What's Coming To Netflix In June 2019? Get Excited To Stay In All Summer
Once again, it's that time when Netflix put out the "Out with the old" and "In with the new" lists for the coming month. As the great unbundling continues to spawn more streaming networks, causing production companies to claw back in-house shows to premiere exclusively on their own devices, Netflix continues to build out its original stable of films, anime, and family series. What's coming to Netflix in June 2019? It's a really long list filled with a lot of goodies.
The big news is that Jessica Jones' final series is listed as TBD for this month. The swan song of the Marvel-Netflix partnership, fans will definitely want to tune in and see the last episodes when they arrive.
However, while the list is littered with original series and films, there's also some outside content fans will get excited for. For instance, Ralph Breaks the Internet, one of the final Disney films from that now-defunct partnership arrives on June 11, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse arrives June 26. Grey's Anatomy's just finished season turns up June 15. And in one of my personal favorites, the BBC's The Missing is bringing its brand new season to the streaming service on June 17, now billed as a Netflix original in the US.
Here's the full list:
Available June 1
- Arthdal Chronicles (Netflix Original)
- Oh, Ramona! (Netflix Film)
- 50/50
- A.I. Artificial Intelligence
- Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day
- Batman Begins
- Cabaret
- Carrie
- Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
- Dynasty: Season 2
- Good Night, and Good Luck
- Gran Torino
- Life in the Doghouse
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
- Magic Mike
- Network
- Platoon
- Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World Of Ben Ferencz
- Satan & Adam
- Small Soldiers
- The Dark Knight
- The Phantom of the Opera
- The Space Between Us
- What a Girl Wants
Available June 3
- Documentary Now!: Season 3
- Malibu Rescue: The Series (Netflix Family)
Available June 4
- Miranda Sings Live…Your Welcome (Netflix Original)
Available June 5
- A Silent Voice
- Black Mirror: Season 5 (Netflix Original)
- Dr. Seuss' The Grinch
Available June 6
- Alles ist gut (Netflix Film)
- Todos lo saben
Available June 7
- 3%: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
- Belmonte
- The Black Godfather (Netflix Film)
- The Chef Show (Netflix Original)
- Designated Survivor: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
- Elisa & Marcela (Netflix Film)
- I Am Mother (Netflix Film)
- Pachamama (Netflix Family)
- Rock My Heart (Netflix Film)
- Super Monsters Monster Pets (Netflix Family)
- Tales of the City (Netflix Original)
Available June 8
- Berlin, I Love You
Available June 11
- Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet
Available June 12
- Jo Koy: Comin' In Hot (Netflix Original)
- Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese (Netflix Film)
Available June 13
- The 3rd Eye 2 (Netflix Film)
- Jinn (Netflix Original)
- Kakegurui xx (Netflix Anime)
Available June 14
- Aggretsuko: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)
- The Alcàsser Murders (Netflix Original)
- Awake: The Million Dollar Game (Netflix Original)
- Charité at War (Netflix Original)
- Cinderella Pop (Netflix Film)
- Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce: Season 5
- Leila (Netflix Original)
- Life Overtakes Me (Netflix Original)
- Marlon: Season 2
- Murder Mystery (Netflix Film)
- Unité 42 (Netflix Original)
Available June 15
- Grey's Anatomy: Season 15
Available June 16
- Cop Car
Available June 17
- The Missing: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Available June 18
- Adam Devine: Best Time of Our Lives (Netflix Original)
- Big Kill
Available June 19
- Beats (Netflix Film)
- The Edge of Democracy (Netflix Film)
Available June 20
- Le Chant du Loup (Netflix Film)
Available June 21
- Ad Vitam (Netflix Original)
- Bolívar (Netflix Original)
- The Casketeers: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- The Confession Tapes: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Dark: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- The End of Evangelion
- EVANGELION: DEATH (TRUE)²
- Girls Incarcerated: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- GO! Live Your Way: Season 2 (Netflix Film)
- Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil (Netflix Film)
- La misma sangre (Netflix Film)
- Mr. Iglesias (Netflix Original)
- Neon Genesis Evangelion
- Shooter: Season 3
Available June 24
- Forest of Piano: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)
Available June 25
- Mike Epps: Only One Mike (Netflix Original)
Available June 26
- The Golem
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
- The Zookeeper
Available June 27
- Answer for Heaven (Netflix Original)
Available June 28
- 20th Century Women
- 7SEEDS (Netflix Anime)
- Dope: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
- Exhibit A (Netflix Original)
- Instant Hotel: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
- Motown Magic: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
- Paquita Salas: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
- The Chosen One (Netflix Original)
Available June 29
- Scare Tactics: Seasons 4 & 5
Available June 30
- Madam Secretary: Season 5
Available June TBD
- Marvel's Jessica Jones: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
- Trinkets (Netflix Original)