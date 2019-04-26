Finding a roommate you really get along with can be a difficult task. You may have heard stories from one of your friends about their passive aggressive roommate who leaves notes all over the place, or a roomie who leaves dirty dishes piled up in the sink on the daily. But you and your best friend know each other like the back of your hands, and you know you'd get along so well as roomies. You basically spend all of your time together anyway, so it seems like you're honestly MFEO. The thought of having your BFF as your roommate sounds so appealing, but there are some things to know before moving in with your best friend, too.

I lived with my bestie when I was in New York, and she was the best roommate I've ever had. I not only got to hang with my favorite person every single day, but we were able to start new friendship traditions that I'll always cherish. As wonderful as it was, there were a few times when we had to have roomie discussions over taking out the garbage or cleaning up the dishes. Of course, that comes with any living situation. You just have to manage your expectations before signing that lease. If you and your best friend have found the perfect apartment, you'll want to think about these 10 things.

1. Establishing A Cleaning Routine That Works For The Both Of You Is Key LightField Studios/Shutterstock Just like with any roommate situation, you'll want to establish a cleaning schedule that works for the both of you. This takes out all of the guesswork and responsibility falling on one person. At the end of the day, put on a great playlist, and cleaning will be one million times better when you're doing it with your best friend.

2. You'll Cherish Wine And Takeout Nights Like No Other Standret/Shutterstock A true perk of living with your bestie is that you can have chill nights at home where you order takeout and catch up on your favorite Netflix shows. You don't even need to put on shoes to have a dinner date with your bestie. Cozy slippers, though? Required. Your wine (if you're 21 or up) and takeout nights might even become a new friend tradition you cherish forever.

3. You'll Spend Time Together, But You'll Also Want Alone Time David Prado Perucha/Shutterstock You might think that living with your best friend will be like a sleepover every single day, but you'll want your alone time as well. You both have to understand that as much as you love each other, sometimes, you just want quality "me time" to decompress after a long day at work.

4. You'll Learn Even More About Each Other PR Image Factory/Shutterstock You think you know everything about your best friend now, but just wait until you're living with each other. You'll learn things you probably never would have known, like her go-to nighttime regime and favorite snacks she always has handy. After living with each other, you'll be so in sync that everyone else in charades better watch out.

5. Your Friday Nights In Just Got A Major Upgrade Syda Productions/Shutterstock Sometimes, you just want to stay home on Friday night. Instead of feeling FOMO by missing out on spending time with your squad, you'll have your BFF right there with you. I seriously cannot stress enough how much you'll love those Netflix hangs with cozy blankets and lots of popcorn.

6. Grocery Shopping Will Become A Fun Activity NIKITA TV/Shutterstock Instead of meeting up for brunch on Sunday, you might drop off your laundry and then head to the grocery store together. One of your new favorite activities will be joking around while making your grocery list. Once you gather up all of the essentials, you'll have a blast cooking dinner together.

7. You'll Have Someone To Vent To After A Bad Day Dean Drobot/Shutterstock You'll finally have a roommate you trust enough to vent to after you've had a particularly annoying or stressful day at work. You'd normally give her a call, but now, you're #blessed to have her right there. It'll be an instant crash on the couch, and release all the stress of your day kind of night.

8. You'll Get Into The Same TV Shows Solis Images/Shutterstock You and your bestie may already watch the same TV shows, but now, you'll watch every show together. If you've never seen an episode of Game Of Thrones and your best friend needs to watch it, you'll get roped into watching it, too. Pretty soon, you'll have TV watching parties together in your living room.

9. You'll Learn How To Compromise, But It'll Bring You Closer Together tamarabegucheva/Shutterstock There may be times when you don't agree on how things should be in the apartment. It happens to the best of us. Luckily, you are best friends and you're open and honest with each other. You'll find a compromise that works for everyone, and having those conversations will likely bring you closer.