What do you think about couples who match or coordinate their outfits? Super corny? Well, I have a confession: My partner and I have a few matching getups. But don't judge me — we only wear them when we go to Disneyland. I figure, if you can't match at the happiest place on Earth, where can you? I thought that's where I drew the hard line, until I noticed all the photos of Prince William and Kate Middleton in matching outfits, and it was a game changer. Everything I thought about couples coordinating went out the window, because these royals know how to twin and keep it chic. Seriously, their matching style is the next level of couple goals. And while they aren't the only royal couple to coordinate their outfits, they do it in a way that looks effortless while visually reinforcing the fact that two are indeed a pair.

Don't believe me? Well, take a look at Cambridges coordinating over the years and see if you don't find yourself thinking that maybe, just maybe, you'd like to start adopting their adorable style. I won't judge you, because honestly, after looking at all of the photos of William and Kate being adorable in matching outfits, I am feeling the exact same way.

1 They matched practically from the very beginning. Handout/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images William and Kate started matching pretty early. Maybe they chose to coordinate here, or maybe they were required to wear white button-ups for their graduation, but here they are pictured in matching white shirts on the day of their graduation ceremony from St Andrew’s University back in June 2005.

2 Showing off that they're a team in Canada. Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Shortly after the two were married in 2011, they went on their first joint overseas tour in North America. During their visit to Blackford Lake in Canada, they took the opportunity to show some local support and get their twin on in matching Rangers hoodies.

3 A vision in orange. Ian Walton/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Photographed here attending Wimbledon in July 2015, William and Kate opted for a more subtle match with the color of her dress coordinating with his tie. So cute! So prom!

4 They’re a couple with the jackets to prove it! WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In July 2015, while attending the America’s Cup World Series Sailing races in Portsmouth, England, William and Kate leveled up their royal couples goals by really getting into the team spirit with matching athletic wear, with their titles written on the back.

5 A glamorous duo in India. Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When the couple visited India in April 2016, they made a stop at the Taj Mahal. In addition to recreating a famous photo of William’s mother Diana, they showed off their superior matching skills.

6. The Cambridges get the blues. Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The couple created a stylish, unified front in coordinating blues and white when they attend the launch of the mental health campaign “Heads Together” to kick off Mental Health Week in May 2016.

7 The couple coordinates their color blocking. WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In this photo, taken in June 2016 at The Patron’s lunch, William and Kate again matched her dress colors to his tie, creating a subtle but powerful appearance of unity.

8 The whole gang arrives in style. Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It’s not just William and Kate who match, but the whole family is getting into on the action in shades of complimentary blue, as they arrive at the Victoria Airport in Canada in September 2016 . And that hat. That. Hat. OK, moving on...

9 Having a blast at the London Marathon in April 2017. Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While this couple has definitely mastered the art of chic couple coordination, they also know how to keep it cute and casual, too — and not too serious.

10 The whole family is looks lovely in pink. Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This photo of the whole family arriving at the Hamburg airport in July 2017 in matching shades of reds and pinks is so cute, it makes me want a family just so we can copy the Cambridges. It’s that adorable.