There are several celebrity couples that I am completely obsessed with, but there is one in particular that really, should I say, takes the crown — literally. I know, I know, I'm the worst. But let's be honest: 2018 belongs to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. I mean, how often do we get a real-life fairytale? Honestly, in these dark times, I am feeling the fantasy. What does the future hold for these two love birds? We'll just wait and see. But until then, I'll be going through these throwback photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — and getting nostalgic AF.

If you somehow missed it, here's a little background on their incredible love story. The couple first met in 2016, when they were set up on a blind date by a mutual friend. Their chemistry and connection was instantaneous, and the two agreed to meet up a second time soon after. Harry invited Meghan on a trip to Botswana, and later told the BBC that they "camped out under the stars" and got to know one another. "Then we were really by ourselves, which was crucial to me to make sure that we had a chance to get to know each other," he added. In November 2017, the couple announced that they were officially engaged, and then, in May 2018, they were married in an epic wedding at Windsor Castle watched by tens of millions of people around the world. Like I said, a total fairytale. Can you really blame me for being so obsessed with them?

But even before they were a couple, these two were doing amazing things — things that would shape them into the people that would one day make such an incredible match. So, let's take a stroll down ol' memory lane and feel all the feels. One warning, however: Some of these Prince Harry pics are going to make you thirsty AF — and Meghan ain't too shabby, either. Enjoy!

Harry getting some quality family time. Cassidy and Leigh/Shutterstock This photo of an adorable eight-year-old Harry was taken on a day when he and his family — including his mother, Princess Diana — spent the day having a blast on water rides at Thorpe Park in Surrey, England.

Meghan's feminist work starts early. Long before Meghan was an advocate for UN Women, she was an 11-year-old feminist taking down the patriarchy one sexist commercial at a time. As seen here in this video, when Meghan’s social studies class was shown various TV commercials to discuss the messages in them, Meghan was offended by the implicit sexism depicted, particularly with dishwashing liquids that specifically targeted women. This led to her writing to the president of the company and asking them to change the commercial — and they did! Go on, Meghan!

Meghan's graduation photo proves she's always been gorgeous. meghan_markle on Instagram Meghan is all smiles in her 1996 grad photo. She graduated from the private, Catholic, all-girls high school, Immaculate Heart, in Los Angeles.

Just some bro time at the polo match. David Hartley/Shutterstock Even in his awkward teen years, Harry was a cutie. Here he is with his brother Prince William at a polo match, at Britain's Beaufort Club in 2002.

Harry Heads To Afghanistan WPA Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images If you think Prince Harry is just some pampered royal, you couldn't be more wrong. He’s actually a war veteran who was deployed twice to Afghanistan, where he flew an Apache helicopter, repelled an attack from Taliban insurgents, and performed patrol duty in hostile areas.

Meghan's Stint As A Model On "Deal Or No Deal." Deal or No Deal/NBCU Before Meghan was Rachel Zane on Suits or the Duchess of Sussex, she held people's fate — well, their prize money — in her hands as one of the briefcase models on Deal or No Deal.

Harry's charitable work heads to Lesotho. Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In 2014, Harry visited Lesotho, Africa to view the construction of the Mamohato Children’s Centre by his charity Sentebale. The center is a healthcare and education facility for vulnerable children living with HIV. I’m not crying, you’re crying.

Meghan gets her big break on "Suits." suits_usa on Instagram Meghan got her big break playing Rachel Zane on Suits in 2011. She immediately started using her celebrity platform to do good. She worked with UN Women, the branch of the United Nations that works toward equality and empowerment for women, and as a global ambassador for World Vision, an organization that tackles issues of poverty and injustice for children. She also worked with the Myna Mahila Foundation, which educates women in Indian slums about menstrual hygiene and works to end “period poverty." In fact, Myna Mahila was one of the seven charities that Meghan and Harry chose to benefit from the donations they received to mark their wedding.

Harry and Meghan's love is on full display at the Invictus games. Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In September 2017, Harry and Meghan attended the Invictus Games, where their budding romance was on full display. (Especially when they were spotted sharing a little PDA when they thought no one was looking.)

But we can't forget about Harry and President Obama's epic friendship. Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This photo of Harry and his buddy, Barack Obama, fills me with a whole different kind of nostalgia. Sigh.