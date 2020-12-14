With less than two weeks until Christmas, the scramble to find last-minute holiday gifts for all your friends and family members begins. Considering the endless loops 2020 has thrown us for, I’m sure most of us will prioritize staying healthy into the new year and beyond — and not just with the cliche “new year, new me” saying. Cultivating a healthier lifestyle, whatever that looks like for you, makes you feel refreshed and empowered. Not to mention, quarantine has left most with unprecedented free time, perfect for a new active habit. For some, one of the best ways to practice self-care and maintain overall health is through exercise. Whether it’s running in the park, heading to the gym, or pushing through one of Chloe Ting’s workout videos in front of your TV, having comfortable, stylish workout clothes can help you feel both motivated and confident to get your sweat on.

The catch? Workout clothes can be pretty expensive, and if you’re shopping for your exercise buddies or yourself, finding quality workout gear at a fair price point can feel daunting. And let’s be real: Your bank account is hurting enough around the holidays. To help ease the struggle, I’ve gathered some of the most comfortable and cute workout clothes under $100 that make the perfect presents for anyone this holiday season.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

For us ladies with big chests, finding the right sports bra that’s equal parts cute and supportive can be exhausting. Under Armour’s Infinity Low Heather Sports Bra ($35, Under Armour) provides a solid level of support for daily activities like grocery shopping and cleaning as it does for a high-intensity workout sesh. Its mesh panels enhance its breathability, while the material itself absorbs sweat and dries quickly to keep you feeling comfortable all day long.

If you’re looking to shop small this holiday season, Melt Fit, founded by Ashley Garner, is home to vibrant and supportive sports bras. Available in red, blue, orange, pink, and tan, these cheetah print sports bras from the Bedrock Collection ($50, Melt Fit) provide protection against spillage and sliding, making them perfect for those long runs and gym sessions (when it’s safe to head there).

There’s nothing wrong with showing a little bit of leg in your leggings. Made with the brand's premium four-way special fabric that enhances movement and flexibility, Solely Fit’s Aminatu Mesh Leggings ($98, Solely Fit) are a great choice for those looking for versatile athleisure that’ll see them through working out, getting some work done, or running a few errands. (If you’re ambitious, maybe all three!)

Having to to keep pulling up your pants during a workout The Worst. No, really, it is. Superfit Hero’s Superhold Pocket Capris ($88, Superfit Hero) offer compression control and a no-slip fit to ensure you feel confident and supported hitting the treadmill or popping those squats. They even come with two full-sized pockets, perfect for holding hand warmers this holiday season.

If sweating bothers you as much as it bothers me, finding a pair of quick-dry workout pants is imperative. Lululemon’s Wunder Train High Rise Tights ($98, Lululemon) are made with the brand’s Everlux fabric, which wicks sweat away and feels cool on the inside all at once. You’ll also find a hidden pocket in the waistband to hold your keys and credit cards with ease.

I’ve never done Jazzercise, but this intricately designed, one-of-a-kind bodysuit from Farever Art ($70, Farever Art) makes me wish I had. Hand-sewn by in-house experts, the bodysuit's retro, geometric pattern makes a great gift for those unafraid to make a statement or show some skin.

There’s nothing better than getting four jackets for the price of one. Glamourina’s Sahara Reversible Jacket ($90, Glamourina) is made with a warm, vibrant Kente print on one side and plain black on the other. Meaning: This jacket will match your mood and your 'fit whenever it changes. The hoodie is also detachable, adding to this piece’s versatility.

Staying cool while you workout is essential (yes, even in the winter) and having the perfect tank makes that possible. Made from spandex and polyester, Torrid’s Black Shirred Wicking Active Tank ($20.70, Torrid) works to absorb sweat, leaving you feeling dry and comfortable for the duration of your workout.

Add some color to your wardrobe with PUMA’s Charlotte Olympia Rise sneakers ($90, PUMA). These neon yellow sneakers are made for anyone who's always on-the-go with its rubber outsoles and textile and leather construction.

Looking for a gift for an experienced runner? Brooks Launch 7 Women’s Running Shoes ($74.95, Brooks) offer cushioning and rebounding rubber for those wanting to improve their speed. Available in over 15 colors, this shoe is one everyone will love this holiday season.