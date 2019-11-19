11 Songs To Listen To If You've Been Cheated On & Need Reassurance

Finding out that your partner has been unfaithful to you can take you on quite the emotional rollercoaster, bringing up anger, sadness, shame, denial, regret, and everything in between. You might even turn to popular music and the Billboard 100 to cope. In fact, the best songs to listen to if you've been cheated on can not only serve you as a reminder that you're not alone in your feelings but also possibly provide you with a new perspective on the experience.

Of course, there is a wide range of songs on the subject of betrayal, which can vary drastically in tone. If you're feeling pissed (and, TBH, a tad petty), you may find inner peace in blasting the classic "Before He Cheats," so you can live vicariously through Carrie Underwood's epic revenge plot. Or, if you're craving a self-empowerment jam, you might want to queue up Kelly Clarkson's "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)."

Listening to music may not take away the pain you're feeling, but at the very least, it may provide some much-needed reassurance to get you through the experience. Add these tunes to your playlist, and be sure to belt them out for the ultimate cathartic release.

"I'm Not The Only One" — Sam Smith SamSmithWorldVEVO on YouTube Lyrics to note: "You've been so unavailable / Now sadly I know why / Your heart is unobtainable / Even though you don't share mine."

“Sorry” – Beyoncé BeyoncéVEVO on YouTube Lyrics to note: "Middle fingers up, put them hands high / Wave it in his face, tell him, boy, bye."

"White Liar" — Miranda Lambert mirandalambertVEVO on YouTube Lyrics to note: "The truth comes out a little at a time / And it spreads just like a fire / Slips off of your tongue like turpentine."

“What Goes Around” – Justin Timberlake justintimberlakeVEVO on YouTube Lyrics to note: "I heard you found out / That he's doing to you what you did to me / Ain't that the way it goes..."

"Heartless" — Kanye West KanyeWestVEVO on YouTube Lyrics to note: "I mean after all the things that we've been through / I mean after all the things we got into / Hey yo, I know of some things that you ain't told me / Hey yo, I did some things but that's the old me."

"Babe" — Sugarland, ft. Taylor Swift SugarlandVEVO on YouTube Lyrics to note: "Your secret has its consequence ... We said no one else, how could you do this, babe?"

“Take a Bow” – Rihanna RihannaVEVO on YouTube Lyrics to note: "Don't tell me you're sorry 'cause you're not / Baby when I know you're only sorry you got caught."

"Without Me" — Halsey HalseyVEVO on YouTube Lyrics to note: "You don't have to say just what you did / I already know / I had to go and find out from them"

"Heard It From A Friend" — LOLO LOLO on YouTube Lyrics to note: "You can only bury the truth for so long / 'Cause it’s gonna rise up on its own."

"Figures" — Jessie Reyez JessieReyezVEVO on YouTube Lyrics to note: "I wish I could hurt you back / Love, what would you do if you couldn't get me back / You're the one who's gonna lose / Something so special, something so real."