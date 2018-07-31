If I was to guess which sleek, slinky silhouette would reign supreme for summer 2018 it would be the classic '90s-inspired slip dress. And yet, silk slip skirts have risen to become the crown item du jour within the last month, thanks in part (okay, largely) to one specific offering from American brand Réalisation Par. The Naomi skirt, as it's officially called on the retailer's site, is a to-die-for midi featuring a graphic leopard print and slick, glossy sheen. It can be paired with a white tee and sneakers for a chilled out look or dressed up with heels and fancy top for a night out. In other words, it's versatile AF and a far cry from the denim minis and bohemian maxis that dominate summer style year after year.

The Naomi took Instagram by storm this summer, appearing on a bevy of the most popular cool girl bloggers including Sabina Socol and Arlissa of @arlissa_xx. Once it rose to viral status (or as viral as a skirt can go on Instagram), it quickly sold out. Despite being restocked, it sold out again and remains available only by waitlist to this day. Yep, it's honestly that good—go on, see for yourself.

See? Because I know you're now drooling over this skirt and are dying for a silk slip skirt of your own, here are ten options that are equally as worthy of obsession status.

Lots of Love

Same silhouette, different print. The Naomi skirt gets a super hearty upgrade that's almost better than the original.

Go Green

Simple and straightforward but with a statement making color. Thanks to its olive green hue this skirt will transition to fall seamlessly.

In Full Bloom

'90s style but with a kick from '70s-inspired psychedelic hues. This midi style would be perfect for any garden party, so long as you don't want to blend in.

Spicy Mustard

Another simple option, this mustard yellow skirt features a slit detail and diagonal paneling, which together amp it up a notch.

Walk the Line

Featuring an asymmetrical hemline and crashing linear prints, this skirt has got a lot going on. Let it be the statement piece and wear it with black heeled mules, a black top, and gold earrings.

Out to Sea

I feel about 10 times more serene just from looking at the gorgeous sea foam green color of this flowy skirt.

Back to Black

You can never own too many black staple pieces in your closet so add this one to your must-haves list.

Feline It

Not the same as the Insta-famous version, but it'll definitely do. This leopard print skirt features a very similar cut and color palette as the Naomi but is less than half the price. Win-win?

Red Hot

Your summer date night outfit just got a whole lot hotter thanks to this silky fire red skirt! Pair it with a crop top and matching lips for an especially arresting lo ok.