown

29. #IllNeverGhostYou

30. #FeelingCandyCorny

31. #YouCantAlwaysGetWhatYouWand

32. #UnBOOlievable

33. #HappyMeowoween

34. #HelloBOOtiful

35. #PumpkinQueen

36. #HappyHalloween2020

37. #HappyHolloween

38. #AllHallowsEve

39. #BooYeah

40. #FangsForDroppingBy

41. #ThePunKing

42. #HappyHallowine

43. #KeepCalmAndCandyOn

44. #LaterWitches

45. #2020IsSpooky

46. #FeelingSpooktacular

47. #Spoopy

48. #SpookySeason

49. #ItsTheCandyForMe

50. #ThatsTheSpirit

51. #GettingIntoTheSpirit

52. #PSLPlease

53. #ISeeDeadPeople — The Sixth Sense

54. #EatDrinkBeScary

55. #WhatGhostAroundComesAround

56. #AllTheseGhostsAndIAintGotABoo

57. #ScaryGood

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

58. #LifesAWitch

59. #AtLeastIGotMyCandy

60. #ZoomingThroughHalloween

61. #ZoomHalloween

62. #WheresMyBroomstick

63. #GotPumpkinToTalkAbout

64. #FrequentFlyer

65. #IGotSpirit

66. #RegionsBeyond — Haunted Mansion

67. #FranklyThisIsAwesome

68. #IDidTheMonsterMash

69. #INeedACoffinBreak

70. #HayThereHalloween

71. #DontBeADummyListenToYourMummy

72. #HallowQueen

73. #BloodyGoodTime

74. #SaveMeAllTheReeses

75. #IBooWhatIWant

76. #BooYeah

77. #CauseThisIsThriller — Michael Jackson, "Thriller"

78. #HereForTheTreats

79. #GhoulMagnet

80. #CountdownToHalloween2020

81. #HappyHalloweenWitches

82. #Skelebrate

83. #IPutASpellOnYou — Jay Hawkins, "I Put A Spell On You"

84. #GettingIntoTheSpirits

85. #GlamHalloween

86. #HalloweenOOTD

87. #WitchWayToGo

88. #2020HalloweenMakeup

89. #2020HalloweenLewk

90. #ItsOctoberWitches

91. #HalloweenIsMyFavorite

92. #IWishItWasAlwaysHalloween

93. #LetsGetSpooky

94. #InstaHalloween

95. #InstaCostume

96. #InstaCandy

97. #HalloweenFoodie

98. #MoreFunToBeEvil

99. #PumpkinCarving

100. #AmuckAmuckAmuck — Hocus Pocus

101. #WitchPlease

102. #AtHomeHalloween

103. #BackyardHalloween

104. #HalloweenMovieNight

105. #31DaysOfHalloween

106. #HorrorMovieLover

107. #HalloweenDecor2020

108. #BowDownWitches

109. #ThisIsHalloween — The Nightmare Before Christmas

110. #HalloweenLover

111. #MonsterMash — Bobby Pickett, "Monster Mash"

112. #HereForTheSnacks

113. #OctoberNights

114. #IWantCandy — The Strangeloves, "I Want Candy"

115. #MyGhoulfriends