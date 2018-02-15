One of the worst things about winter is the fact that the outside is just so uninviting. A lot less time is spent walking around, just enjoying fresh air, because it's so cold. And not being outside as often leads to another dilemma: not being able to see fluffy dogs running around, enjoying their amazing, K-9 lives. Dogs in the spring are one of the greatest joys in life — because they are cute, they're energetic, and you just can't help but smile at their antics.

We are so lucky to have dogs. They will love you unconditionally and also make you laugh until your sides hurt. They have the best personalities ever. You can bet that they'll be running out the door and rolling around in the grass the moment snow melts and it's warmer than 45 degrees. Doggos, just like you, have been fed up with being cooped up inside. They of course get their walks every day, but it's not the same as really enjoying a warm spring breeze (and by warm, it means that it won't feel like a slap in the face). Now, they can finally be free and be the wacky pups they are.

1 This Pup Is Ready For Playtime In The Park Dory Dorito over here not only has an iconic name, but also looks like she has the same love for spring that we all do. The smell of it, the grass poppin' up is so welcoming. Dory is all of us, just taking it all in. You can just see it in her eyes that she smells that special spring smell (and also probably a squirrel).

2 This Pup Can't Wait To Bask In Warm Sun This dog has it all: sun, miles of grass, and a chicken by his side. He also has springtime fever and is ready to take full advantage of it. This doggo also looks like a very chill; I'm sure him and the little chicken are great friends.

3 This Magnificent Creature Wants To Breathe In Spring Air For some, springtime can get a little too soggy. Between the ground thawing out and a lot of rain going on, most people don't prefer spring. However, this big pup is out here, embracing it all! He's really living his best life and is an inspiration. And his coat? A fabulous sight to see. He definitely knows he looks adorb.

4 Spring Showers Bring Dog Flowers Look at how bashful this doggy is. Mum is definitely grateful for the thoughtfulness of this pup, as we all are for this picture. Spring is the perfect time for dogs to be sniffing at the best flowers, and this one has good taste. Not to mention, those eyes are striking. Bless.

5 This Pup Is Ready To Play In Warm, Spring Air Again Even in the winter, your dog will force you to play ball. However in the spring, you're both willing participants. Springtime fetch is the best, and dogs are just drooling with joy at this. You can just see the amount of excitement in his eyes. The picture is literally vibrating with it.

6 This Mamma Is Glowing With Springtime OK, dog maternity pics are honestly amazing, and this mamma is lookin' good! It's safe to say this happy dog is warming all of our hearts. From the lei to the sunny grass pic, this mother-to-be is so ready for spring, it's crazy.

7 This Dog Is Young At Heart With Her Long Hikes Something tells me that this dog will go on hikes, even when it's cold out. But, she deserves to have a nice warm walk, too — so thank God spring is right around the corner. You can tell that these hikes are her favorite time of day. Work it, girl!

8 This Young One Is Ready To Prance In The Grass This fluffy pooch will make you almost fall out of your chair. Corgis are heaven-sent, sure, but this one? An actual angel. And with his paw up and his little sweater on, this pup is ready to go dancing and prancing through the nice spring grass.

9 Say Bye To Snow, And Hello To Leaves And Grass And this puppy? Besides her gorgeous eyes, she also has amazing taste in a coordinating leash. Leaves and grass are finally visible, and your pup will take notice. Don't you just want to give this adorable pup a hug?

10 We're Ready To Bring Out The Fruits To Eat Outside Watermelons are great any time of year, but there's just something about eating them when it's nice and warm outside. This dog has the right idea, and we want to give him an award for it! Cutest dog eating fruit should be a category in every award show from now on, in my opinion. Just make sure you remove the seeds if your pup has some refreshing watermelon to welcome spring.