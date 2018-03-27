There are so many TV besties to love: Rachel and Monica, Daria and Jane, Blair and Serena. But none of them truly hold a candle to the real-life greatness that is Snooki and JWoww. This loyal duo have been by each other's side from Jersey Shore to motherhood and beyond— and as a forever fan of the MTV reality favorite, I can't wait to see these two lovable ladies back in action.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is taking audiences back to Miami (where the cast filmed Season 2) for a revival of the series that taught us what GTL was. Since the show wrapped in 2012, Nicole "Snooki" LaValle (formerly Polizzi) and Jenni "JWoww" Farley have come along way from their clubbing days on the boardwalk. Snooki welcomed her first child with hubby Jionni LaValle in 2012, and had a second in 2014. Jenni also goes by mommy now — she and her husband Roger Matthews also have two kids. Snooki and JWoww have remained close through all the changes, even teaming up for their own spinoffs.

"She's the best mother I know. I admire her in so many ways, but when it comes to being a mother, she is 100% hands-down the best," Jenni admitted to E! News. "We are best friends raising best friends. It doesn't get better than that."

Aww. Who knew that a show about a bunch of 20-somethings partying on a beach would give way to such meaningful and long-lasting relationships? It's hard not to relate to the friendship JWoww and Snooki have formed. Here are just a few examples, that are sure to get you (fist) pumped for their small screen return.

When They Spent Every Waking Hour Together Giphy You know you and your BFF don't need an actual activity to do in order to hang out. Snooki and JWoww have plenty of things to keep them occupied, and just like us regular folks, car choreography is often at the top of the list.

When Their Movements Were Adorably In Sync Giphy I mean... How cute are they?

When No Topics Were Off Limits Giphy Sometimes a guy can come between a friendship, but that's not the case here. The good thing is Snooks and JWoww aren't exactly the shy type when it comes to communication.

When They Were Unapologetic About... Well, Everything Giphy You have to applaud the fact their never-ending realness. This show has pretty much shown them at their best, worst, and in between and they always had each other's backs.

When They Could Communicate With Just a Look Giphy "We have inside jokes, and you'll never know what they are," Snooki revealed to Glamour about the pair's secret language. "Facial expressions. We've done them for years," JWoww added.

When They Were Ready for Anything (As Long As They Were Both Down) Giphy No — they don't live together anymore full time, but both ladies were down with the opportunity to come back to MTV for more Jersey Shore hijinks. Of course, it helps that the cast still gets a long all these years later.

When They Teased Each Other Like Sisters Giphy "We're relatable. We're just like everyone else," Snooki remarked to TV Guide back in 2012. Although she referred to her and JWoww's version of normal as "nut-job normal."

When PDA Was Second Nature Giphy "We kiss on the lips," Snooki also told Glamour about their friendship rituals. "It's kind of like saying 'I love you.'" "We have no shame. We hug, we spoon, we sleep in the same bed, text each other 5,000 times a day," admitted JWoww.

When They Coordinated Halloween Costumes Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Friends who dress up together, stay together.

When They Were In Each Other's Weddings Giphy But that doesn't mean they ever considered a joint wedding. “Oh, hell no,” JWoww responded when asked about the possibility back in 2013. Yeah, that would have been weird.