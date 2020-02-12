11 Bracelets To Propose With If Your Partner Doesn’t Want A Ring

As you’re preparing to propose to your partner, you want every detail to feel heartfelt and intentional: the place you propose, the way you ask them to marry you, and, of course, the piece of jewelry you select for them. Traditionally, you might pick out a ring as a symbol of your lasting commitment, but not everyone wants to wear a ring on their finger forever. If your partner prefers something different, you might propose with a bracelet instead.

Bracelets are still timeless and perfect for everyday wear, but they’re unique enough to feel like a departure from engagement norms. Plus, it’s not unheard of to do your own thing — The Knot’s 2019 Jewelry & Engagement Study found that 4% of couples don’t exchange rings at their proposal. They might be looking to save money (since the average engagement ring costs $5,900) or simply to reflect personal style and preference.

If you’re looking for the perfect bracelet to give your partner when you pop the question, these 11 pieces are all special and unforgettable. They can be worn on their own or as part of a set, layered with other bracelets or personal jewelry. Prices range from a few thousand dollars to just under two hundred, so there’s an option for most people regardless of budget.

1. Mini Bezel Set Pear Cut Diamond Bracelet Mini Bezel Set Pear Cut Diamond Bracelet $495 | Blue Nile This delicate bracelet features a 0.2 carat pear-shaped diamond on an adjustable yellow gold cable chain. It’s a classic that won’t go out of style, and it makes a statement without being the center of attention.

2. 14K Gold Diamond Bracelet 14K Gold Diamond Bracelet $126 | DiamondForLove on Etsy This handmade customizable bracelet can be designed with whatever size diamond and type of metal you prefer. It’s a great piece if your partner loves a more minimal and dainty look.

3. Tiffany Infinity Endless Bracelet Tiffany Infinity Endless Bracelet $675 | Tiffany Not into diamonds? This infinity Tiffany bracelet shows that your commitment to your partner will last forever. It’s made with 18k gold and three infinity symbols linked by a miniature chain.

4. Diamond Bolo Bracelet Diamond Bolo Bracelet $999.99 | Jared This diamond garland bracelet is perfect if you want something unique and glam. The clasp is adjustable to perfectly fit any wrist, so you won’t have to worry about sizing. It’s made with a cluster of diamonds that add up to 1 carat all together.

5. Mini Diamond Accented Engravable Disc Bracelet Mini Diamond Accented Engravable Disc Bracelet $231 | Blue Nile Personalize this bracelet with your partner’s initial or the first letter of the last name you’ll share. Choose from rose gold, white gold, or yellow gold as the base color.

6. Tiny Diamond Bracelet Tiny Diamond Bracelet $145 | VRAI This tiny bracelet makes a bigger impact than it looks. The 0.02 carat diamond, centered on a solid gold chain, is sustainably created using renewable solar and hydropower energy. It’s a special piece that can be worn everyday, for any occasion.

7. Love Bracelet Love Bracelet $1,740 | Cartier Two interlocking bands form the centerpiece of this bracelet, signifying the unbreakable strength of your bond. This bracelet is beautiful in silver or gold, but if you want something different, you can get it on a black or pink cord instead.

8. Engravable Bar Bracelet Engravable Bar Bracelet $190 | Mejuri This simple chain bracelet has a plain gold bar you can engrave with anything you want: you and your partner’s names, the date of your engagement, or the location coordinates of the place you met.

9. Diamond and Mother of Pearl Wire Bracelet Diamond and Mother of Pearl Wire Bracelet $2,750 | Tiffany Maybe your partner bangles rather than chain bracelets. In that case, this diamond and mother of pearl Tiffany bracelet is a lovely statement piece, set in 18k rose gold.

10. Diamond and Initial Bracelet 14K Gold Letter and Bezel Diamond Bracelet $268 | ZoeLevJewelry on Etsy This piece has two special elements: a .06 carat diamond and an initial of your choice. It’s handmade with a conflict-free natural stone, and it comes in white, yellow, or rose gold.