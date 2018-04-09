You know those lazy days when it feels like you've been watching Netflix for approximately seven years straight? Same, girl. While there's nothing wrong with being lazy AF once in a while, there have been moments when I'm marathoning my favorite show, and realize that my butt is cramping from how little I've moved in the last... wait, how long has it been since I got up? Yeah, if you find yourself struggling to answer that question yourself, one way to find a little movement in your downtime is by doing some yoga poses while you watch TV. And, look, I'm not just suggesting this because I'm a yoga teacher who thinks everyone could benefit from the practice. I promise, I can be just as lazy as you some days!

Doing some yoga stretches, balances, and strengthening moves while you're vegging out and watching TV is all about feeling casually productive — you know, so you don't feel like a total lump when Netflix asks if you're "still watching." Why yes, Netflix, I am. I, for one, sense a little judgment in that automated message on my laptop screen, and I don't like your tone one bit.

Anyway, what I'm really saying is, if you enjoy the classic, laid-back Friends marathon as much as the next gal, here are 10 yoga poses you can do while you're watching Ross be dorky and Rachel be extra. Getting in a simple stretch in between episodes has never felt so good.

1 Easy Pose (Sukhasana) Yoga With Adriene on YouTube Easy pose is the perfect way to sit while you're watching TV because, if you're doing it correctly, it ensures that you won't slouch. Sukhasana opens your hips and brings your spine into alignment, so that your body will be super happy during those days when you're just lounging around.

2 Sphinx Pose (Salamba Bhujangasana) Ekhart Yoga on YouTube Whether you're watching Netflix on your belly on your bed, the floor, or your couch, sphinx pose is the perfect way to throw a glorious upper-back and chest stretch into the mix. Salamba bhujangasana also helps release the muscles in your hips and groin, and requires minimal effort on your part when it's turned into a passive stretch. Ah, yes — sweet, sweet laziness.

3 Plank Pose (Kumbhakasana) Yoga With Adriene on YouTube Kumbhakasana is a great way to strengthen your core, especially when that part of your body's been pretty inactive as you sloth it out on the couch all day. Personally, I save my plank poses for commercial breaks or in between episodes, because these bad boys can get a bit intense, and I do not want to miss a single moment of the self-care wisdom that is Queer Eye.

4 Bound Angle Pose (Baddha Konasana) Yoga Journal on YouTube Seated bound angle pose opens up your hips, groins, knees, and inner thighs, while also improving circulation throughout your body — just in case your blood flow needs a little wake-up call after all that TV time. Make sure you're not forcing anything in baddha konasana; pay attention to any uncomfortable cues from your body. Focus on your breath as you allow your hips to slowly open up and relax.

5 Reclined Supine Spinal Twist (Supta Matsyendrasana) expertvillage on YouTube Bring your laptop onto the floor, and get a luscious lower-back stretch with supta matsyendrasana. You can hold each side of your body in this asana for as long as you want, and know that you're giving your spine some major TLC in the process.

6 Cow Face Pose (Gomukhasana) Ekhart Yoga on YouTube Cow face pose is, quite honestly, lazy productivity at its finest. Gomukhasana looks simple, but it's a deep and intense hip stretch that your IT bands will thank you for later.

7 One Armed Shoulder Rollover Ekhart Yoga on YouTube This yogic stretch doesn't exactly have a Sanskrit name, but that doesn't mean it won't work wonders during your Netflix time. Including a one-armed shoulder rollover stretch into your routine will provide an incredibly deep opening for your shoulders. It might be intense at first, so be sure to take it slow, listening to your body all along the way.

8 Revolved Head-of-the-Knee Pose (Parivrtta Janu Sirsasana) The Art of Living on YouTube This bad boy is perfect for when you're lounging on the floor and want to stretch your side body, while also sneaking a glance at what's going on in the latest episode of Riverdale. If you can't reach your toes, don't sweat it so much. You'll get there with time and practice, so for now, only go as far as feels good for your body.

9 Tree Pose (Vrksasana) Howcast on YouTube Tree pose can be a really difficult pose to find your balance in, especially if it's not an asana you regularly practice. But if you can manage to really focus your gaze at the TV — which shouldn't be hard, considering how obsessed you are with all of the Black Mirror plot twists in each episode — it might just help you stay upright on one leg. Remember, practice makes perfect here!