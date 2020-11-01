It's said that music is a universal language, and with artists like Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Becky G, and Rosalía, there is no shortage of sexy Spanish songs to send your partner. For one, bops about passionate flings, bangin' bodies, and sex on the beach can serve as inspiration for your bedroom activities. But listening to music with your partner — regardless of what the songs are about — can be a major intimacy-building activity.

A 2016 study by music tech company Sonos that surveyed 30,000 people globally found that 18% of folks believe music makes sex better. More importantly, 67% of couples surveyed who listened to music together reported having more sex than the couples who didn't. According to cognitive neuroscientist Dr. Daniel Levitin, who worked with Sonos on this report, your neurons are firing "synchronously" with your partner's neurons when you listen to music together. This process releases oxytocin, aka the love hormone, which makes you want to cuddle up to and be nurtured by your partner.

Imagine the added layer of thoughtfulness and care your partner will feel when you send them a hot song in Spanish, especially if they're Latinx or Hispanic. If you want your partner to feel a soft pang in their chest (and elsewhere), here are 10 sexy songs that'll do the trick.

1. "Booty" by C. Tangana, Becky G & Alizzz Everything Becky G or C. Tangana does stirs up butterflies, including collaborating on an ode to bootylicious behinds.

2. "Whine Up" by Nicky Jam & Anuel AA This song's sexy verse about taking off your swimsuit on a yacht in Punta Cana will make you want to do the same. Send it to your partner if you're in the mood to plan a hot baecation.

3. "Chocolate" by Isabela Merced "Chocolate" by Isabela Merced may be half Spanish, half English, but it's 100% sexy.

4. "MOJAITA" by J Balvin & Bad Bunny Nothing says sexy like the six B's: bikinis, booty, the beach, Bad Bunny, and Balvin, of course.

5. "Tócame" by Anitta, Arcángel & De La Ghetto If your partner makes you want to lose control, send them this bop by Anitta, Arcángel, and De La Ghetto.

6. "Callaita" by Bad Bunny & Tainy "Callaita" is the perfect nod to your low-key freaky side. Send this to your partner if you want to break out the handcuffs tonight.

7. "Secreto" by KAROL G & Anuel AA Likewise, remind your partner of your dirty little secrets with "Secreto" by KAROL G and Anuel AA. This song has extra blessed relationship energy, since the video was the debut of KAROL and Anuel's IRL relationship. (These two are engaged now, so do with that information what you will.)

8. "Sin Pajama" by Becky G & Natti Natasha Next time you get the "come over" text, just respond with this song. It'll make you want to take off your pajamas ASAP.

9. "Pa Ti" by Maluma & Jennifer Lopez If you'd do anything for your partner, slide them the link to "Pa Ti" to remind them.