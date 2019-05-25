10 Summer Movies On Netflix That Will Help You Stay Cool

Memorial Day Weekend is here, which means one thing: The unofficial start of summer. That means it's time for bathing suits, barbecues, and sunshine. But, let's be real, sometimes outside time can get exhausting. There's all that humidity and sweat, plus dealing with sunburn and mosquito bites is a literal pain. So why not ring in the start of the summer from the comfort of your couch? There are 10 summer movies on Netflix that will bring the heat while you get to stay cool inside.

No matter whether you're more of a beach babe or more of a happy camper, everyone's got some kind of summertime vibe. And there's a summer movie for each and every one of those vibes. This list of summery flicks is runs the gamut from rom-coms to dramas, from musicals to Hollywood classics. They all speak to those lazy, hazy days of summer, and they're all streaming on Netflix now, so they're ready to watch. All you need to to is whip up a batch of s'mores, stir some lemonade, and take off your shades so you can see the screen. Oh, and maybe blast the air conditioning too. There's no need to break a sweat while enjoying these summer Netflix movies.

The Last Summer Netflix I mean, it has summer right in the title. K.J. Apa of Riverdale fame stars in this Netflix original film, which follows a group of high school graduates as they spend their last few months together before heading off to college. Expect lots of drama and lots of shirtless Apa.

Wet Hot American Summer Netflix This absurd cult comedy from 2001 chronicles the last day of camp and the rowdy counselors who tend to all kinds of ridiculous business before the summer is over. Keep an eye out for a young, pre-fame Bradley Cooper playing the camp theatre director.

SPF-18 Netflix The Malibu-set SPF-18 has summer vibes written all over it, and it's definitely worth a watch thanks to Noah Centineo's surfer character.

Mamma Mia! Netflix If you haven't yet already indulged in the wild frivolity of Mamma Mia!, then, seriously, what are you doing with your time? Between the bright Greek setting, the boppy disco music, a the pure joy of Meryl Streep, there is perhaps no better way to spend a summer afternoon than watching this movie.

Rip Tide Netflix Debby Ryan stars in this movie as an American model who stays with family in Australia for a summer. There are enough gorgeous beach scenes to satisfy an entire summer's worth of travels.

Princess Cyd Netflix Princess Cyd is another movie with a young girl staying with family for the summer, only this time the main character ships off to Chicago. This moody romance will satisfy all your cravings for a summer fling.

Staten Island Summer Netflix A bunch of Saturday Night Live alums star in this comedy, which centers on a bunch of lifeguards setting out to throw the party of the summer.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Netflix One summer. Four best friends. And the magical pair of pants that will change their lives forever. Round up your own sisterhood and settle in for this girl-power classic.

Ibiza: Love Drunk Netflix If you're looking for a little more exotic flair, then look no further than Ibiza: Love Drunk, which takes Gillian Jacobs' character on a Spanish adventure.