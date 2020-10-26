11 Lesbian Couple’s Costumes On Amazon That Are Scary Affordable
Hear me out: The best part of being in a relationship during cuffing season isn't the snuggling, cuddling, or emotional support. It's the opportunity to celebrate Halloween with your special someone. Spooky season is ripe with romance — pumpkin patch dates with hot apple cider, braving a haunted house hand-in-hand with your lover, horror movies made for nuzzling your face into your partner's chest. If you and your lady (or theydie) are looking for the perfect fits to wrap up your month of macabre fun, there are some cute lesbian couple’s costumes on Amazon that'll do the trick.
As you probably know, sapphic couple's costumes rarely come in sets the way heterosexual couple's costumes do. But that doesn't mean you can't stick it to the hetero-patriarchy, get creative, and rustle up something cute for you and your partner.
Below, you'll find couples whose relationships saw ups and downs across seasons, people whose love was ill-fated from the start, and of course, iconic partners that serve as an inspiration to you and your boo. Whatever you and your partner are in the mood for this Halloween, here are 10 queer couple's costumes inspired by your favorite TV shows and films.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
1. Rue & Jules from 'Euphoria'
Rue and Jules actually do a couple's costume for Halloween in Euphoria. Why not be extra AF and dress up as this couple's interpretation of Baz Luhrmann's Romeo + Juliet for Halloween? Set yourself apart by piling on the glitter, of course.
2. Clarke & Lexa from 'The 100'
The CW does a great job of featuring queer couples in their shows. Dress like Clexa from The 100 with a quilted motorcycle jacket for Clarke and a warrior queen outfit for Lexa. (Don't forget the smoky black eyeshadow, of course.)
3. Thelma & Louise from 'Thelma & Louise'
Thelma & Louise set a precedent for bad-*ss, queer-coded ladies in film — that's to say, easily read as being lesbian, bisexual, or sexually fluid, even though their sexuality isn't expressed explicitly in the work.
For Louise, grab a white tank top, your favorite faded jeans, and a western-inspired brown belt. Pull the look together with a reddish brown, curly wig and a light blue bandana.
Because problematic costumes are so yesterday, stay away from Thelma's confederate flag t-shirt. Instead, rock a cut-off classic rock t-shirt, vintage sunglasses, and tousled hair to recreate the vibes.
4. Alex & Maggie from 'Supergirl'
You can't miss with all-black fits and endless attitude for your Alex Danvers-Maggie Sawyer look.
5. Brittany & Santana from 'Glee'
Brittany and Santana were a life-changing queer couple for many millennials, so do it for high school or middle school you, and don your best red cheer costume to rep these two.
6. Callie & Arizona from 'Grey's Anatomy'
Has anyone put you through heartbreak like Callie and Arizona did on Grey's Anatomy? I didn't think so. All you really need are scrubs to pull this one off.
7. Velma & Daphne from 'Scooby-Doo'
Even though they didn't show it on TV, Tony Cervone, the supervising producer for Scooby-Do, Mystery Incorporated! confirmed that Velma was, in fact a lesbian. And you can totally make a case for Daphne being a classic, lipstick lesbian, too. Amazon also has the perfect Velma socks, and a super on-point wig-and-glasses set. You can also find Daphne accessory sets to amp up this costume's authenticity.
8. Héloïse & Marianne from 'Portrait Of A Lady On Fire'
According to the Portrait of A Lady On Fire costume designer, the dresses in the film weren't made to be historically accurate, so no pressure to purchase a totally authentic ball gown. What's important is that you and your partner wear red or green dresses and bring your "longing gaze" A-game.
9. Eve and Villanelle from 'Killing Eve'
Vilanelle's fits are as heart-stopping as her murderous antics. Any pairing of fashion week flex for Villanelle and dark business for Eve could work when dressing up as these two. Lucky for you, there is a replica of Villanelle's stand-out Parisian look on Amazon. The general deadly demeanor is something you'll have to come up with on your own.
10. Cheryl Blossom & Toni Topaz from 'Riverdale'
If you and your partner are Riverdale fans, you're in luck. Amazon has plenty of Southside Serpents gear — plus a pink and brown ombre wig that looks just like Toni's hair. If nothing else, be sure to grab an auburn wig and break out the red lip for Cheryl!
11. Poison Ivy & Harley Quinn from The DC Universe
Little known fact: Poison Ivy & Harley Quinn actually dated in the comics. Channel your inner bad b*tches by dressing up as these super cute super villains for Halloween. Whether you go for classic cinematic lesbians, or the new guard of sapphic icons, you and your partner are bound to look hot on All Hallow's Eve.