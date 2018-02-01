If, this year, you are ready for a grown folks' Valentine's Day, then ditch the teddy bears and the chocolates (OK, maybe don't forget about the chocolates) and go for a gift that's a little more... adult. Something that says, "This is a V-Day you'll never forget." What I am saying is, give the gift of vibration. Playing with a new sex toy sounds like an awesome way to ring in St. Val's special day, doesn't it? Now, the only question is, what are the best vibrators to get your partner for Valentine's Day?

Sex toys are pretty subjective, so it can be intimidating to try and select one from the approximately one billion options out there. Do you want clitoral or G-spot stimulation? Batteries or rechargeable? Silicone or stainless steel? Hands-on or hands-free? The options are endless, and that can make it ridiculously easy to get overwhelmed, if you don't know exactly what you are looking for. So, in that case, allow me to lend you a helping hand (pun intended) with some amazing options that are sure to leave both you and your special Valentine buzzing with satisfaction.

Whether your preference is for external, internal, or even long-distance stimulation, this list of goodies has got your, well, goodies covered.

1. Lelo Tiani 3

This discreet little number can be used on your own, but it was designed to be enjoyed by couples. The smaller arm is inserted inside the vagina and the larger end rests on the clitoris. It can be controlled by remote, and it's small enough to allow for penetration. Hot stuff.

2. Vesper Crave Necklace

Nothing is better than a bit of bling for Valentine’s Day, right? But what if that jewelry could get you off? Well, thanks to the geniuses at Crave, it's true. The Vesper necklace is actually a discreet, stainless steel vibe. It features two whisper-quiet speeds and is available in silver, gold, and rose gold. Gorgeous in more than one way.

3. Womanizer Pro40

For something a little different than your traditional vibe, consider the Womanizer Pro40, which, instead of vibrations, uses the pleasurable power of suction to get you off. It’s been described as palm-sized cunnilingus and that… well, let's just say it doesn’t suck.

4. Je Joue Mio

You’re not the only one who can appreciate a good sex toy. Even partners with penises can get in on the good vibrations with Je Joue’s Mio. This luxury vibrating cock ring will enhance the pleasure for both of you. Simply slip it on before your partner is erect, and then, turn it on and let it do the work.

5. We-Vibe Sync

We-Vibe Sync, like the Lelo Tiani 3, is meant to be worn hands-free during penetration. However, the We-Vibe has another feature that makes it perfect for long-distance couples who still crave a connection: We-Connect. This feature allows you stimulate each other from anywhere at the touch of your smart phone. Suddenly, long-distance relationships don't sound so bad after all, do they?

6. JimmyJane Form 4

This elegant vibe may not immediately make you think sex toy when you look at it. However, when you feel the rumble of its engine, there is no question that you're about to have an amazing time. The unique shape makes it super flexible, and it can be used for clitoral or internal stimulation, so the fun possibilities for you and your Valentine are endless.

7. Lelo Ora 2

If traditional vibes don’t really turn the two of you on, consider a twist on the premise this Valentine’s Day. LELO’s oral sex simulator, the Ora 2, may be just the sensation you’ve been craving to help level up your sexy times. Isn’t modern technology a miracle?

8. Je Joue Fifi

For an elegant twist on the traditional rabbit vibe, give your partner the Je Joue Fifi. The G-spot and clitoral stimulation is on point, and the ergonomic handle makes it easy to use alone or with your special someone. Plus, it’s waterproof, so you can take it with you if your V-Day celebrations move to the shower or into a romantic bath.

9. Dame Fin

If clitoral or external stimulation is what you’re after, then the Dame Fin is the perfect fit for couples. Small and versatile, this vibe is held between the fingers and even comes with a hand strap so that the wielder can easily please their partner with the touch of their fingers to a climatic fin.

10. Sharevibe

This V-Day, give the gift of double the pleasure with the Sharevibe harness-free strap-on. This means there is no pesky harness between you (even though, TBH, harnesses look hot AF). The vibration comes from a removable, rechargeable bullet that can be taken out for external use, too. Yeah, this definitely put the “Happy V” in Happy Valentine’s Day.

11. The O-Wand

Have you ever wished you could just wave a magic wand and make your partner happy? Well, ta-dah! It doesn’t get much more magical than the O-Wand. Sleek and seductive, this personal massager is not for the faint of heart or clitoris, but boy, oh, boy, will it get the job done. Happy Valentine’s day, indeed.

Are you suddenly feeling a bit more… um, festive? Yeah, that’s what I'll call it. Celebrate the day (and night) right, and you may discover that Valentine’s Day is your new fave holiday.

