Athleisure has quickly become one of the most-worn parts of people’s wardrobes. This type of comfortable, trendy clothing is perfect for lounging, errand running, working out, and pretty much everything short of a nice dinner out. And if you’re looking to expand this part of your closet, GUESS just dropped a ton of new athleisure for every activity — not just a HIIT session.

In a — I’m not going to lie — genius move, GUESS has divided its athleisure into three categories: Luxe Loungewear, Workout and Fitness, and Streetwear. Although you can easily overlap the styles, the brand has divided it up so you can see the best styles for your needs. The brand even has an amazing selection of matching sets that will make you look like your favorite Instagram influencer. With tie-dye, neon, camo looks, and so much more, you can take every part of your day to the next comfy, sporty level.

The athleisure trend has only been getting more and more popular since the beginning of the ‘10s. It’s so weird to think that, only a few years ago, people were debating whether or not leggings were pants, and now, the look is a staple in so many people’s everyday wear. Already for this spring and summer, a matching athleisure set is something on everyone’s shopping list. To kick off your sporty summer, check out some of GUESS’ newest athleisure and workout styles below.

If you want a matching tie-dye sweatsuit to up your selfie-at-home game, this tie-dye cropped sweatshirt and joggers set is for you. This look is so fashion-forward, you’ll be your most confident while running any errands you have or running outside. Sweatsuits have long been seen as the pinnacle of comfort but not of style. Change that up with this GUESS set.

For those ready for their neon moment, the Circle Logo Track Pants ($89, GUESS) are the bright yellow shade your closet needs. The fabric is lightweight, so you won’t feel bogged down after a gym session or wherever else you wear these. They also give off adorably retro, ‘80s vibes with their oversized fit.

A cozy pullover is a must; there’s truly nothing better to wear on a rainy day. And this Eco Curved Logo Pullover ($69, GUESS) is an environmentally friendly option. With the unique graphic and slight crop, you can feel chic while you spend all day binging a new show or doing your favorite video workout inside.

More on the workout side of athleisure is this tie-dye sports bra and legging set. Whether you want to look and feel your best at the gym or throw on a jean jacket and meet a friend for lunch, this set will have you feeling your cutest. It comes in yellow and pink matching sets, or you could mix and match if you like as much color as possible.

Leggings are great to work out in of course, but sometimes, they can be too hot to rock in the summer. To keep yourself cool, these Logo Tropical Mesh Leggings ($59, GUESS) have mesh panels for maximum breathability. The tropical pattern with sheer blocking also gives these leggings a funky, unique look.

T-shirts are great if you like a little more coverage, don’t want to overheat during your workout, and like plenty of room to move. If you prefer to work out in a t-shirt rather than just a sports bra, this Printed Cropped Shirt ($34, GUESS) comes in four fun patterns — you can match it to a pair of tie-dye leggings or floral ones.

Biker shorts are a must-have trend this year. Whether you like to wear them with an oversized t-shirt, crop top, blazer, or anything else, they’re easy to wear and super comfortable. If you want to go for the full athletic look, you can get both pieces of this purple-and-pink tie-dye set from GUESS.

If you want an effortless pair of biker shorts, these Logo Banded Bike Shorts ($49, GUESS) can easily reach staple status in your closet. Start your day with a workout, meet up with a friend for coffee, go shopping, and finish with a night out clubbing without having to change your shorts once.

Compression leggings theoretically help prevent strain and reduce muscle tiredness by increasing blood flow, according to experts, which is why they are great for running, biking, and other leg-day workouts. To add a little more style to your sweat sessions, these camo Printed Compression Leggings ($59, GUESS) will, believe it or not, keep you from blending into the gym crowd. You can also get the matching Camo Tank Top ($49, GUESS) to complete the look.

A supportive sports bra you can trust is hard to find, but this Mesh Sports Bra ($49, GUESS) makes working out easy. The peek-a-boo cutouts on the front and back keep this from being just another boring, black sports bra. Meanwhile, the spandex and polyester blend will keep you comfy, yet supported throughout your workout.