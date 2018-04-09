I spend a lot of time in coffee shops. I'm usually either working on my computer or staging the perfect 'gram but sometimes, I'll just sit and people-watch. That's what I was doing when I witnessed one of the nicest things to do for your boyfriend or girlfriend, like ever.

From my corner table, I glanced up at a guy who was frantically making his way through the glass doors of the coffee shop. He took a minute to catch his breath once he got inside and then proceeded to explain his very urgent problem. You see, his girlfriend was mad at him (I wish he would have divulged why) so he was trying to make things right again. This was her favorite coffee shop and he knew her go-to order, extra pumps of caramel and everything. He also knew that she would be there in exactly eight minutes. I mean, props to this guy for his impeccable attention to detail.

Sweaty Runner Dude put in an order for his girlfriend's favorite drink and an almond croissant, pre-paid for her breakfast, and left an apology note for the barista to slip into her takeout bag. All while I thought, "Wait, is this real life right now?" It was the kind of grand gesture I'd only ever seen in rom-coms, except it wasn't even that grand. The whole thing must have cost him about $12 but I could just tell it meant the world to him.

Sadly, I had a class to get to a few minutes later so I never got to see how this ended for our noble hero. I'm guessing he at least earned himself some brownie (or croissant) points, though.

As cute as this whole ordeal was, you don't have to wait until your partner is mad at you to do something nice for them. In fact, spontaneously doing tiny things to brighten their day will keep them smiling at the thought of you. Here are 11 super adorable things you can try.

Send Them A "Good Morning" Text To Wake Up To Giphy "Good morning" texts are universally appreciated because it's nice to know that someone is thinking of you as soon as they start their day. Send your partner a quick text wishing them a happy and productive day. You never know when this could change the course of someone's entire day.

Wish Them Good Luck On That Exam Or Interview They Told You About A Few Weeks Ago Giphy Prove to them that you do listen when they tell you about their day and what's going on in their lives. If they have something important coming up, make a mental note to be extra supportive on that day.

Surprise Them After Class With Their Favorite Starbucks Drink Giphy Extra points for you if you ask the barista to write something cute on their cup. This is also a great excuse to see your partner in between classes if you both have hectic schedules.

Offer To Meet Them For A Quick Lunch Together Giphy Even you have to sit in your car while you both scarf down something from a vending machine, your partner will appreciate that you made an effort to spend some time together.

Text Them In The Middle Of The Day To Find Out How Their Day Is Going Giphy Try something simple like, "Hey, just thinking about you! Popping in to see if you're having a good day :)"

Tag Them In A Funny Meme On Instagram That Makes You Think Of Them Giphy Is there anything more touching than someone tagging you in a meme and saying, "Saw this and thought of you,"? I doubt it.

Call Them To Ask Them Out On A Date Giphy Does anybody do this anymore? Probably not, which is why your partner will be pleasantly surprised. When they pick up, say, "Hi, I was calling to ask if you'd like to go on a date with me this weekend?" So simple but so cute.

Share A Throwback Photo Of You And Your Partner Online To Let Them Know You Appreciate Them Giphy I know #MCM and #WCW posts are kind of cheesy but a cute throwback with an emoji heart caption is really all you need to get your point across.

Leave A Care Package At Their Door For Them To Come Home To Giphy You know what your partner likes. Toss in their favorite candy, fuzzy socks, and an Uber Eats gift card to make sure they're all set for a cozy night in after a long day.

Offer To Watch An Episode Of Their Favorite Show With Them At The End Of The Day Giphy If this isn't true love, I don't know what is.