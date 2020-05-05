Biker shorts are probably my favorite current trend. The look is reminiscent of ‘80s and ‘90s fashion that has come back in full force. Whether you wear them for lounging, going out, working out, or for everyday occasions, biker shorts work for pretty much every activity under the sun. Not to mention, they strike the perfect balance between comfy and sexy. If you’re becoming as much of a fan as I am, you need to get your hands on some black biker shorts for less than $30.

Celebrities like Princess Diana and Hailey Bieber have indulged in the casual side of the biker shorts trend, while others, like Zoe Kravitz, who wore a pair of white biker shorts to her wedding, aren't afraid to dress them up. I’m not going to lie to you; those three celebrities all have vastly different aesthetics, and yet, biker shorts fit into each of their wardrobes seamlessly, in case you had any doubts about the flexibility and magic of this retro trend. The shorts work with crop tops, oversized tops, blazers, sheer dresses — seriously, the options are endless.

Assuming I’ve convinced you of their power, you’re probably now wondering how to get yourself a pair without breaking the bank. Don’t worry, there are plenty of high-quality biker shorts at affordable prices. No matter what style choices you have in mind, there’s room in your outfit rotation for this soon-to-be summer trend. Check out some prime biker shorts below.

To start off simply, these biker shorts from Forever 21 are high-waisted, knit shorts in plain black — an "essential basic," as one reviewer commented. If you’re looking for biker shorts to work with any and all outfits you have planned, these are it.

If you want to add a little gloss to your look, faux leather brings just the right amount of sheen. Because it’s faux leather, the material is still stretchy and breathable, but looks a bit fancier than cotton or knit, making it easy to dress up to look effortlessly glamorous.

For a more feminine edge, these shorts have a lace trim. I probably wouldn’t recommend wearing lace on your runs for fear of irritation, but these biker shorts balance sporty and feminine amazingly. They’re also great if you want to show a little extra skin.

The Logomania trend is still going strong, and if you’d like to partake, these Champion shorts will let everyone know where you got ‘em from. These shorts also wick off sweat, so you can comfortably wear them to the gym, on your errands, and then out with friends.

Spring and summer are both prime time to rock your florals. These Skull Daisies biker shorts have a subtle sprinkling of flowers, so you won’t feel overwhelmed by the print. And because they’re mostly black, you can easily match these shorts with any outfit you have planned.

To add a little funk to an outfit, why not go for an animal print set of biker shorts? If you’re tired of cheetah and leopard print everywhere, shake things up with zebra print or cow print. With their white-and-black patterns, these underrated animal prints go with everything.

If you want to show a little extra skin with your bike shorts, just add mesh. The mesh detailing will also help keep you cool in the hot weather that’s on the way. You can spend your whole day in these bad boys and make it out to the club without needing to change.

The Celestial Skull Girls Bike Shorts ($20, Hot Topic) bring an extra witchy vibe to any outfit you have planned. If your style borders more on the goth side, or you simply love a good skull moment, these biker shorts may be just what you’re looking for.

With the early ‘00s coming back into style, the visible G-string cut is coming back, too. If you want to feel like Paris Hilton, these shorts have a built-in higher cut-out to give a similar impression to the G-string look. Just by showing a little extra skin on your hips, you’ll feel like the sexiest person at your Britney Spears party.

These biker shorts feature the bold, graphic artwork on par with the vibrant, funky patterns ‘90s clothes and carpets are synonymous with. If you like to stand out, these shorts bring on the color and unique pattern to ensure you don’t get lost in the crowd.