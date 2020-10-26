Netflix on YouTube

11 Lesbian Couple’s Costumes On Amazon That Are Scary Affordable

By Caroline Colvin

Hear me out: The best part of being in a relationship during cuffing season isn't the snuggling, cuddling, or emotional support. It's the opportunity to celebrate Halloween with your special someone. Spooky season is ripe with romance — pumpkin patch dates with hot apple cider, braving a haunted house hand-in-hand with your lover, horror movies made for nuzzling your face into your partner's chest. If you and your lady (or theydie) are looking for the perfect fits to wrap up your month of macabre fun, there are some cute lesbian couple’s costumes on Amazon that'll do the trick.

As you probably know, sapphic couple's costumes rarely come in sets the way heterosexual couple's costumes do. But that doesn't mean you can't stick it to the hetero-patriarchy, get creative, and rustle up something cute for you and your partner.

Below, you'll find couples whose relationships saw ups and downs across seasons, people whose love was ill-fated from the start, and of course, iconic partners that serve as an inspiration to you and your boo. Whatever you and your partner are in the mood for this Halloween, here are 10 queer couple's costumes inspired by your favorite TV shows and films.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. Rue & Jules from 'Euphoria'

Erstewahls Angel Wings
$10.99
 | 
Amazon
Urban CoCo Women's Sleeveless Tank Top Maxi Dress
$18.86
 | 
Amazon
S.H. Churchill & Co. Men's Classic Formal 100% Wool Black Backless Tuxedo Vest
$39.97
 | 
Amazon
Beninos Store Men's Slim Fit Casual One Button Blazer Jacket
$31.99
 | 
Amazon

Rue and Jules actually do a couple's costume for Halloween in Euphoria. Why not be extra AF and dress up as this couple's interpretation of Baz Luhrmann's Romeo + Juliet for Halloween? Set yourself apart by piling on the glitter, of course.

2. Clarke & Lexa from 'The 100'

Bellivera Women's Faux Leather Jacket
$39.99
 | 
Amazon
Women's Winter Warrior Costume
$34.99
 | 
Amazon

The CW does a great job of featuring queer couples in their shows. Dress like Clexa from The 100 with a quilted motorcycle jacket for Clarke and a warrior queen outfit for Lexa. (Don't forget the smoky black eyeshadow, of course.)

3. Thelma & Louise from 'Thelma & Louise'

Hanes Women's Scoop-Neck Tank Top
$6
INOGIH Western-Leather-Belts-Women Vintage Waist-Belts with Hollow Out Flower Buckle
$10.99
 | 
Amazon
Ripple Junction Grateful Dead Tour 74 Vintage Light Weight Crew T-Shirt
$19.95
 | 
Amazon
FEISEDY Small Cat Eye Sunglasses Vintage Square Shade Eyewear
$11.99
 | 
Amazon

Thelma & Louise set a precedent for bad-*ss, queer-coded ladies in film — that's to say, easily read as being lesbian, bisexual, or sexually fluid, even though their sexuality isn't expressed explicitly in the work.

For Louise, grab a white tank top, your favorite faded jeans, and a western-inspired brown belt. Pull the look together with a reddish brown, curly wig and a light blue bandana.

Because problematic costumes are so yesterday, stay away from Thelma's confederate flag t-shirt. Instead, rock a cut-off classic rock t-shirt, vintage sunglasses, and tousled hair to recreate the vibes.

4. Alex & Maggie from 'Supergirl'

REECHO 11" Short Bob Wig with Bangs Synthetic Hair Color: Dark brown
$16.99
 | 
Amazon
Bellivera Women's Faux Leather Jacket
$39.99
 | 
Amazon
Levi's Women's 720 High Rise Super Skinny Jeans
$29.99
 | 
Amazon

You can't miss with all-black fits and endless attitude for your Alex Danvers-Maggie Sawyer look.

5. Brittany & Santana from 'Glee'

Smiffys Women Cheerleader Costume, Red
$22.26
 | 
Amazon

Brittany and Santana were a life-changing queer couple for many millennials, so do it for high school or middle school you, and don your best red cheer costume to rep these two.

6. Callie & Arizona from 'Grey's Anatomy'

CHEROKEE Workwear Revolution Mock Wrap Scrub Top
$19.98
 | 
Amazon

Has anyone put you through heartbreak like Callie and Arizona did on Grey's Anatomy? I didn't think so. All you really need are scrubs to pull this one off.

7. Velma & Daphne from 'Scooby-Doo'

Rubie's Scooby-Doo Deluxe Adult Costume
$29.23
 | 
Amazon
Jerry Leigh Scooby-Doo Daphne Costume for Adults, Standard Size
$39.99
 | 
Amazon

Even though they didn't show it on TV, Tony Cervone, the supervising producer for Scooby-Do, Mystery Incorporated! confirmed that Velma was, in fact a lesbian. And you can totally make a case for Daphne being a classic, lipstick lesbian, too. Amazon also has the perfect Velma socks, and a super on-point wig-and-glasses set. You can also find Daphne accessory sets to amp up this costume's authenticity.

8. Héloïse & Marianne from 'Portrait Of A Lady On Fire'

Cos-Love Women's Colonial Lady Corset Styled Dress Victorian Rococo Ball Gown
$42.99
 | 
Amazon

According to the Portrait of A Lady On Fire costume designer, the dresses in the film weren't made to be historically accurate, so no pressure to purchase a totally authentic ball gown. What's important is that you and your partner wear red or green dresses and bring your "longing gaze" A-game.

9. Eve and Villanelle from 'Killing Eve'

Rasta Imposta Cosplay Villain Pink Dress Costume
$29.99
 | 
Amazon

Vilanelle's fits are as heart-stopping as her murderous antics. Any pairing of fashion week flex for Villanelle and dark business for Eve could work when dressing up as these two. Lucky for you, there is a replica of Villanelle's stand-out Parisian look on Amazon. The general deadly demeanor is something you'll have to come up with on your own.

10. Cheryl Blossom & Toni Topaz from 'Riverdale'

Rubie's Riverdale Adult Toni Topaz Deluxe Serpent Costume Jacket
$49.23
 | 
Amazon

If you and your partner are Riverdale fans, you're in luck. Amazon has plenty of Southside Serpents gear — plus a pink and brown ombre wig that looks just like Toni's hair. If nothing else, be sure to grab an auburn wig and break out the red lip for Cheryl!

11. Poison Ivy & Harley Quinn from The DC Universe

Party King Women's Plus-Size Poisonous Villain Adult Costume
$53
 | 
Amazon
Forplay Women's Jazzy Jester
$47.52
 | 
Amazon

Little known fact: Poison Ivy & Harley Quinn actually dated in the comics. Channel your inner bad b*tches by dressing up as these super cute super villains for Halloween. Whether you go for classic cinematic lesbians, or the new guard of sapphic icons, you and your partner are bound to look hot on All Hallow's Eve.